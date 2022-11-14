Trial dates set for man accused of killing woman in Wisconsin Dells hotel

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — A man charged with killing a woman inside of a Wisconsin Dells hotel room in 2021 will stand trial next summer.

Online court records show 36-year-old Jeremy Mondy’s trial is scheduled to start July 24, 2023; it’s expected to run for two weeks.

Mondy was charged in February 2021 after he allegedly shot and killed a woman inside a room at The Vue, which sits along the Wisconsin River. He faces one count of first-degree intentional homicide with a domestic abuse enhancer, possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and two bail-jumping charges.

Police responded to the hotel the morning of Feb. 14, 2021 after a hotel employee — who reportedly saw Mondy passed out and a woman on the bathroom floor of their room — requested a welfare check for the two guests.

When police responded, they found the woman’s body on the bathroom floor of the room. According to a criminal complaint, Mondy later told police a gun accidentally went off during an argument between the two; he later changed his statement to say he pulled the trigger on purpose in an act of self-defense.

Police later found the gun in the area near the hotel, which Mondy admitted to discarding after the incident.

Mondy’s next court appearance is a motion hearing scheduled for Jan. 20, 2023.

