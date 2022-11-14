ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trial dates set for man accused of killing woman in Wisconsin Dells hotel

By Logan Rude
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 3 days ago

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — A man charged with killing a woman inside of a Wisconsin Dells hotel room in 2021 will stand trial next summer.

Online court records show 36-year-old Jeremy Mondy’s trial is scheduled to start July 24, 2023; it’s expected to run for two weeks.

Mondy was charged in February 2021 after he allegedly shot and killed a woman inside a room at The Vue, which sits along the Wisconsin River. He faces one count of first-degree intentional homicide with a domestic abuse enhancer, possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and two bail-jumping charges.

Police responded to the hotel the morning of Feb. 14, 2021 after a hotel employee — who reportedly saw Mondy passed out and a woman on the bathroom floor of their room — requested a welfare check for the two guests.

When police responded, they found the woman’s body on the bathroom floor of the room. According to a criminal complaint, Mondy later told police a gun accidentally went off during an argument between the two; he later changed his statement to say he pulled the trigger on purpose in an act of self-defense.

Police later found the gun in the area near the hotel, which Mondy admitted to discarding after the incident.

Mondy’s next court appearance is a motion hearing scheduled for Jan. 20, 2023.

Sheriff: Shooting deaths in Jackson County murder-suicide

Sheriff’s officials in west central Wisconsin say scene evidence and autopsy results in the shooting deaths of two men last week indicate it is a case of murder-suicide. Jackson County sheriff’s deputies responded to a home in the Town of Manchester last Thursday afternoon and found two men who were dead. They were identified as 78-year-old William Kerr and 72-year-old Daniel Zillmer, both of Black River Falls. According to the sheriff’s office, autopsy results show Zillmer died as a result of two gunshot wounds. Authorities say additional evidence from the autopsies and the crime scene indicates that Kerr died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Thousands of dollars in drugs seized during Adams Co. search

TOWN OF QUINCY, Wis. (WMTV) - A search conducted in Adams County resulted in thousands of dollars in drugs being recovered and a string of charges being filed against three individuals, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office stated Thursday. A search took place Tuesday on the 1800 block of Elm...
ADAMS COUNTY, WI
Three Madison police employees on leave after arrests; one officer charged with battery, domestic abuse

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. — Three Madison police officers are on nondisciplinary administrative leave today after the department confirmed that three had been arrested in the last two weeks for separate, unrelated incidents. Currently, News 3 Now can confirm one of their identities and the charges they were arrested for. Court records show Madison police officer Cary House was arrested and...
MADISON, WI
Wisconsin Rapids Police looking for suspect in trailer theft

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Rapids Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in the recent theft of a trailer. On November 12, surveillance video shows a person driving an SUV stealing a silver Aluma 8610 trailer with wood pallets from a business on 8th St. South. The incident occurred just after 7 p.m. The vehicle is described as a red SUV with white trim, possibly a Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer edition.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
Three Madison police employees arrested in past two weeks

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three Madison Police Department employees have been arrested in three separate incidents over the past two weeks, an MPD spokesperson acknowledged Thursday morning. The police department did not identify who the workers are nor did it say when the arrests occurred during that span. The MPD...
MADISON, WI
Linden Woman Arrested For Bail Jumping

A woman from Linden was arrested after Iowa County authorities received a report of someone in violation of bond conditions at an address on Faull Street in Linden Saturday around 1pm. An Iowa County Deputy responded to the address and as a result, 46 year old Amber Sherman of Linden was arrested for Misdemeanor Bail Jumping. Sherman was taken to the Iowa County Jail where she was booked and remains in custody.
LINDEN, WI
Overturned car closes 900 block of Regent St.

Madison Police Department (MPD) responded to a car collision that took place around 6 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Regent and Park St near the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus. One car flipped over and sat on the sidewalk in front of the UW Health Laboratory. The other car, laying...
MADISON, WI
Name released in fatal Portage County SUV crash

Police have identified the man who died in a Portage County SUV crash as 51-year-old Richard Wurzinger, of Bancroft. The crash was reported just before 6 a.m. on Nov. 5 on Forest Drive in the town of Plover. Deputies responded to the scene and discovered an SUV that struck a tree in the north ditch.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
County leaders hear findings from investigation of Henry Vilas Zoo

MADISON, Wis. — The retired Dane County judge tasked with conducting an independent investigation into allegations of racism and animal mistreatment at the Henry Vilas Zoo laid out her findings to the county board’s Committee of the Whole Thursday evening. Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn’s report, released last month, concluded there were no actionable legal issues at the zoo but did uncover...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Wood County woman killed in crash

WISCONSIN RAPIDS — A south Wood County woman is dead, after the driver of the vehicle she was a passenger in lost control of the car. The crash occurred Sunday, Nov. 13 at 1:50 p.m. on Highway 13/34 south of County Line Road, in the township of Rudolph. According...
WOOD COUNTY, WI
Alcohol may have been a factor in fatal Town of Oregon crash

A two vehicle crash left one driver dead and another in critical condition on Saturday, Nov. 12 in the Town of Oregon, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Officer identified the deceased as 56-year-old Richard Wille of Arena, Wisconsin. Emergency responders were dispatched at...
OREGON, WI
Men charged in Madison homicide to stand trial next summer

MADISON, Wis. — Two men charged with killing a man on Madison’s northeast side in November 2021 will stand trial next summer. Thirty-two-year-old Chabris Link and 33-year-old Justin Burage were arrested earlier this year in connection with a Nov. 17 shooting that killed 24-year-old Eric Ranson. Link faces one count of first-degree intentional homicide; Burage faces one count of first-degree intentional...
MADISON, WI
Madison, WI
Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

