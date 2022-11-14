Goodman Center asking for help to feed over 4,000 families this Thanksgiving

MADISON, Wis. — The Goodman Community Center said thousands of Dane County families are registered to receive Thanksgiving groceries this year.

The center saw over 3,000 families sign up for food on the first day of registration. Now, over 4,000 families have signed up for a Thanksgiving basket as of Oct. 28. The center needs donations to feed all of those families.

“It’s crunch time for us,” GCC food pantry manager Francesca Frisque said. “Donations have started coming in, but we still need a lot of help.”

The center keeps a list of needed food items on its website and social media accounts. Donations can be dropped off at the center’s gym at 149 Waubesa Street on Monday-Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you can’t drop off items, the center accepts monetary donations at its website . The money will be used to shop for last-minute needs.

