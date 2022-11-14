ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wcyb.com

Johnson City schools prepare for 500 new homes and longterm growth

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Johnson City commissioners gave the go-ahead for the annexation of a future 500-home development in Gray Tuesday night. It was the first of three required votes. Local schools are ready for the extra kids, but they’re concerned about long-term growth. Johnson City director of...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

School and business leaders recognize students in work-based programs in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Kingsport City Schools and business leaders recognized students in work-based programs on Tuesday. The students received special recognition from school leaders and the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce. Transition School to Work allows students with disabilities to receive hands-on training with local businesses as they migrate...
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

William King Museum of Art receives Spirit of Virginia Award

ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin made another stop in Southwest Virginia on Thursday. They visited William King Museum of Art in Abingdon, to present this year's sixth and final, Spirit of Virginia Award. The award recognizes unique qualities and standout achievements across...
ABINGDON, VA
wcyb.com

Night of Smiles at the Bristol Motor Speedway

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Thursday night, Speedway Children's Charities gave out hundreds of thousands of dollars to local agencies focused on helping kids in our region. The organizations had the chance to see the lights at Bristol Motor Speedway and then pick up their checks at the finish line.
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

Nick's Restaurant holding 2nd annual Thanksgiving dinner for the community

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Nick’s Restaurant in Kingsport will be hosting their second annual free community Thanksgiving dinner for those in need Sunday, November 20. The meal will be served from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Nick’s Restaurant will also be handing out treat bags for kids. Last year over 650 people were served.
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Interviews for Director of Sullivan County Schools, open to the public

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Sullivan County Board of Education announced Wednesday, that they are conducting interviews for the Director of Sullivan County Schools. The interviews will be held Monday, November 28 in the boardroom of the Department of Health and Education building located at 154 Blountville Bypass. Deidre...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Keebler annexation approved on first reading

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A new proposal in Gray could bring hundreds of new single-family homes near Ridgeview school. I think the affordability of the area makes this something that's very attractive." "What we want to make sure is that we are still providing affordable options and attainable...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Bristol philanthropist, businessman Don Nicewonder passes away at 84

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Bristol philanthropist and businessman Don Nicewonder passed away Saturday at the age of 84. Nicewonder passed away at his residence in Bristol, Virginia, surrounded by loved ones and caregivers, according to his obituary. Nicewonder, along with family members and other partners, started The Nicewonder Group,...
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

Update: Missing Johnson City man found safe, TBI says

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: A missing Johnson City man has been found safe, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Authorities said Ernest Cooper was found. --- The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 70-year-old Johnson City man. Ernest Cooper has...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Historic marker stolen in Wise County

WISE COUNTY, V.a. (WCYB) — A memorial to mark the lynching of Dave Hurst was placed along Old Highway 23 in September. Now, only a pole is left. To have the marker installed was a celebratory time for a very dark time in our history," Preston Mitchell with the Wise County/City of Norton Community Remembrance Coalition said.
WISE COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

The Ice rink at Bristol Motor Speedway is officially open

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The ice rink at Bristol Motor Speedway officially opened Thursday afternoon. News 5 WCYB is a sponsor of this yearly tradition. The cost is $12 Monday-Thursday and $15 Friday-Sunday. For more information, including a calendar that shows dates and times the rink is open, click...
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

Missing teen from Russell County found safe

RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — UPDATE: According the the Russell County Sheriff's Office, Jonathan Lee Hess, has been found safe and is now with his family. According to the Russell County Sheriff's Office they are looking for a missing 14-year-old boy. Jonathan Lee Hess, was last seen while at...
RUSSELL COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

Elk River Evergreens gearing up for busy holiday season

ELK PARK, N.C. (WCYB) — Thanksgiving turkeys may not be in the oven yet, but area Christmas tree farms are gearing up for a busy few days after the holiday. Elk River Evergreens, in Elk Park, North Carolina, recently opened for the season. They told News 5 some families have come out to choose the perfect tree already, but are anticipating business to be busy this coming weekend, and over the Thanksgiving holiday.
ELK PARK, NC
wcyb.com

House fire displaces family in Castlewood, officials say

CASTLEWOOD, Va. (WCYB) — A house is considered a total loss following a fire in Castlewood, according to officials. The St. Paul Fire Department posted on Facebook that crews responded just before 8 p.m. Monday to a house on Red Oak Ridge Road. The American Red Cross is assisting the family.
CASTLEWOOD, VA
wcyb.com

Food City employee assaulted after refusing to sell alcohol, police say

ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — According to the Abingdon Police Department, a man was arrested after assaulting a Food City employee Monday. Police said when officers arrived on scene at the Food City located at 151 Cook Street, they located the suspect, identified as Wells Brocklehurst. During the investigation, officers were informed that Brocklehurst assaulted a store employee after the employee denied Brocklehurst an alcohol sale.
ABINGDON, VA

