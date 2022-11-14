Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Small Town Event Brings Holiday Cheer to Locals While Avoiding Travel to Nearby CitiesJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Vendors Prepare for Speedway In Lights Opening This Weekend at Bristol Motor SpeedwayJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Shelters At or Near Capacity As Cold Snap Sends Region's Homeless Looking for ShelterJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
North Carolina Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenBakersville, NC
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Related
wcyb.com
Johnson City schools prepare for 500 new homes and longterm growth
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Johnson City commissioners gave the go-ahead for the annexation of a future 500-home development in Gray Tuesday night. It was the first of three required votes. Local schools are ready for the extra kids, but they’re concerned about long-term growth. Johnson City director of...
wcyb.com
School and business leaders recognize students in work-based programs in Kingsport
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Kingsport City Schools and business leaders recognized students in work-based programs on Tuesday. The students received special recognition from school leaders and the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce. Transition School to Work allows students with disabilities to receive hands-on training with local businesses as they migrate...
wcyb.com
William King Museum of Art receives Spirit of Virginia Award
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin made another stop in Southwest Virginia on Thursday. They visited William King Museum of Art in Abingdon, to present this year's sixth and final, Spirit of Virginia Award. The award recognizes unique qualities and standout achievements across...
wcyb.com
The Johnson City Metropolitan Transportation Planning Organization is seeking public input
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Johnson City Metropolitan Transportation Planning Organization is seeking public input on the draft of the 2050 metropolitan transportation plan. The plan covers transportation planning 25 years into the future for the cities and towns of Bluff City, Johnson City, Elizabethton, Jonesborough, Unicoi, and...
wcyb.com
Night of Smiles at the Bristol Motor Speedway
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Thursday night, Speedway Children's Charities gave out hundreds of thousands of dollars to local agencies focused on helping kids in our region. The organizations had the chance to see the lights at Bristol Motor Speedway and then pick up their checks at the finish line.
wcyb.com
Nick's Restaurant holding 2nd annual Thanksgiving dinner for the community
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Nick’s Restaurant in Kingsport will be hosting their second annual free community Thanksgiving dinner for those in need Sunday, November 20. The meal will be served from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Nick’s Restaurant will also be handing out treat bags for kids. Last year over 650 people were served.
wcyb.com
Interviews for Director of Sullivan County Schools, open to the public
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Sullivan County Board of Education announced Wednesday, that they are conducting interviews for the Director of Sullivan County Schools. The interviews will be held Monday, November 28 in the boardroom of the Department of Health and Education building located at 154 Blountville Bypass. Deidre...
wcyb.com
Keebler annexation approved on first reading
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A new proposal in Gray could bring hundreds of new single-family homes near Ridgeview school. I think the affordability of the area makes this something that's very attractive." "What we want to make sure is that we are still providing affordable options and attainable...
wcyb.com
Hardee's 5 Star Student: Kingsport co-op helping kids who are homeschooled shine
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — According to the National Home Education Research Institute, the number of parents choosing to homeschool their children is growing. With more kids at home, many parents are concerned about their kids' social skills. News 5's Kiley Hill visited a local co-op that's making sure students...
wcyb.com
Bristol City Council expected to discuss pro-life resolution in closed session
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Another packed city council meeting is being predicted in Bristol, Virginia, Tuesday. Vice Mayor, Neal Osborne, told News 5 that council members are expected to discuss a pro-life resolution in closed session. Osborne said they will be talking legalities about the measure. If you remember,...
wcyb.com
Bristol philanthropist, businessman Don Nicewonder passes away at 84
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Bristol philanthropist and businessman Don Nicewonder passed away Saturday at the age of 84. Nicewonder passed away at his residence in Bristol, Virginia, surrounded by loved ones and caregivers, according to his obituary. Nicewonder, along with family members and other partners, started The Nicewonder Group,...
wcyb.com
Update: Missing Johnson City man found safe, TBI says
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: A missing Johnson City man has been found safe, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Authorities said Ernest Cooper was found. --- The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 70-year-old Johnson City man. Ernest Cooper has...
wcyb.com
Online petition claims Daniel Boone High School students do not feel safe
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — An online petition is making claims that students at Daniel Boone High School do not feel safe. The petition on change.org has received several hundred signatures. According to the author of the petition, the claims are based on issues dealing with the school's football team and school teachers.
wcyb.com
Historic marker stolen in Wise County
WISE COUNTY, V.a. (WCYB) — A memorial to mark the lynching of Dave Hurst was placed along Old Highway 23 in September. Now, only a pole is left. To have the marker installed was a celebratory time for a very dark time in our history," Preston Mitchell with the Wise County/City of Norton Community Remembrance Coalition said.
wcyb.com
The Ice rink at Bristol Motor Speedway is officially open
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The ice rink at Bristol Motor Speedway officially opened Thursday afternoon. News 5 WCYB is a sponsor of this yearly tradition. The cost is $12 Monday-Thursday and $15 Friday-Sunday. For more information, including a calendar that shows dates and times the rink is open, click...
wcyb.com
Missing teen from Russell County found safe
RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — UPDATE: According the the Russell County Sheriff's Office, Jonathan Lee Hess, has been found safe and is now with his family. According to the Russell County Sheriff's Office they are looking for a missing 14-year-old boy. Jonathan Lee Hess, was last seen while at...
wcyb.com
Crews near end of underground utility work in first phase of Walnut Street project
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — More than a year since work began to revitalize Johnson City’s Walnut Street corridor, not much looks different other than dug up streets. It may look like little progress has been made, but that’s because most of the work is underground. Johnson...
wcyb.com
Elk River Evergreens gearing up for busy holiday season
ELK PARK, N.C. (WCYB) — Thanksgiving turkeys may not be in the oven yet, but area Christmas tree farms are gearing up for a busy few days after the holiday. Elk River Evergreens, in Elk Park, North Carolina, recently opened for the season. They told News 5 some families have come out to choose the perfect tree already, but are anticipating business to be busy this coming weekend, and over the Thanksgiving holiday.
wcyb.com
House fire displaces family in Castlewood, officials say
CASTLEWOOD, Va. (WCYB) — A house is considered a total loss following a fire in Castlewood, according to officials. The St. Paul Fire Department posted on Facebook that crews responded just before 8 p.m. Monday to a house on Red Oak Ridge Road. The American Red Cross is assisting the family.
wcyb.com
Food City employee assaulted after refusing to sell alcohol, police say
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — According to the Abingdon Police Department, a man was arrested after assaulting a Food City employee Monday. Police said when officers arrived on scene at the Food City located at 151 Cook Street, they located the suspect, identified as Wells Brocklehurst. During the investigation, officers were informed that Brocklehurst assaulted a store employee after the employee denied Brocklehurst an alcohol sale.
Comments / 0