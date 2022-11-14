ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, ME

Augusta’s Famous Red Barn Restaurant to Reopen Flagship Location Tomorrow!

It's Maine, and we love what we love, and that's just the way it is. Give us our Bean boots, our coffee brandy, a pickup truck and some Red Barn and we're golden. For years Maine business owners have been working to navigate their way through the ongoing pandemic. The Red Barn has been no exception to that. From the second location on State Street in Augusta to the creation of the Red Barn Road Show, Laura Benedict has been busy trying to keep her staff employed and her patrons fed.
AUGUSTA, ME
A death in the family

On the Nov. 1, 2022, a unique fishing vessel, the Irene Alton sank in 160 feet of water off the coast of Maine. In 1976, Bernard Raynes launched the Irene and Alton – named for his parents – in Owls Head, Maine. Raynes, who came from 11 generations of fishermen from Maine and Nova Scotia, had built the 58-foot wooden eastern rig at a time when everyone else was building steel stern trawlers.
OWLS HEAD, ME
Multiple Maine schools report threats Tuesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The York County Emergency Management confirms a reported incident of an active shooter at Sanford High School Tuesday morning was a hoax. According to officials, a call came into the Sanford Regional Communications Center around 8:30 a.m. from an untraceable number. The call reported there was...
YORK COUNTY, ME
Maine 15-Year-Old Has Been Found Dead at The YMCA

According to an article published by WGME News 13, a 15-year-old has been found deceased at the YMCA of Auburn Lewiston. The news station reports that the teen was found deceased on Friday of last week. Police say they responded to the scene to find the child unresponsive. WGME is...
AUBURN, ME
FBI Involved in Investigating Multiple Threats Against Schools in Maine Tuesday

Tuesday morning started off with several schools in Maine receiving similar phone calls from an untraceable phone number of a caller reporting that there was an active shooter wearing a black coat and black pants with a gun inside the school. The first call was at Sanford High School and came into the Sanford emergency dispatch center at 8:30 a.m. Once the report was received, both Sanford fire and police responded immediately to Sanford High School and worked to evacuate the building, sending the students on buses for their parents to pick them up at Memorial Gym.
MAINE STATE
Nobleboro crash kills local woman

NOBLEBORO, Maine — A 68-year-old Nobleboro woman was killed Tuesday afternoon in a crash on East Pond Road. Just after 2:30 p.m., Lincoln County deputies were called to a crash near the intersection with Upper East Pond Road, Lt. Brendan Kane of the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said in a release.
NOBLEBORO, ME
Maine Woman Killed In Crash With Dump Truck

A 68 year old woman from Nobleboro was killed in a Tuesday afternoon crash with a dump truck. According to an article on the WGME website, at about 2:30 on Tuesday afternoon a Honda sedan driven by Sharon Moody crossed the center line on East Pond Road and collided with a dump truck. The truck then crashed into a utility pole.
NOBLEBORO, ME
First snow of the season on the way for most of Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)-- Cold weather has finally arrived for most of Maine and will be with us for all of this week. A storm system moves in Wednesday, bringing much of Maine accumulating snow. We remain cold into next weekend. Monday will be windy and chilly, but with sunny skies. Highs...
MAINE STATE
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MAINE STATE
690 Acre Three Corners Solar Project Gets Financing When Finished Will Be the Largest Solar Facility in Maine

The Boston-based renewable energy company Longroad Energy has just received its financing and approval to start the construction of what will be Maine's largest solar facility when finished in 2024. The $200 million solar project will be located in Kennebec County, in the towns of Benton, Clinton, and Unity Township. The project has been in progress for five years and is expected to be finished by 2024. The Three Corners Solar Project is expected to operate for 20 years.
KENNEBEC COUNTY, ME
