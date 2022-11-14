Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in Maine
FBI Involved in Investigating Multiple Threats Against Schools in Maine Tuesday
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine
The First Somali-American is Elected to the Maine Legislature Making History Again
Portland Maine is the Testing Ground for a Higher Minimum Wage Across the United States
A South Portland, Maine Family Invited Total Strangers to Their Family Thanksgiving
It started off as a very innocent post in the Portland, Maine group on Facebook. Not asking for favors, just asking to be pointed in the right direction. And what happened as a result was the most heartwarming, pure Maine-hearted thing ever. Portland, Maine Thanksgiving Meals. With just one week...
There’s a Cozy 4-Lane Candlepin Bowling Alley That Just Opened Up in Maine
Candlepin Bowling was born in New England, but today there are far fewer places to play the variation of bowling that is unique to our area. Luckily though, there's a new place to go candlepin bowling in Maine and it's a place you're probably familiar with. Candlepin Bowling sets itself...
One of Maine’s Biggest School Districts Can’t Pay Janitors, Bus Drivers, and Lunch Ladies On Time; Teachers Unaffected
Gov. Janet Mills and Legislative Democrats met the statewide commitment to fund 55 percent of Maine’s public schools, but that funding isn’t trickling down to hourly employees in the school system of Maine’s biggest city like it should. Janitors, bus drivers, food service providers, and other hourly...
Augusta’s Famous Red Barn Restaurant to Reopen Flagship Location Tomorrow!
It's Maine, and we love what we love, and that's just the way it is. Give us our Bean boots, our coffee brandy, a pickup truck and some Red Barn and we're golden. For years Maine business owners have been working to navigate their way through the ongoing pandemic. The Red Barn has been no exception to that. From the second location on State Street in Augusta to the creation of the Red Barn Road Show, Laura Benedict has been busy trying to keep her staff employed and her patrons fed.
A death in the family
On the Nov. 1, 2022, a unique fishing vessel, the Irene Alton sank in 160 feet of water off the coast of Maine. In 1976, Bernard Raynes launched the Irene and Alton – named for his parents – in Owls Head, Maine. Raynes, who came from 11 generations of fishermen from Maine and Nova Scotia, had built the 58-foot wooden eastern rig at a time when everyone else was building steel stern trawlers.
Multiple Maine schools report threats Tuesday
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The York County Emergency Management confirms a reported incident of an active shooter at Sanford High School Tuesday morning was a hoax. According to officials, a call came into the Sanford Regional Communications Center around 8:30 a.m. from an untraceable number. The call reported there was...
'Scuse me while I disappear | Pat Callaghan announces retirement after 43 years
PORTLAND, Maine — When Frank Sinatra retired in 1971, he went out in dramatic style. His closing number was "Angel Eyes," a saloon song written by Matt Dennis and Earl Brent. As Sinatra sang the final line, "'scuse me while I disappear," the spotlight dimmed and went out, and...
This Maine Restaurant’s Funny Sign About the Temperature Dropping Is So True
You probably know the old saying: "If you don't like the weather in Maine, wait minute." It's so true, especially this fall season. We had temperatures in the 70s during the first week of November. Then they dropped like a rock into the 30s for the second week of November.
Maine 15-Year-Old Has Been Found Dead at The YMCA
According to an article published by WGME News 13, a 15-year-old has been found deceased at the YMCA of Auburn Lewiston. The news station reports that the teen was found deceased on Friday of last week. Police say they responded to the scene to find the child unresponsive. WGME is...
These Central Maine Pigs Busted Loose to Frolic in The Wednesday Snow!
There's always something special about the first snowfall of the year, isn't there? I mean sure, we all b*tch and moan about how crappy the roads are or that we have to take an extra 5 minutes to warm up the car- but admit it - it's damn near magical.
Unbelievably, Another Car Hits The Famous Auburn, Maine Walmart Pole
You would think after several years of people hitting the pole in the parking lot of the Auburn Walmart, with photos of their misjudgments splattered all over the Internet, that drivers would have stopped hitting the famous pole by now. Sadly, that's not the case as yet another car has run into the Auburn Walmart Pole.
Drive Thru Over 1 Million LED Lights at Maine Celebration of Lights in Cumberland
One thing that I look forward to every holiday season is the lights. There is just something about Christmas lights and decorations that bring a smile to my face. Many houses go all out during the winter months, but there are also places in which you can choose to drive thru or walk thru that shine bright with thousands of Christmas lights.
The Majority of Mainers Didn’t Realize This is The Smallest County
Have you ever thought how many people live in your city, state, or county? It seems to me that we always love to read articles about the size of our communities. I have always wondered what county in Maine is the very smallest. Portland, one of the liveliest cities in...
FBI Involved in Investigating Multiple Threats Against Schools in Maine Tuesday
Tuesday morning started off with several schools in Maine receiving similar phone calls from an untraceable phone number of a caller reporting that there was an active shooter wearing a black coat and black pants with a gun inside the school. The first call was at Sanford High School and came into the Sanford emergency dispatch center at 8:30 a.m. Once the report was received, both Sanford fire and police responded immediately to Sanford High School and worked to evacuate the building, sending the students on buses for their parents to pick them up at Memorial Gym.
Nobleboro crash kills local woman
NOBLEBORO, Maine — A 68-year-old Nobleboro woman was killed Tuesday afternoon in a crash on East Pond Road. Just after 2:30 p.m., Lincoln County deputies were called to a crash near the intersection with Upper East Pond Road, Lt. Brendan Kane of the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said in a release.
Maine Woman Killed In Crash With Dump Truck
A 68 year old woman from Nobleboro was killed in a Tuesday afternoon crash with a dump truck. According to an article on the WGME website, at about 2:30 on Tuesday afternoon a Honda sedan driven by Sharon Moody crossed the center line on East Pond Road and collided with a dump truck. The truck then crashed into a utility pole.
Get Ready For The Grand Opening of This New Augusta Restaurant
It's so fun to learn about how our local community is growing and the food industry is especially exciting because now that the pandemic is semi gone, we can actually go out and enjoy food again!. Are you ready for another new restaurant in Augusta? Something that will satisfy for...
First snow of the season on the way for most of Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)-- Cold weather has finally arrived for most of Maine and will be with us for all of this week. A storm system moves in Wednesday, bringing much of Maine accumulating snow. We remain cold into next weekend. Monday will be windy and chilly, but with sunny skies. Highs...
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
690 Acre Three Corners Solar Project Gets Financing When Finished Will Be the Largest Solar Facility in Maine
The Boston-based renewable energy company Longroad Energy has just received its financing and approval to start the construction of what will be Maine's largest solar facility when finished in 2024. The $200 million solar project will be located in Kennebec County, in the towns of Benton, Clinton, and Unity Township. The project has been in progress for five years and is expected to be finished by 2024. The Three Corners Solar Project is expected to operate for 20 years.
