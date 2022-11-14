Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
Deputy, suspect injured in shooting at Ross County Sheriff's Office
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WSYX) — A Ross County deputy was rushed to the hospital after being shot outside the Ross County Sheriff's Office on Thursday night, a source confirmed to ABC 6. Steve Irwin, with the Ohio Attorney General's Bureau of Criminal Investigation, said a suspect also was injured and...
WSYX ABC6
Deputy pursuit leads to recovery of 5 stolen cars and arrest of 13-year-old
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The pursuit of a stolen car by a Franklin County sheriff’s deputy led to the recovery of five stolen cars, all in the space of an hour early Wednesday morning. Deputies believe a teen they picked up during the investigation is responsible for at...
Pipe beating blinds Columbus man in dispute with ex-fugitive, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A former most wanted fugitive in central Ohio is under arrest again. Columbus police arrested Elvin Cannon on Wednesday on charges of felonious assault after he allegedly beat a man with a metal pipe, causing injuries so severe that he was left blind in one eye. Police say Cannon, 43, confronted […]
Columbus Humane offering reward after dog shot in the head, another decapitated
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Humane is offering a reward of $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for two separate, violent acts of animal cruelty. The first incident happened Monday morning on Butler Avenue between Safford Avenue and West Mound Street...
Ohio police arrest juveniles after they allegedly made threats to shoot Mcdonald’s customer
(WTRF) Police in Ohio have arrested two juveniles after they allegedly made threats to shoot a McDonald’s customer. Newark police say the victim reported the make and model of the vehicle and officers were able to track it down. During the investigation the passenger, a male juvenile was found in possession of marijuana, scales, baggies, […]
Two women charged after deputies find about 2 pounds of illegal drugs in car
LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people Wednesday after recovering about two pounds of illegal drugs during a traffic stop. Deputies said they recovered about 455 grams of methamphetamine, 21 grams of fentanyl, 23 grams of illegal mushrooms, drug paraphernalia and drug abuse instruments in a traffic stop at the […]
Car break-in sees Columbus man wanted on felony theft charge
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for community help to find a man accused of felony theft for “Wanted Wednesday.” Justin Oliver is wanted as a suspect in a felony theft case, which stems from an Oct. 28 car break-in on Dublin Road. Oliver is currently on parole for robbery and […]
Police announce charges against 2nd suspect in fatal shooting at Columbus gas station
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police have filed an arrest warrant for another person wanted in connection with the fatal shooting at a northeast Columbus gas station late last month. Tyyaun Sullivan, 19, is charged with three counts of felonious assault stemming from the shooting on Oct. 30 that left 21-year-old Kevin Sobnosky dead.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police search for suspects who pulled a gun on customers at a local gas station
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Police in Chillicothe are searching for two subjects who allegedly pulled a gun on a customer at a local gas station. According to law enforcement, the Chillicothe Police Department is searching for a gold-colored Cadillac, license plate number P615612. Reports say two white males with a pistol and shotgun threatened a customer at the Marathon Gas Station on Bridge Street.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police search for missing elderly woman in Ross Co.
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Law enforcement officials in Ross County are searching for a missing elderly woman. According to dispatchers with the sheriff’s office, a 77-year-old woman walked away from Ardmore Crossing Senior Living on Anderson Station Road sometime today. The woman, authorities said, suffers from Alzheimer’s. She...
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office swears in chief deputy of diversity and recruitment
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is welcoming a new chief deputy to the team. On Thursday, Marvin Hill was sworn in as the new Chief Deputy of Recruitment, Diversity,Equality and Inclusion. It’s a new role for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Hill’s job will be to recruit new deputies, with a […]
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Humane offering reward for information in 2 acts of animal cruelty
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Humane is offering a cash reward for information on two separate violent acts of animal cruelty. The first incident happened on Monday on Butler Avenue in west Columbus. Columbus Humane said it was contacted by police after an adult German Shepherd named Brutus had been shot in the head.
Police looking for man accused of breaking into north Columbus restaurant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are looking for a man accused of breaking into a north Columbus restaurant earlier this month. Police say surveillance cameras recorded a man breaking into a restaurant on Nov. 7 in the 1200 block of Morse Road. The suspect ran after activating the security alarm, per police. CPD also says […]
WSYX ABC6
Suspect caught on camera smashing door of Columbus store, stealing cash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are working to identify a suspect who was captured on surveillance video smashing through the front door of a Linden business and stealing cash. Police said just before 5 a.m. on Nov. 7, the suspect through a rock through the front door of...
I-270 North in Hilliard restricted after car fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Interstate 270 northbound near the Tuttle Crossing exit was closed for about a half-hour Thursday morning because of a car fire. Hilliard police reported that I-270 North shut down after a car caught fire before 11 a.m. Some lanes were reopened as of 11:15 a.m. The car was on the left […]
Another suspect charged in shooting of Ohio man
Another suspect has been charged in the fatal shooting of a Girard man in Columbus last month.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Man arrested following a shooting in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A Pickaway County man was arrested today following a shooting in Circleville. According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, were dispatched to 1340 South Court Street Circleville on a possible shooting in the area of Lot 19. Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey said while deputies...
WSYX ABC6
Franklin County Sheriff's Office hires new full time recruitment chief
GROVE CITY, Ohio (WSYX) — The state's largest sheriff's office is hoping a new hire will help with its dire need to recruit. "The sheriff's office is people and if we don't have people, we can't do our jobs," Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin said at the swearing-in ceremony of newly appointed Chief Deputy Marvin Hill.
Authorities called to break up fight at Groveport Madison High School
GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — Officers from Groveport police and Madison Township police were called to Groveport Madison High School after a fight broke out in the school on Tuesday afternoon. According to a letter to parents from the school’s principal and Groveport PD, officers were called to the school at around 12:30 p.m. after a […]
sciotopost.com
Update on Shooting in Circleville, One Arrested
Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey reports on November 14, 2022 at 1:09 P.M. Deputies from the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to 1340 South Court Street Circleville, Ohio on a possible shooting in the area of Lot 19. While Deputies were en route Drake J. Boggs, 27 year old...
