Columbus, OH

WSYX ABC6

Deputy, suspect injured in shooting at Ross County Sheriff's Office

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WSYX) — A Ross County deputy was rushed to the hospital after being shot outside the Ross County Sheriff's Office on Thursday night, a source confirmed to ABC 6. Steve Irwin, with the Ohio Attorney General's Bureau of Criminal Investigation, said a suspect also was injured and...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Police search for suspects who pulled a gun on customers at a local gas station

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Police in Chillicothe are searching for two subjects who allegedly pulled a gun on a customer at a local gas station. According to law enforcement, the Chillicothe Police Department is searching for a gold-colored Cadillac, license plate number P615612. Reports say two white males with a pistol and shotgun threatened a customer at the Marathon Gas Station on Bridge Street.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Police search for missing elderly woman in Ross Co.

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Law enforcement officials in Ross County are searching for a missing elderly woman. According to dispatchers with the sheriff’s office, a 77-year-old woman walked away from Ardmore Crossing Senior Living on Anderson Station Road sometime today. The woman, authorities said, suffers from Alzheimer’s. She...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Humane offering reward for information in 2 acts of animal cruelty

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Humane is offering a cash reward for information on two separate violent acts of animal cruelty. The first incident happened on Monday on Butler Avenue in west Columbus. Columbus Humane said it was contacted by police after an adult German Shepherd named Brutus had been shot in the head.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

I-270 North in Hilliard restricted after car fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Interstate 270 northbound near the Tuttle Crossing exit was closed for about a half-hour Thursday morning because of a car fire. Hilliard police reported that I-270 North shut down after a car caught fire before 11 a.m. Some lanes were reopened as of 11:15 a.m.  The car was on the left […]
HILLIARD, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Man arrested following a shooting in Pickaway Co.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A Pickaway County man was arrested today following a shooting in Circleville. According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, were dispatched to 1340 South Court Street Circleville on a possible shooting in the area of Lot 19. Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey said while deputies...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Franklin County Sheriff's Office hires new full time recruitment chief

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WSYX) — The state's largest sheriff's office is hoping a new hire will help with its dire need to recruit. "The sheriff's office is people and if we don't have people, we can't do our jobs," Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin said at the swearing-in ceremony of newly appointed Chief Deputy Marvin Hill.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Update on Shooting in Circleville, One Arrested

Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey reports on November 14, 2022 at 1:09 P.M. Deputies from the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to 1340 South Court Street Circleville, Ohio on a possible shooting in the area of Lot 19. While Deputies were en route Drake J. Boggs, 27 year old...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH

