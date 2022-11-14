ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gladstone, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WLUC

Doozers Cookies celebrating ladies nights with sweet deals

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Pavlina Osta joins Tia Trudgeon to share news of the day on Upper Michigan Today. With firearm deer season now in full swing, Thomas Theatre Group is offering a free movie promotion to hunters that show proof of a recent kill for the first year.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Christ the King Lutheran Church to host cancer fundraiser

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday, from 6-9 p.m., Christ The King’s Lutheran Church in Ishpeming is working with Cancer Care of Marquette County for a fundraiser. Organizers said this fundraiser was created to support people with cancer. They also added that this event will feature 15 crafters and vendors along with a raffle. During this event, there will be homemade baked bread and fresh soup. Last year the event raised over $100,000. All of the proceeds from the event will go directly to the Cancer Care Organization.
ISHPEMING, MI
WLUC

Phil Niemisto statue removed for winter repairs

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The statue, located on the 100 block of W. Washington St. in Downtown Marquette, is being removed for repairs. Phil Niemisto was a beloved Marquette resident who dedicated 35 years to keeping windows downtown sparkling. Niemisto was honored with the commemorative statue in October of 2017.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Return North Career Fair returns to Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. Michigan Works hosted its sixth annual Return North Career Fair Thursday at the Ore Dock Brewing Company. The event ran from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. and featured some entry-level jobs but focused primarily on professional-level positions. The goal of the event was to attract alumni, former residents, and friends of the U.P. back to the region.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Ishpeming Ladies Night Out kicks off Christmas shopping season

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Ishpeming’s annual Ladies’ Night Out kicked off Wednesday. The Main Street Antique Mall took part in the event, which started Wednesday afternoon and ended at 8:00 p.m. Businesses and shoppers use Ladies Night to mark the start of the Christmas shopping season. More than...
ISHPEMING, MI
WLUC

Ladies Night to take over downtown Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Ladies Night is coming to Marquette Thursday. In addition to the 65 downtown businesses that will participate in the event, there will also be a goods drive for the Women’s Center Harbor House. Folks can drop off non-perishables such as shampoo and canned goods at the Marquette Downtown Development Authority (DDA) office, Flower Works, or the Masonic Mall.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Marquette restaurant preps to give out Thanksgiving meals

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette pizzeria is preparing for Thanksgiving. It will be giving out meals to people in need. On Thanksgiving Day, Third Coast Pizzeria will have Thanksgiving meals available for people to grab from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Mashed potatoes and stuffing will be available as sides. Third Coast Owner Bryan French said he’s bought three hundred pounds of turkey to prepare for this occasion.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Marquette County businesses to celebrate women on Ladies Night

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Downtown Marquette and Ishpeming are both getting ready for a night of specials, holiday premiers, shopping, and more during the towns’ annual Ladies Nights. In Marquette, 50 downtown businesses are participating in the holiday kickoff event, among them is Embrace Salon. “Ladies night is...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

MSHS presents “Once Upon a Mattress”

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A play is coming to the Kaufman Auditorium this weekend. Marquette Senior High School will present “Once Upon a Mattress” this Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The story is a musical take on “The Princess and the Pea.”. Coralee Daugherty plays Princess Winnifred, the...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Feeding America distributing food in multiple counties Wednesday

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - There will be two Feeding America mobile food pantry distribution events in Upper Peninsula counties today. Schoolcraft County will be having distribution at Central Park ball field off Tannery Road in Manistique. That will begin at 10 a.m. Marquette County will also host an event...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Make the most out of your deer harvest by processing meat

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - An Ishpeming butcher wants to make sure hunters get what they want out of their deer harvest. Whether it’s jerky, snack sticks, steak, burgers or sausage, Glenn’s Smokehouse will make sure the venison is properly utilized. Glenn’s Smokehouse also has seasonings for processed meat....
ISHPEMING, MI
WLUC

City of Negaunee gets first official logo

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - After months of planning, the city of Negaunee officially has a new logo. This logo is part of a new branding mechanism. The Negaunee City Manager said the branding scheme will have an overarching theme called ‘forge your adventure.’ The logo’s main goal is to help promote the city. Before this, there was no city logo. The main colors used were Teal Lake blue and a rust-brown orange color. The rusty color was applied to represent and honor the iron mines that have been in the area for years.
NEGAUNEE, MI
WLUC

Upper Peninsula Arts & Culture Alliance hosts networking in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Arts and culture leaders from across Upper Michigan had a chance to meet each other at BODEGA in Marquette on Tuesday night as the Upper Peninsula Arts & Culture Alliance held its quarterly reception event. The event gave people involved in arts and culture the chance...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Pictured Rocks rangers receive awards for heroic lakeshore rescue efforts

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Two park rangers from Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore received a Department of Interior Valor Award during a September ceremony in Washington D.C. According to a press release from the National Park Service, Chief Ranger Joe Hughes and Ranger Matthew Nemeth were honored for their actions during rescue operations for two Lake Superior kayakers caught in gale-force winds while paddling within the national lakeshore in Sept. of 2021.
MUNISING, MI
WLUC

First Bank employees raise money for UP non-profits

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Socks, gloves and hats were packed into bags to be given to the community. “We’ve noticed an uptick in the number of people applying for Christmas baskets for gifts and a big item that people are asking for this year happens to be socks. Having all these socks is great. Everybody is going to get a pair of socks,” said Sue LeMire, a volunteer at St. Vincent de Paul.
DELTA COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Hunting outlook: How successful was day one of firearm deer season?

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The opening day of firearm deer season has come to a close. According to Michigan DNR statistics: Across the Upper Peninsula, 1,054 deer were harvested and of those deer, 945 were bucks. The top 3 counties for deer harvesting were Menominee, Delta and Marquette. This is...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Thomas Theatre Group offers free movie pass for successful deer hunters

QUINNESEC, Mich. (WLUC) - Thomas Theatre Group is offering a special promotion for deer hunters this season. Anyone who brings photo proof of a 2022 deer kill to any of the three locations across the U.P. will be given a free movie pass. A printout of the hunter and the deer will go on a board in the lobby.
QUINNESEC, MI
WLUC

Escape Marquette to host ‘Buy-One-Get-One-Free’ Gift Card Sale

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Ladies Night is coming to Downtown Marquette Thursday. Every year, Escape Marquette hosts its “Buy-One-Get-One-Free” Gift Card Sale. This year, the gift cards will be available both in person and online. Escape Marquette will also be stamping passports and drawing prizes every hour on Ladies Night.
MARQUETTE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy