Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
Doozers Cookies celebrating ladies nights with sweet deals
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Pavlina Osta joins Tia Trudgeon to share news of the day on Upper Michigan Today. With firearm deer season now in full swing, Thomas Theatre Group is offering a free movie promotion to hunters that show proof of a recent kill for the first year.
UPMATTERS
Salvation Army to begin gently used coat giveaway this weekend in Marquette and Escanaba
ESCANABA AND MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Salvation Army Family Stores in Escanaba and Marquette will be giving away 800 gently used winter coats to people in need beginning this weekend. The coat giveaway will begin at both locations on Saturday, November 19 and run through the following week as supplies last.
WLUC
Christ the King Lutheran Church to host cancer fundraiser
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday, from 6-9 p.m., Christ The King’s Lutheran Church in Ishpeming is working with Cancer Care of Marquette County for a fundraiser. Organizers said this fundraiser was created to support people with cancer. They also added that this event will feature 15 crafters and vendors along with a raffle. During this event, there will be homemade baked bread and fresh soup. Last year the event raised over $100,000. All of the proceeds from the event will go directly to the Cancer Care Organization.
WLUC
Phil Niemisto statue removed for winter repairs
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The statue, located on the 100 block of W. Washington St. in Downtown Marquette, is being removed for repairs. Phil Niemisto was a beloved Marquette resident who dedicated 35 years to keeping windows downtown sparkling. Niemisto was honored with the commemorative statue in October of 2017.
WLUC
Return North Career Fair returns to Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. Michigan Works hosted its sixth annual Return North Career Fair Thursday at the Ore Dock Brewing Company. The event ran from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. and featured some entry-level jobs but focused primarily on professional-level positions. The goal of the event was to attract alumni, former residents, and friends of the U.P. back to the region.
WLUC
Ishpeming Ladies Night Out kicks off Christmas shopping season
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Ishpeming’s annual Ladies’ Night Out kicked off Wednesday. The Main Street Antique Mall took part in the event, which started Wednesday afternoon and ended at 8:00 p.m. Businesses and shoppers use Ladies Night to mark the start of the Christmas shopping season. More than...
WLUC
Ladies Night to take over downtown Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Ladies Night is coming to Marquette Thursday. In addition to the 65 downtown businesses that will participate in the event, there will also be a goods drive for the Women’s Center Harbor House. Folks can drop off non-perishables such as shampoo and canned goods at the Marquette Downtown Development Authority (DDA) office, Flower Works, or the Masonic Mall.
WLUC
Marquette restaurant preps to give out Thanksgiving meals
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette pizzeria is preparing for Thanksgiving. It will be giving out meals to people in need. On Thanksgiving Day, Third Coast Pizzeria will have Thanksgiving meals available for people to grab from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Mashed potatoes and stuffing will be available as sides. Third Coast Owner Bryan French said he’s bought three hundred pounds of turkey to prepare for this occasion.
WLUC
Marquette County businesses to celebrate women on Ladies Night
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Downtown Marquette and Ishpeming are both getting ready for a night of specials, holiday premiers, shopping, and more during the towns’ annual Ladies Nights. In Marquette, 50 downtown businesses are participating in the holiday kickoff event, among them is Embrace Salon. “Ladies night is...
WLUC
MSHS presents “Once Upon a Mattress”
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A play is coming to the Kaufman Auditorium this weekend. Marquette Senior High School will present “Once Upon a Mattress” this Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The story is a musical take on “The Princess and the Pea.”. Coralee Daugherty plays Princess Winnifred, the...
WLUC
Feeding America distributing food in multiple counties Wednesday
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - There will be two Feeding America mobile food pantry distribution events in Upper Peninsula counties today. Schoolcraft County will be having distribution at Central Park ball field off Tannery Road in Manistique. That will begin at 10 a.m. Marquette County will also host an event...
WLUC
Make the most out of your deer harvest by processing meat
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - An Ishpeming butcher wants to make sure hunters get what they want out of their deer harvest. Whether it’s jerky, snack sticks, steak, burgers or sausage, Glenn’s Smokehouse will make sure the venison is properly utilized. Glenn’s Smokehouse also has seasonings for processed meat....
WLUC
City of Negaunee gets first official logo
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - After months of planning, the city of Negaunee officially has a new logo. This logo is part of a new branding mechanism. The Negaunee City Manager said the branding scheme will have an overarching theme called ‘forge your adventure.’ The logo’s main goal is to help promote the city. Before this, there was no city logo. The main colors used were Teal Lake blue and a rust-brown orange color. The rusty color was applied to represent and honor the iron mines that have been in the area for years.
WLUC
Upper Peninsula Arts & Culture Alliance hosts networking in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Arts and culture leaders from across Upper Michigan had a chance to meet each other at BODEGA in Marquette on Tuesday night as the Upper Peninsula Arts & Culture Alliance held its quarterly reception event. The event gave people involved in arts and culture the chance...
WLUC
Pictured Rocks rangers receive awards for heroic lakeshore rescue efforts
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Two park rangers from Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore received a Department of Interior Valor Award during a September ceremony in Washington D.C. According to a press release from the National Park Service, Chief Ranger Joe Hughes and Ranger Matthew Nemeth were honored for their actions during rescue operations for two Lake Superior kayakers caught in gale-force winds while paddling within the national lakeshore in Sept. of 2021.
WLUC
First Bank employees raise money for UP non-profits
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Socks, gloves and hats were packed into bags to be given to the community. “We’ve noticed an uptick in the number of people applying for Christmas baskets for gifts and a big item that people are asking for this year happens to be socks. Having all these socks is great. Everybody is going to get a pair of socks,” said Sue LeMire, a volunteer at St. Vincent de Paul.
WLUC
Hunting outlook: How successful was day one of firearm deer season?
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The opening day of firearm deer season has come to a close. According to Michigan DNR statistics: Across the Upper Peninsula, 1,054 deer were harvested and of those deer, 945 were bucks. The top 3 counties for deer harvesting were Menominee, Delta and Marquette. This is...
WLUC
Marquette Alternative High School’s ‘Rock the Socks’ campaign officially begins
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Alternative High School is beginning its annual “Rock the Socks” event. This charity event has been running strong for the past 10 years. Organizers said the main goal is to help donate socks to those in need. This event will be going on until December 9th.
WLUC
Thomas Theatre Group offers free movie pass for successful deer hunters
QUINNESEC, Mich. (WLUC) - Thomas Theatre Group is offering a special promotion for deer hunters this season. Anyone who brings photo proof of a 2022 deer kill to any of the three locations across the U.P. will be given a free movie pass. A printout of the hunter and the deer will go on a board in the lobby.
WLUC
Escape Marquette to host ‘Buy-One-Get-One-Free’ Gift Card Sale
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Ladies Night is coming to Downtown Marquette Thursday. Every year, Escape Marquette hosts its “Buy-One-Get-One-Free” Gift Card Sale. This year, the gift cards will be available both in person and online. Escape Marquette will also be stamping passports and drawing prizes every hour on Ladies Night.
Comments / 0