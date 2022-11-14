Read full article on original website
thechampionnewspaper.com
Turkey giveaways planned for southeast DeKalb
City of Stonecrest and several DeKalb County businesses have scheduled separate turkey and food giveaways for area families ahead of Thanksgiving. Several local businesses are partnering to offer 2,200 turkeys to families on Nov. 17 from 6 a.m. until 10 a.m. at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Rd., Lithonia.
$1,500 One-Time Bonus For Georgians Who Satisfy The Criteria
Georgia is giving residents one more reason to get money from the state. You already know how thousands would come in handy given the high cost of living. Thus, the state wants to hand the funds to a select group of individuals to say thank you for your service.
IdaMae Foundation giving free meals, haircuts and winter clothing on the anniversary of Young Dolph's death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The anniversary of the death of Memphis rapper Young Dolph, who was shot and killed at Makeda's Cookies on Airways Boulevard, is Thursday, and his nonprofit foundation is honoring it as a Day of Service. On Thursday, November 17, a day that is officially recognized as...
Here's how the City of Stonecrest is helping families this Thanksgiving
STONECREST, Ga. — The City of Stonecrest will giveaway more than 140 turkeys this holiday season. City officials said the giveaway will help combat food insecurity as Georgians fight coupling inflation and rising gas and food prices. On Saturday, the city will host its third annual giveaway from noon...
Georgia Residents Frustrated About Missing SNAP Benefit
Many families need government help to keep food on their tables. But the money from the state did not come this month. The beneficiaries worry because this reduces their ability to feed loved ones. Inflation and work layoffs mean people could use the help more than ever.
fox5atlanta.com
Metro Atlanta movie studio, town hit with racial discrimination lawsuit
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. - A group of Black Georgia residents have filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against the prominent studio that's home to the state's Marvel productions and the town associated with it. Located about a half an hour from Downtown Atlanta, Trilith, formerly known as Pinewood Studios, is the Fayetteville...
fox5atlanta.com
Long lines and frustration at Georgia SNAP benefit offices
Long lines have left people short on patience at Georgia’s food stamp offices. A backlog of SNAP applications led to dozens of people standing in the rain earlier Tuesday at the DeKalb County location.
fox5atlanta.com
Backlog of Georgia food stamp applications leads to long lines in the rain
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Dozens of people lined the sidewalk outside the state food stamp office for hours in the rain in DeKalb County Tuesday. Some had umbrellas, others got soaked. A backlog in the Georgia Food Stamp Program has caused big delays in approving applications and renewals, a Georgia...
fox5atlanta.com
Freeze Warning issued for portion of metro Atlanta, warming centers opening
ATLANTA - The coldest weather of the season will be moving into Georgia overnight prompting a Freeze Warning overnight for some areas. The temperatures are expected to drop into the 20s and 30s overnight into Friday morning. While all of north and central Georgia will see these temperatures that Freeze Warning is for an area south of a line from Franklin, to Kennesaw, to Gainesville, including portions of metro Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Nov. 16 - Nov. 20
ATLANTA - Whether you're looking for something traditional or want to keep it simple, we've got our eyes on a ton of events perfectly planned for the family, or singles. Help us spread a little holiday cheer with several of these outings that will get you in the spirit, plus what do you get when you mix trapeze with a stage filled with water? Dive into the water circus at Cirque Italia to find out. We'll show you how you can do all that and more this week in metro Atlanta.
WXIA 11 Alive
Here's when early voting for the Senate runoff begins - on a Sunday - in some metro Atlanta counties
ATLANTA — Georgians have a quick turnaround to get back to the polls for a runoff that will decide who represents the Peach State in the U.S. Senate. The second Election Day itself is Dec. 6, only about three weeks away, but there will be a week of early voting ahead of that.
Date set for ex-Stonecrest mayor to report to prison
Former Stonecrest Mayor Jason Lary is set to report to federal prison on Dec. 15, nearly a year after he pleaded guilty ...
Skeletal remains near search area for beloved metro Atlanta grandmother
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Newton County family is keeping hope alive weeks after last hearing from their grandmother. Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon spoke with Debra Ashby’s family last week on WSB Tonight. They say the 64-year-old woman hasn’t been heard from since October 29 when she spoke to her granddaughter.
fox5atlanta.com
David Ralston, Speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives, dies at 68
ATLANTA - Georgia House Speaker David Ralston has died, according to the Speaker's communications director. He was 68. Ralston, a Republican from Blue Ridge, was first elected to the Georgia House of Representatives in 2002. Prior to that, Ralston served in the Georgia State Senate from 1992 to 1998. Ralston...
Georgia Department of Human Services blames SNAP benefits delay on inflation, worker shortage
MACON, Ga. — The Georgia department of human services says if you've yet to see your snap benefits, it’s because they're dealing with an increase of renewals, inflation, and a worker shortage. Some say it's crippling thousands of Georgians just before the holidays as they try to feed their families.
AccessAtlanta
Your guide to free fitness classes in metro Atlanta
From pricey gym memberships to fresh food at the grocery store, an active and healthy lifestyle feels like it could take a big toll on your wallet. It can be expensive to be fit, but the good news is that metro Atlanta offers plenty of opportunities that allow you to get healthy on a budget. Check out some of the free fitness classes around metro Atlanta that set the bar high. NOTE: Some of these classes are only available during the warmer spring and summer months, so check the latest event calendars to make sure they’re still happening.
Younger Georgians are having more strokes. Here’s why
Desric Seecheran felt strong. He exercised nearly every day after work, had a good job and generally took good care of himself. One day, he was in his Douglasville home getting ready to go to the mall with a friend, but something didn’t feel right. “I stood up, and...
WRDW-TV
Gov. Brian Kemp campaigning for Herschel Walker in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UGA football legend Herschel Walker is bringing in Georgia’s most influential Republican to help him in his Dec. 6 U.S. Senate runoff against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock. Gov. Brian Kemp, fresh off his solid re-election victory last week over Democrat Stacey Abrams, will...
Metro Atlanta family searching for answers after their daughter was struck, dragged by truck
ATLANTA — An Atlanta father is pleading for help after his daughter was hit, dragged for nearly 70 feet and then left in the street by the driver. The hit and run happened Monday, Nov. 7, along Lanier Boulevard and North Virginia Avenue. “You can hear it, it’s just...
fox5atlanta.com
South Fulton stiffens penalties for littering including jail time
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Don’t mess with the city of South Fulton. That’s the message the city council is hoping to send to litterbugs after approve increased penalties. The fine for littering in the city has jumped from $200 to $500 and a judge now had the option to sentence someone to 60 days in jail. This after the city council voted Tuesday to amend the city code.
