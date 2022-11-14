ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thechampionnewspaper.com

Turkey giveaways planned for southeast DeKalb

City of Stonecrest and several DeKalb County businesses have scheduled separate turkey and food giveaways for area families ahead of Thanksgiving. Several local businesses are partnering to offer 2,200 turkeys to families on Nov. 17 from 6 a.m. until 10 a.m. at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Rd., Lithonia.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Here's how the City of Stonecrest is helping families this Thanksgiving

STONECREST, Ga. — The City of Stonecrest will giveaway more than 140 turkeys this holiday season. City officials said the giveaway will help combat food insecurity as Georgians fight coupling inflation and rising gas and food prices. On Saturday, the city will host its third annual giveaway from noon...
fox5atlanta.com

Metro Atlanta movie studio, town hit with racial discrimination lawsuit

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. - A group of Black Georgia residents have filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against the prominent studio that's home to the state's Marvel productions and the town associated with it. Located about a half an hour from Downtown Atlanta, Trilith, formerly known as Pinewood Studios, is the Fayetteville...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Freeze Warning issued for portion of metro Atlanta, warming centers opening

ATLANTA - The coldest weather of the season will be moving into Georgia overnight prompting a Freeze Warning overnight for some areas. The temperatures are expected to drop into the 20s and 30s overnight into Friday morning. While all of north and central Georgia will see these temperatures that Freeze Warning is for an area south of a line from Franklin, to Kennesaw, to Gainesville, including portions of metro Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Nov. 16 - Nov. 20

ATLANTA - Whether you're looking for something traditional or want to keep it simple, we've got our eyes on a ton of events perfectly planned for the family, or singles. Help us spread a little holiday cheer with several of these outings that will get you in the spirit, plus what do you get when you mix trapeze with a stage filled with water? Dive into the water circus at Cirque Italia to find out. We'll show you how you can do all that and more this week in metro Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

David Ralston, Speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives, dies at 68

ATLANTA - Georgia House Speaker David Ralston has died, according to the Speaker's communications director. He was 68. Ralston, a Republican from Blue Ridge, was first elected to the Georgia House of Representatives in 2002. Prior to that, Ralston served in the Georgia State Senate from 1992 to 1998. Ralston...
GEORGIA STATE
AccessAtlanta

Your guide to free fitness classes in metro Atlanta

From pricey gym memberships to fresh food at the grocery store, an active and healthy lifestyle feels like it could take a big toll on your wallet. It can be expensive to be fit, but the good news is that metro Atlanta offers plenty of opportunities that allow you to get healthy on a budget. Check out some of the free fitness classes around metro Atlanta that set the bar high. NOTE: Some of these classes are only available during the warmer spring and summer months, so check the latest event calendars to make sure they’re still happening.
ATLANTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Gov. Brian Kemp campaigning for Herschel Walker in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UGA football legend Herschel Walker is bringing in Georgia’s most influential Republican to help him in his Dec. 6 U.S. Senate runoff against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock. Gov. Brian Kemp, fresh off his solid re-election victory last week over Democrat Stacey Abrams, will...
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

South Fulton stiffens penalties for littering including jail time

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Don’t mess with the city of South Fulton. That’s the message the city council is hoping to send to litterbugs after approve increased penalties. The fine for littering in the city has jumped from $200 to $500 and a judge now had the option to sentence someone to 60 days in jail. This after the city council voted Tuesday to amend the city code.

