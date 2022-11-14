ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Comments / 2

Leighton Arceneaux
3d ago

The city needs to invest in cross walks or something that is gonna go over traffic in a major intersection, like a bridge.

theadvocate.com

No injuries after train collides with stalled vehicle in Opelousas

No one was injured when a train collided with a stalled vehicle in Opelousas on Wednesday night, the Opelousas Police Department said. The crash happened at Raymond Street’s railroad crossing. A vehicle stalled on the tracks and the driver was unable to get the vehicle back into gear as a train approached. The occupants were able to exit the vehicle and get safely clear of the tracks before the collision happened. None of the occupants were injured, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said in a statement.
OPELOUSAS, LA
theadvocate.com

1 in critical condition after shooting on North Street, Baton Rouge EMS says

One person is in critical condition after a shooting on North Boulevard between Baton Rouge Community College and Baton Rouge General's Mid-City campus Thursday afternoon. EMS spokesman Mike Chustz said the incident occurred near the intersection of Leo Street and North Boulevard. No other information was immediately available. This is...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Body found in woods near Baton Rouge neighborhood

BATON ROUGE - The coroner's office was called to Prescott Road on Thursday morning after a body was discovered in the woods. Sources say the body was found in a wooded area near the intersection of Prescott Road and Dickens Drive. The coroner was called to investigate. The identity of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Teen found after reported missing, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department has found a teen after being reported missing. According to BRPD, Angelique Renard, 17, has been found safe and is with her family. Officials say Renard was last seen on Thursday, Nov. 10. The Baton Rouge Police Department thanks the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

CRIME STOPPERS: Police search for alleged debit card thief

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of stealing a debit card. Destinee Mena, 23, is connected to theft of a debit card resulting in unauthorized transactions totaling around $1200, police say. According to officials, the debit card belonged to a...
BATON ROUGE, LA

