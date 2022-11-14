No one was injured when a train collided with a stalled vehicle in Opelousas on Wednesday night, the Opelousas Police Department said. The crash happened at Raymond Street’s railroad crossing. A vehicle stalled on the tracks and the driver was unable to get the vehicle back into gear as a train approached. The occupants were able to exit the vehicle and get safely clear of the tracks before the collision happened. None of the occupants were injured, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said in a statement.

OPELOUSAS, LA ・ 15 HOURS AGO