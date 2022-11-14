Read full article on original website
Leighton Arceneaux
3d ago
The city needs to invest in cross walks or something that is gonna go over traffic in a major intersection, like a bridge.
theadvocate.com
No injuries after train collides with stalled vehicle in Opelousas
No one was injured when a train collided with a stalled vehicle in Opelousas on Wednesday night, the Opelousas Police Department said. The crash happened at Raymond Street’s railroad crossing. A vehicle stalled on the tracks and the driver was unable to get the vehicle back into gear as a train approached. The occupants were able to exit the vehicle and get safely clear of the tracks before the collision happened. None of the occupants were injured, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said in a statement.
brproud.com
Body found in woods near Prescott Road, deputies investigate
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to call about a body found off of Prescott Rd. on Thursday morning. A man’s body was found in a wooded area near Prescott Rd. and Dickens Dr. The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner was...
theadvocate.com
1 in critical condition after shooting on North Street, Baton Rouge EMS says
One person is in critical condition after a shooting on North Boulevard between Baton Rouge Community College and Baton Rouge General's Mid-City campus Thursday afternoon. EMS spokesman Mike Chustz said the incident occurred near the intersection of Leo Street and North Boulevard. No other information was immediately available. This is...
wbrz.com
Body found in woods near Baton Rouge neighborhood
BATON ROUGE - The coroner's office was called to Prescott Road on Thursday morning after a body was discovered in the woods. Sources say the body was found in a wooded area near the intersection of Prescott Road and Dickens Drive. The coroner was called to investigate. The identity of...
I-49 north at MM8 closed following serious crash
A serious crash has closed a portion of Interstate 49 northbound in Lafayette Parish Thursday evening
theadvocate.com
Mother sought, daughter arrested in shooting that stemmed from brawl at Dutchtown gas station
A Baton Rouge mother and daughter got in a fist fight with another group of women at a Dutchtown gas station Tuesday and the mother shot and injured one of the women during the brawl, Ascension sheriff's deputies said. Rhesa Pointer, 40, shot a woman from the other group multiple...
66-Year-Old Ada Davis Killed In A Fatal Pedestrian Crash In Lafayette (Lafayette, LA)
According to the Lafayette Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Sunday in Lafayette. Officials confirmed that a 66-year-old woman died due to the pedestrian accident.
Train hits car stalled on tracks in Opelousas, passengers escape
A rail train slammed into a car on the tracks in Opelousas late Wednesday evening
Authorities seeking Baton Rouge rapper linked to murder, armed robbery
ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities say they’re searching for a Baton Rouge rapper with ties to a murder and armed robbery that occurred in St. Helena Parish last month. According to the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Jarman K. King, also known as ‘Monkey,’ is the rapper who is allegedly linked to […]
94-year-old woman escapes Lafayette house fire
A house fire occurred on the 1000 block of North Pierce St. early Tuesday morning.
Teen found after reported missing, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department has found a teen after being reported missing. According to BRPD, Angelique Renard, 17, has been found safe and is with her family. Officials say Renard was last seen on Thursday, Nov. 10. The Baton Rouge Police Department thanks the...
CRIME STOPPERS: Police search for alleged debit card thief
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of stealing a debit card. Destinee Mena, 23, is connected to theft of a debit card resulting in unauthorized transactions totaling around $1200, police say. According to officials, the debit card belonged to a...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge Police identify person killed in Monday morning crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An early morning crash resulted in one person’s death, and as of Monday evening, Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) have released the victim’s identity. BRPD says it was around 2:30 a.m. when Edger Hernandez was a passenger in a Ford pickup truck that...
Opelousas man arrested for attempted second degree murder
Lamarc Amos, 21, of Opelousas, was arrested by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office on an attempted second degree murder charge on Nov. 14.
LPSO investigating fatal Elena Drive shooting
Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Detectives are investigating a weekend shooting that left one 36-year-old man dead.
brproud.com
LPSO looking for trio who allegedly took a hoverboard from Academy Sports
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with a recent theft that took place at Academy Sports. Do you recognize any of the three suspects in the attached picture?. The suspects are accused of stealing a hoverboard on...
Opelousas Man Already in Lafayette Jail Charged in Shooting
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - 21-year-old Lamarc Amos of Opelousas is now behind a different set of jail bars following an arrest by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office for a shooting that happened on July 7, 2021. Deputies with the Sheriff's Office say Amos was identified multiple...
theadvocate.com
Woman hit by car, killed while crossing Bertrand Drive, Lafayette police say
The Lafayette Police Department responded to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian about 7 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Bertrand Drive. Police say a female pedestrian was crossing the roadway, when she was struck by a vehicle. As a result of her injuries from the crash, the woman...
Louisiana Police seize 50 bottles of Promethazine syrup, estimated at over $47K in street value
Lafayette Police arrested a man after seizing 50 bottles of Promethazine syrup.
Lafayette Deputies Try to Identify Homicide Victim, Can You Help?
The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office says a shooting death happened just after midnight this morning, but they have no idea who the victim is. A call was made to 911 to report that a shot was heard in the 700 block of Malapart Road. Deputies went to the location to...
