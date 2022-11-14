Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Lisa Murkowski closes gap in Senate race against Trump-endorsed Kelly Tshibaka
Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R) closed the gap Wednesday against GOP challenger Kelly Tshibaka and is close to shoring up enough votes to win her fourth term under the state's new ranked choice voting system. Murkowski made the gains after a big batch of absentee and early ballots were counted...
Lauren Boebert Is Preparing for Recount as New Votes Threaten Her Election
As mail-in ballots remain to be counted, Colorado Republican Representative Lauren Boebert is preparing for a recount in a tighter-than-expected contest to defend her seat. In a message to supporters last week, Boebert called on her backers to contribute additional funds to her campaign as the possibility remains for Democratic challenger Adam Frisch to close the gap in the final anticipated ballot drop on Wednesday.
Democrats Pick Up Governor Seats in Midterm Elections, Creating Nearly Even Party Split
Democrats have a lot to celebrate coming out of the 2022 midterm elections, as the party fended off a red wave that polling — and history — warned was imminent. Congressional races took the spotlight this year, with control of the House appearing to narrowly favor Republicans and control of the Senate staying with Democrats. But there were also prominent gubernatorial races, many of which featured starkly different candidates that put the nation's values to the test.
What's left to count in the House? Can Democrats hold the majority?
House Republicans are in position to reach the 218 seats they need to flip the chamber after the midterm elections. As of Monday morning, CBS News estimates Republicans will win at least 214 seats, while Democrats are estimated to win at least 210 seats. In several outstanding races, Republicans are ahead. However, some toss-ups have been breaking for Democrats, and on Saturday night, CBS News projected that Democrats flipped Washington state's 3rd Congressional District, a seat the GOP was favored to hold.There are currently 11 races that have not been called, and 10 of those seats are considered "battlegrounds." Of those...
iheart.com
The ‘DISTURBING’ way Republicans could STILL lose the House
Prediction markets estimate Republicans have a 95 percent chance to take back control of the House of Representatives after last week's midterm elections. BUT, Glenn and Stu aren’t so optimistic. In this clip, Stu lays out all the remaining House races, and he explains to Glenn why Republicans getting that magic number of House seats — 218 — still seems like an uphill battle…
Don't Party Just Yet: Jamie Raskin Raises Specter Of House Speaker Trump
Amid celebrations of the dismal GOP midterm performance, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) warned Sunday that election deniers that will constitute more than a third of the new House could make Donald Trump their speaker. The numbers alone are a “statement about the political contamination of the GOP by Donald Trump,”...
Three lawsuits filed over election results in New York state Senate races
A trio of lawsuits has been filed in connection with election results in New York state Senate races.
Fight over election tally threatens Arizona certification
PHOENIX (AP) — The two Republicans who control the elected board in a rural Arizona county have sued their own elections director to force her to conduct a greatly expanded hand-count of ballots cast in the Nov. 8 elections, a standoff that could affect certification of the results. They want Cochise County Elections Director Lisa Marra to hand over the roughly 12,000 ballots cast on Election Day to the county recorder, an elected Republican. The elected county prosecutor warned the private lawyers representing the two GOP board members that taking ballots without authorization could subject their clients to felony charges....
Election deniers seize on Lake loss as GOP tries to move past claims
Kari Lake and her supporters are seizing on claims of a rigged election after her loss to Democrat Katie Hobbs in the Arizona governor’s race, complicating GOP efforts to move past such allegations after a disappointing midterm election for the party. Republicans saw the years-long cries of a rigged...
House majority near for Republicans; here's how remaining 10 races stand
(The Center Square) – At noon on Wednesday, a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives remained unresolved but was nearing a decision. By consensus, Republicans have been called victorious for 217 of the 435 seats and needed just one more to flip control of the chamber with 10 remaining. Races in California, where seven are uncalled, could be decided today and have a mix of the GOP and Democrats leading. ...
Lauren Boebert Awaits Her Fate as Deadline to Cure Ballots Nears
Controversial Republican Lauren Boebert was leading her Democratic rival by just 1,122 votes on Monday afternoon, as she seeks reelection to the House of Representatives. The 35-year-old Trump supporter is running for re-election in Colorado's third congressional district, which she has represented since January 3, 2021. Boebert had been widely...
GOP’s First Move After Winning The House: Investigating Hunter Biden
House Republicans held a press conference to detail allegations involving the president's son and Joe Biden himself.
Republicans just 1 win away from taking the House
Five wins Monday got the GOP to 217 seats.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Pa. GOP’s no good, very bad, terrible election is forcing a reckoning in the state party
Republicans had a lousy night nationwide Tuesday. In Pennsylvania, it was an unmitigated disaster. Within the state Republican Party, some insiders are already maneuvering for change. Ted Christian, a former Trump adviser in the state, and Andy Reilly, the Pennsylvania GOP national committeeman, are both making moves toward potentially replacing the state party chairman, Lawrence Tabas, according to three Republicans familiar with the conversations, who asked for anonymity to disclose private talks.
Pelosi, dominant figure for the ages, leaves lasting imprint
WASHINGTON (AP) — There are two searing scenes of Nancy Pelosi confronting the violent extremism that spilled into the open late in her storied political career. In one, she's uncharacteristically shaken in a TV interview as she recounts the brutal attack on her husband. In the other, the House speaker rips open a package of beef jerky with her teeth during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection, while on the phone with Mike Pence, firmly instructing the Republican vice president how to stay safe from...
Fact check: Video shows misuse of NY ballot marker, not a malfunctioning vote tabulator
A video shows a man incorrectly using a ballot marker intended for those with physical disabilities and language barriers. It is not a vote tabulator.
Nymag.com
New York Does Not Have a Democratic Party
The long-running open secret among New York politicos is that there is no serious, functioning statewide Democratic organization. This was as much true under Andrew Cuomo as it is under the newly elected governor, Kathy Hochul. In fact, there have been few times in modern history when the state party mattered at all as an organizing vehicle, a place to recruit candidates, or a tool to turn out the vote.
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-Democratic U.S. senators accuse Musk of undermining Twitter, urge FTC probe
WASHINGTON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Seven Democratic senators sent a letter on Thursday to the Federal Trade Commission, warning that Twitter, now owned by Elon Musk, was acting in disregard of users and urging the agency to investigate any breach of a consent decree that the FTC inked with Twitter.
GOP on cusp of retaking U.S. House control with slim majority
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Republicans are on the cusp of capturing control of the U.S. House of Representatives.According to the Associated Press, Republicans have 217 seats secured. 218 are needed to gain control. This comes after a projected win in California. Democrats currently hold 205 seats.Elections officials continue to count votes, but it appears that Republicans will have the narrowest majority in decades, after expecting to have a sweeping victory.Republicans secured wins in California, Arizona, and New York on Monday night, while Democrats were able to hold onto moderate, suburban districts.These results could complicate House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy's plans to...
In Arizona, election fraud conspiracy theories rage on as the vote count continues
As the aftermath of the 2020 election showed, the period between when polls close and results are announced can be a dangerous time for election officials, who are forced to battle unfounded fraud allegations.
