Georgia State

Newsweek

Lauren Boebert Is Preparing for Recount as New Votes Threaten Her Election

As mail-in ballots remain to be counted, Colorado Republican Representative Lauren Boebert is preparing for a recount in a tighter-than-expected contest to defend her seat. In a message to supporters last week, Boebert called on her backers to contribute additional funds to her campaign as the possibility remains for Democratic challenger Adam Frisch to close the gap in the final anticipated ballot drop on Wednesday.
People

Democrats Pick Up Governor Seats in Midterm Elections, Creating Nearly Even Party Split

Democrats have a lot to celebrate coming out of the 2022 midterm elections, as the party fended off a red wave that polling — and history — warned was imminent. Congressional races took the spotlight this year, with control of the House appearing to narrowly favor Republicans and control of the Senate staying with Democrats. But there were also prominent gubernatorial races, many of which featured starkly different candidates that put the nation's values to the test.
CBS Detroit

What's left to count in the House? Can Democrats hold the majority?

House Republicans are in position to reach the 218 seats they need to flip the chamber after the midterm elections. As of Monday morning, CBS News estimates Republicans will win at least 214 seats, while Democrats are estimated to win at least 210 seats. In several outstanding races, Republicans are ahead. However, some toss-ups have been breaking for Democrats, and on Saturday night, CBS News projected that Democrats flipped Washington state's 3rd Congressional District, a seat the GOP was favored to hold.There are currently 11 races that have not been called, and 10 of those seats are considered "battlegrounds." Of those...
iheart.com

The ‘DISTURBING’ way Republicans could STILL lose the House

Prediction markets estimate Republicans have a 95 percent chance to take back control of the House of Representatives after last week's midterm elections. BUT, Glenn and Stu aren’t so optimistic. In this clip, Stu lays out all the remaining House races, and he explains to Glenn why Republicans getting that magic number of House seats — 218 — still seems like an uphill battle…
HuffPost

Don't Party Just Yet: Jamie Raskin Raises Specter Of House Speaker Trump

Amid celebrations of the dismal GOP midterm performance, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) warned Sunday that election deniers that will constitute more than a third of the new House could make Donald Trump their speaker. The numbers alone are a “statement about the political contamination of the GOP by Donald Trump,”...
The Associated Press

Fight over election tally threatens Arizona certification

PHOENIX (AP) — The two Republicans who control the elected board in a rural Arizona county have sued their own elections director to force her to conduct a greatly expanded hand-count of ballots cast in the Nov. 8 elections, a standoff that could affect certification of the results. They want Cochise County Elections Director Lisa Marra to hand over the roughly 12,000 ballots cast on Election Day to the county recorder, an elected Republican. The elected county prosecutor warned the private lawyers representing the two GOP board members that taking ballots without authorization could subject their clients to felony charges....
The Center Square

House majority near for Republicans; here's how remaining 10 races stand

(The Center Square) – At noon on Wednesday, a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives remained unresolved but was nearing a decision. By consensus, Republicans have been called victorious for 217 of the 435 seats and needed just one more to flip control of the chamber with 10 remaining. Races in California, where seven are uncalled, could be decided today and have a mix of the GOP and Democrats leading. ...
Newsweek

Lauren Boebert Awaits Her Fate as Deadline to Cure Ballots Nears

Controversial Republican Lauren Boebert was leading her Democratic rival by just 1,122 votes on Monday afternoon, as she seeks reelection to the House of Representatives. The 35-year-old Trump supporter is running for re-election in Colorado's third congressional district, which she has represented since January 3, 2021. Boebert had been widely...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The Pa. GOP’s no good, very bad, terrible election is forcing a reckoning in the state party

Republicans had a lousy night nationwide Tuesday. In Pennsylvania, it was an unmitigated disaster. Within the state Republican Party, some insiders are already maneuvering for change. Ted Christian, a former Trump adviser in the state, and Andy Reilly, the Pennsylvania GOP national committeeman, are both making moves toward potentially replacing the state party chairman, Lawrence Tabas, according to three Republicans familiar with the conversations, who asked for anonymity to disclose private talks.
Leader Telegram

Pelosi, dominant figure for the ages, leaves lasting imprint

WASHINGTON (AP) — There are two searing scenes of Nancy Pelosi confronting the violent extremism that spilled into the open late in her storied political career. In one, she's uncharacteristically shaken in a TV interview as she recounts the brutal attack on her husband. In the other, the House speaker rips open a package of beef jerky with her teeth during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection, while on the phone with Mike Pence, firmly instructing the Republican vice president how to stay safe from...
Nymag.com

New York Does Not Have a Democratic Party

The long-running open secret among New York politicos is that there is no serious, functioning statewide Democratic organization. This was as much true under Andrew Cuomo as it is under the newly elected governor, Kathy Hochul. In fact, there have been few times in modern history when the state party mattered at all as an organizing vehicle, a place to recruit candidates, or a tool to turn out the vote.
CBS Pittsburgh

GOP on cusp of retaking U.S. House control with slim majority

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Republicans are on the cusp of capturing control of the U.S. House of Representatives.According to the Associated Press, Republicans have 217 seats secured. 218 are needed to gain control.  This comes after a projected win in California. Democrats currently hold 205 seats.Elections officials continue to count votes, but it appears that Republicans will have the narrowest majority in decades, after expecting to have a sweeping victory.Republicans secured wins in California, Arizona, and New York on Monday night, while Democrats were able to hold onto moderate, suburban districts.These results could complicate House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy's plans to...
