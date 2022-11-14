Read full article on original website
Anger on the front lines and anxiety at home as Russia's mobilization is mired in problems
CNN — Russia's first mobilization since World War II may be complete, but the deployment of thousands of soldiers to the battlefields of Ukraine is generating dissent and protest on the front lines -- and back home. With the Russian government touting that at least 50,000 of the recently...
Dutch court finds two Russians, one Ukrainian separatist guilty over downing of flight MH17
CNN — Two Russians and a separatist Ukrainian have been found guilty in absentia of mass murder for their involvement in the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014, a Dutch court ruled Thursday. A fourth suspect, a Russian, was acquitted by the court. MH17...
US moves to shield Saudi crown prince in journalist killing
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration declared Thursday that Saudi Arabia’s crown prince should be considered immune from a lawsuit over his role in the killing of a U.S.-based journalist, a turnaround from Joe Biden’s passionate campaign trail denunciations of Prince Mohammed bin Salman over the brutal slaying.
CNN obtains exclusive photos of drone attack aftermath on Pacific Zircon tanker ship
CNN — CNN has obtained exclusive images showing the damage and debris from a self-detonating drone attack against an oil tanker off the coast of Oman on Tuesday evening. The two images, provided by a Western defense official, show a hole in what appears to be the hull of the Liberian-flagged, Singaporean-owned and Israeli-affiliated Pacific Zircon, as well as what appear to be the crushed remains of a drone next to evidence markers. The charred remains of the drone show the numbers 229 on the side.
Israeli arrested in South Africa with weapons, torture van
JOHANNESBURG — A man reputed to be one of Israel's most wanted gang leaders was arrested during a raid of a home in a posh Johannesburg suburb where South African authorities said they also found guns, drugs, and a van equipped for torture. The 46-year-old Israeli is a member...
First on CNN: 'Greed and deception.' Elizabeth Warren demands Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX turn over trove of records
CNN — Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Dick Durbin are demanding FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried hand over a trove of documents that will shed light on the extraordinary and swift downfall of his crypto exchange. In a letter obtained first by CNN, the lawmakers call for a "complete and...
Dutch pro-farming party fires up the anti-establishment vote
A movement rooted in a protest against plans to cut livestock numbers is rapidly picking up rural support in the Netherlands
U.S. VP Harris to convene leaders meeting over N.Korea missile launch - White House official
BANGKOK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will convene a meeting of world leaders in Bangkok on the sidelines of a regional summit to discuss North Korea's missile launch, a White House official said on Friday.
Pelosi, dominant figure for the ages, leaves lasting imprint
There are two searing scenes of Nancy Pelosi confronting the violent extremism that spilled into the open late in her storied political career. In one, she's uncharacteristically shaken in a TV interview as she recounts the brutal attack on her husband.In the other, the House speaker rips open a package of beef jerky with her teeth during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection, while on the phone with Mike Pence, firmly instructing the Republican vice president how to stay safe from the mob that came for them both. "Don’t let anybody know where you are,” she said.That Pelosi, composed...
