realitytitbit.com

North West is dripping in Balenciaga as she matches mom Kim's '$7,000' bag

North West is twinning with her mom Kim Kardashian, again, but this time she has a copycat of her $7,000 Balenciaga bag. The two turned up to Hailey Bieber’s birthday party in the designer sweaters and matching rhinestone bags. North West has been keeping up well with the Kardashian’s...
Kim Kardashian has condemned hate speech after ex Kanye West's antisemitic remarks

Kim Kardashian condemned hate speech and shared support for the Jewish community amid widespread anger over antisemitic statements expressed by her ex-husband Kanye West, the rapper and fashion designer who now prefers going by the name Ye. “Hate speech is never OK or excusable,” Kardashian tweeted Monday. “I stand together...
The Hollywood Gossip

Farrah Abraham Freaks Fans Out With Latest Selfie: WTF Happened to Her FACE?!

In a sense, Farrah Abraham is very popular. With an Instagram following of nearly 3 million, the former Teen Mom star reportedly earns tens of thousands each month through sponsored content posts. But we can’t help but think that the people who are paying Farrah to endorse their products have...
Bossip

Khloé Kardashian Gives Fans A Rare Look At Newborn Baby Boy

Khloé Kardashian is giving fans a rare look at her life as a mommy of two, even amid the drama of her baby daddy’s paternity scandal. Last night’s episode of The Kardashians ended with a preview for next week’s season two finale, which teases a never-before-seen look at Khloé’s newborn baby boy. We still haven’t seen a picture of the little one or even heard his name, but in the short clip the family teases a reveal of the newest member of the Kardashian clan.
Pregnant Hilary Swank shares adorable pictures with her 'little pumpkins'

Hilary Swank, who is expecting twins with her husband Philip Schneider, got into the Halloween spirit by posting a photo of herself wearing a T-shirt with two jack-o'-lanterns across her baby bump and the words "my little pumpkins" to Instagram Oct. 31. And the Oscar winner wasn't the only one to sport some festive attire. Swank's dog Moon also donned a pumpkin sweater.
POPSUGAR

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks Make Their Red Carpet Debut After 3 Years of Dating

Liam Hemsworth is back on the red carpet — with girlfriend Gabriella Brooks in tow. The actor attended the premiere of his latest film, "Poker Face," in Sydney, Australia, on Nov. 15 and brought Brooks as his date, marking their first red carpet appearance after three years of dating. Though breakup rumors began swirling this past summer, the couple looked very much in love at the event, smiling for the cameras and posing alongside Hemsworth's parents, Craig and Leonie. Hemsworth wore a classic black suit for the evening, while Brooks chose a gold turtleneck dress and matching heels.
People

Jennifer Garner Shows Off Her Transformative New Haircut on Social Media: 'Short Hair, Don't Care!'

Here’s what she’s using to maintain the new look "Short hair, don't care!"  That's how Jennifer Garner is feeling about her fresh haircut, which she just debuted in an Instagram video after taking it for a spin on the red carpet last Thursday. The Last Thing He Told Me star, 50, looked totally transformed with a tousled lob, which her longtime hairstylist, Adir Abergel, dubbed the "Jen G for the Gen Z haircut."  Garner's new 'do sits at her collarbone and features long layers and face-framing Bardot bangs. Relatable...
Elle

Khloé Kardashian Is Bringing Back The Nineties Bombshell Updo

I have no shame in saying that Khloé Kardashian will be my forever muse – in every way possible, that is. For not only is she a boss businesswoman, but she also knows how to seriously turn a look. Of course, there have been many a fashion statement...
HollywoodLife

Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, Looks Breathtaking In Plunging Dress With Look-Alike Son Dylan, 22, At ‘Wednesday’ Premiere

Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, had a mother/son night out with 22-year-old Dylan Douglas at the premiere of Wednesday on Nov. 16. The proud mom brought her look-alike son to the event and they posed for photos on the red carpet together. Catherine was an absolute vision in her light pink, plunging dress, which featured a mermaid style waistline that hugged her body in all the right places. She completed the look with her dark hair pushed behind her shoulders, along with dark eye makeup and lipstick. Meanwhile, Dylan looked handsome in a dark ensemble as he posed with his famous mom on the photo line.
SheKnows

Jason Momoa's New Dancing Video Featuring Daughter Lola Proves They’re the Cutest Father-Daughter Duo

Jason Momoa just proved he’s one of the coolest dads in Hollywood, and that he and his daughter Lola are the cutest duos out there — all with one video! On Nov 11, Momoa shared a super rare video of him, his co-star Marlow Barkley, and his daughter Lola dancing to a dance from Dua Lipa. He posted the adorable video with the caption, “i love this movie. SLUMBERLAND. nov18 @netflix. my baby girl and @marlowbarkley teaching us a @dualipa dance love u @ryantarran @francishlawrence @mztsummerville the cast and crew. my beautiful team always. and love to toronto aloha j. ps...
Kim Kardashian’s ex Pete Davidson now linked to Emily Ratajkowski

Tongues are wagging! Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajokowski are allegedly dating! An anonymous tipster claimed to gossip site DeuxMoi they spotted model Emily, 31, and Kim Kardashian's ex Pete, 28, having dinner together and getting handsy in public in Brooklyn, New York. The source told the gossip page, "writing: 'his...
