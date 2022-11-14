Read full article on original website
We don’t want to alarm you but Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian dressed up as horror movie icons
Reality TV stars Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian dressed up as two of the spookiest horror movie characters of the last two decades for Halloween. Barker posted three photos of himself and his wife in costume on his Instagram profile and shared a creepy quote from the film, “Hi, I’m Chucky, your friend till the end.”
North West is dripping in Balenciaga as she matches mom Kim's '$7,000' bag
North West is twinning with her mom Kim Kardashian, again, but this time she has a copycat of her $7,000 Balenciaga bag. The two turned up to Hailey Bieber’s birthday party in the designer sweaters and matching rhinestone bags. North West has been keeping up well with the Kardashian’s...
Kim Kardashian has condemned hate speech after ex Kanye West's antisemitic remarks
Kim Kardashian condemned hate speech and shared support for the Jewish community amid widespread anger over antisemitic statements expressed by her ex-husband Kanye West, the rapper and fashion designer who now prefers going by the name Ye. “Hate speech is never OK or excusable,” Kardashian tweeted Monday. “I stand together...
Kim Kardashian mistakes Tracee Ellis Ross' 50th birthday dinner for costume party
Kim Kardashian is known for always bringing it to any event, so when she was invited to Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross' 50th birthday, the reality star went above and beyond to bring the fiercest look to the party. But unfortunately for The Kardashians star, she made a slight mistake on the theme of the party.
New Couple Alert? Pete Davidson Linked To Emily Ratajkowski, Spotted Holding Hands On Date After Model Admitted She Finds Him 'Very Attractive'
Talk about BDE! Three months after his breakup with Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson has been linked to Emily Ratajkowski. The Saturday Night Live alum, 28, and the newly single model, 31, were spotted on a dinner date over the weekend, and their hands were all over each other, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Farrah Abraham Freaks Fans Out With Latest Selfie: WTF Happened to Her FACE?!
In a sense, Farrah Abraham is very popular. With an Instagram following of nearly 3 million, the former Teen Mom star reportedly earns tens of thousands each month through sponsored content posts. But we can’t help but think that the people who are paying Farrah to endorse their products have...
Khloé Kardashian Gives Fans A Rare Look At Newborn Baby Boy
Khloé Kardashian is giving fans a rare look at her life as a mommy of two, even amid the drama of her baby daddy’s paternity scandal. Last night’s episode of The Kardashians ended with a preview for next week’s season two finale, which teases a never-before-seen look at Khloé’s newborn baby boy. We still haven’t seen a picture of the little one or even heard his name, but in the short clip the family teases a reveal of the newest member of the Kardashian clan.
Brad Pitt has been dating Ines de Ramon for ‘a few months’: report
While Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon were just spotted together for the first time at Bono’s concert in Los Angeles over the weekend, insiders say they’ve been getting to know each other for quite some time. The Oscar winner, 58, and the fine jewelry exec, 32, “have...
Pregnant Hilary Swank shares adorable pictures with her 'little pumpkins'
Hilary Swank, who is expecting twins with her husband Philip Schneider, got into the Halloween spirit by posting a photo of herself wearing a T-shirt with two jack-o'-lanterns across her baby bump and the words "my little pumpkins" to Instagram Oct. 31. And the Oscar winner wasn't the only one to sport some festive attire. Swank's dog Moon also donned a pumpkin sweater.
Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks Make Their Red Carpet Debut After 3 Years of Dating
Liam Hemsworth is back on the red carpet — with girlfriend Gabriella Brooks in tow. The actor attended the premiere of his latest film, "Poker Face," in Sydney, Australia, on Nov. 15 and brought Brooks as his date, marking their first red carpet appearance after three years of dating. Though breakup rumors began swirling this past summer, the couple looked very much in love at the event, smiling for the cameras and posing alongside Hemsworth's parents, Craig and Leonie. Hemsworth wore a classic black suit for the evening, while Brooks chose a gold turtleneck dress and matching heels.
Jennifer Garner Shows Off Her Transformative New Haircut on Social Media: 'Short Hair, Don't Care!'
Here’s what she’s using to maintain the new look "Short hair, don't care!" That's how Jennifer Garner is feeling about her fresh haircut, which she just debuted in an Instagram video after taking it for a spin on the red carpet last Thursday. The Last Thing He Told Me star, 50, looked totally transformed with a tousled lob, which her longtime hairstylist, Adir Abergel, dubbed the "Jen G for the Gen Z haircut." Garner's new 'do sits at her collarbone and features long layers and face-framing Bardot bangs. Relatable...
Taylor Lautner Marries Taylor Dome at California Winery -- See the Wedding Pics
Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome are officially married! The Twilight star and the nurse tied the knot on Friday during a ceremony at the Epoch Estate Winery outside of Paso Robles, California. The couple said their "I dos" in front of 100 of their closest friends and family members. For...
Khloé Kardashian Is Bringing Back The Nineties Bombshell Updo
I have no shame in saying that Khloé Kardashian will be my forever muse – in every way possible, that is. For not only is she a boss businesswoman, but she also knows how to seriously turn a look. Of course, there have been many a fashion statement...
Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, Looks Breathtaking In Plunging Dress With Look-Alike Son Dylan, 22, At ‘Wednesday’ Premiere
Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, had a mother/son night out with 22-year-old Dylan Douglas at the premiere of Wednesday on Nov. 16. The proud mom brought her look-alike son to the event and they posed for photos on the red carpet together. Catherine was an absolute vision in her light pink, plunging dress, which featured a mermaid style waistline that hugged her body in all the right places. She completed the look with her dark hair pushed behind her shoulders, along with dark eye makeup and lipstick. Meanwhile, Dylan looked handsome in a dark ensemble as he posed with his famous mom on the photo line.
Jason Momoa's New Dancing Video Featuring Daughter Lola Proves They’re the Cutest Father-Daughter Duo
Jason Momoa just proved he’s one of the coolest dads in Hollywood, and that he and his daughter Lola are the cutest duos out there — all with one video! On Nov 11, Momoa shared a super rare video of him, his co-star Marlow Barkley, and his daughter Lola dancing to a dance from Dua Lipa. He posted the adorable video with the caption, “i love this movie. SLUMBERLAND. nov18 @netflix. my baby girl and @marlowbarkley teaching us a @dualipa dance love u @ryantarran @francishlawrence @mztsummerville the cast and crew. my beautiful team always. and love to toronto aloha j. ps...
Kourtney Kardashian throws Travis Barker a surprise birthday party
Kourtney Kardashian threw husband Travis Barker a surprise birthday bash on Wednesday in honor of his 47th birthday. The festivities were held at Crossroads Kitchen, the Blink-182 drummer’s favorite vegan restaurant in Los Angeles. Videos posted on social media showed Kardashian, 43, holding Barker’s hand as they walked in...
Ariana Grande and Liz Gilles win Halloween 2022 with masterful recreation of 'Best in Show' scenes
Long-time pals, Ariana Grande and Liz Gilles have officially won Halloween 2022 with masterful recreation of Best in Show scenes. Ahead of the holiday, on Friday, the 29-year-old Victorious co-stars shared a joint Instagram post that featured photos and videos of themselves transformed into characters from the 2000 mockumentary comedy, Best in Show.
Kim Kardashian’s ex Pete Davidson now linked to Emily Ratajkowski
Tongues are wagging! Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajokowski are allegedly dating! An anonymous tipster claimed to gossip site DeuxMoi they spotted model Emily, 31, and Kim Kardashian's ex Pete, 28, having dinner together and getting handsy in public in Brooklyn, New York. The source told the gossip page, "writing: 'his...
Taylor Swift admitted that her Les Misérables screen test opposite Eddie Redmayne did not go as expected
Anti-Hero singer Taylor Swift recently looked back at her brief time auditioning for a role in the 2012 musical film, Les Misérables and admitted that her excitement over meeting Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them actor Eddie Redmayne, who played Marius in the movie, soon turned into a living nightmare thanks to an unfortunate costume change.
