Heaters given away in High Point as Triad experiences colder weather

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Two hours before the Salvation Army of High Point opened its doors on West Green Drive on Monday, a line of people had already gathered outside.

Over six dozen people showed up with the hope of getting a free space heater.

The full stock of 75 heaters ran out about an hour into the giveaway.

With temperatures dropping into the 40s during the day and 30s overnight, many people said they need the heaters to stay warm.

During the heater giveaway, people also had the chance to pick up a coat, a blanket and nonperishable food.

