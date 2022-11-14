Families struggling to afford holiday meals can get a little help from the City of Moline and Hy-Vee, thanks to the Meals for the Holiday Program. As the country continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation hits folks in the pocketbook, Hy-Vee and the city are partnering to provide $200 in food and fuel vouchers for eligible households. The COVID-19 Meals for the Holiday Program kicked off on Monday, Nov. 14 at Moline City Hall, 619 16th St.

MOLINE, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO