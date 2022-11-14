Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ourquadcities.com
R.I. economic development back fully staffed
The Rock Island Community and Economic Development Department is fully staffed for the first time in three years, as the city prepares to implement projects with the help of $26.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. “After more than three years without a complete management team, the Community and...
Rock Island-Milan School District looking for education support professionals
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Rock Island-Milan School District #41 is seeing applicant numbers drop for education support professionals. The district is looking to hire multiple support staff members, including custodial and maintenance, as well as paraprofessionals and food services. Assistant Superintendent of the district, Egan Colbrese said it is difficult hiring for certain positions.
ourquadcities.com
QC Cultural Trust grants $245K for Adler performances
The Quad Cities Cultural Trust (QCCT) and Adler Theatre Foundation on Thursday announced $245,000 in 2022 grants for five cultural programs at the Adler in downtown Davenport. The 2022 Adler Theatre Fund applications opened this summer and the QCCT Board of Trustees reviewed the applications in September 2022. This granting opportunity is a separate granting cycle, over and outside of QCCT’s traditional spring grants that the trust distributes for its six ongoing funded partners.
ourquadcities.com
Ambrose freshman earns prestigious $10,000 scholarship
Dora De La Cruz-Martinez is thrilled to be the first person in her family to attend college, and just one of 25 nationwide recipients of a $10,000 Bridging the Dream Scholarship for High School Seniors. The St. Ambrose University freshman from West Liberty, Iowa, earned the honor (out of over...
ourquadcities.com
Muscatine Community College presents musical ‘Rent’
Muscatine Community College’s Theatre Department is presenting the iconic rock musical “Rent” on Friday, Nov. 18, and Saturday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m. in the newly-renovated Black Box Theater in Strahan Hall, 152 Colorado Street in Muscatine. Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical and the...
ourquadcities.com
Farm & Fleet | Toyland
We are entering the season of giving and Santa could use some help making sure some local kids get presents this Christmas. The perfect place to find those special gifts–Blain’s Farm and Fleet in Moline. Find more information at FarmandFleet.com.
ourquadcities.com
Davenport working to host RAGBRAI’s 50th in 2023
2023 will be the 50th anniversary of the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI), and Davenport is hoping to be picked to be the end point – as it was the first year, in 1973. The big 50th RAGBRAI is set for July 23 through July...
ourquadcities.com
QC poet to give reading, workshop in Port Byron
Quad Cities poet Salvatore Marici will give a free reading Wednesday and free writing workshop Saturday in Port Byron. On Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Marici will read his poetry from his new collection “Sneezing Coyotes,” plus poems from his three previous books via Ice Cube Press.
ourquadcities.com
Moline, Hy-Vee provide Meals for the Holidays
Families struggling to afford holiday meals can get a little help from the City of Moline and Hy-Vee, thanks to the Meals for the Holiday Program. As the country continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation hits folks in the pocketbook, Hy-Vee and the city are partnering to provide $200 in food and fuel vouchers for eligible households. The COVID-19 Meals for the Holiday Program kicked off on Monday, Nov. 14 at Moline City Hall, 619 16th St.
ourquadcities.com
Ribbon cutting set Friday for Wholly Grinds
A ribbon cutting ceremony for Wholly Grinds Coffee will be 4 p.m. Friday at Wholly Grinds Coffee, 2409 11t St., Suite B, Rock Island at Embassy Square Mall. Representatives from the Development Association of Rock Island (DARI), the City of Rock Island, Bridge Investment Community Development Corporation and Pastors Darryl and Kimberly Thompson will preside over the ribbon cutting.
ourquadcities.com
Downtown Rock Island tax proposal discussed
A proposed special service area tax for downtown Rock Island went before city council Monday night and some business owners and residents expressed their opinions. These tax dollars would be used to improve downtown. Property owners in the special service area would pay a 1.15 percent property tax on their...
ourquadcities.com
Muscatine to hold public meeting for police chief finalists
The city of Muscatine will host a public meeting Thursday (Nov. 17) for citizens to visit with the six candidates for Muscatine Chief of Police. The event will take place from 4-5:30 p.m. on the third floor of the Musser Public Library and HNI Community Center. Current Muscatine Police Chief...
Rock Island considering establishing Special Service Area in downtown
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island is considering establishing a Special Service Area (SSA) that would implement a new property tax. The SSA would mean a 1.15% property tax in the downtown taxing district, which would in turn benefit from the tax. Funds would be used for downtown revitalization, including beautification and maintenance, boots-on-the-ground hospitality and troubleshooting, façade and interior improvement grants, business attraction and retention and marketing and advertising.
Where you can get a Thanksgiving meal in the QC on the big day
Several nonprofits and businesses around the Quad Cities are filling in the gaps where Thanksgiving meals are needed. Here is a running list of locations handing out free Thanksgiving dinners:. Don't see an opening on this list? Let us know by sending us a message on Facebook or through our...
Upcoming Holiday Craft & Vendor Markets in the Corridor [LIST]
Here are some of the big holiday craft & vendor markets happening in Linn, Jones, Benton, and Johnson County:. Hyatt Regency Coralville Hotel & Conference Center. Friday, November 18th from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, November 19th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Linn County Fairgrounds in Central City.
ourquadcities.com
QC museum stores part of a global Sunday promotion
The Figge Art Museum Store will be participating in Museum Store Sunday on Sunday, Nov. 27 from noon-5 p.m. The Figge (225 W. 2nd St., Davenport) is one of the over 1,800 stores across the globe to take part in this annual shopping event that gives back. The museum store...
Need an early Thanksgiving dinner?
The Davenport Police Association is hosting their annual Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, November 17 at 11:30 a.m. at the Handicapped Development Center (HDC), 3402 Hickory Grove Road in Davenport. This highly anticipated event is the unofficial holiday kickoff for HDC staff and participants. Police officers and association members serve up a traditional Thanksgiving meal with […]
ourquadcities.com
Islamic Center of Quad Cities to host Thanksgiving drive-thru event
The Islamic Center of the Quad Cities (ICQC), in partnership with the Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA) Relief, will be hosting a Thanksgiving turkey drive. The event is planned to distribute 100 turkeys on a first come, first served basis. The 2nd Annual Thanksgiving Drive-Thru event is Sunday, November...
ourquadcities.com
Tony McCombie selected as minority leader
An Illinois state lawmaker from the area makes history. State Representative Tony McCombie of Savanna got picked by her fellow Republicans to lead their caucus. McCombie will be the Illinois House minority leader after Jim Durkin decided to step down after holding the position for almost 10 years. Durkin called...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to make 4 stops in Quad Cities region
DAVENPORT, Iowa — All aboard! The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is returning to the Quad Cities region this year. This will be the first cross-continent tour in three years. The train is collecting food and money for food banks across North America. "I'm grateful to the CP team members...
Comments / 1