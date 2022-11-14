Read full article on original website
evanstonroundtable.com
Parks and rec board talks pickleball, beach accessibility and Fifth Ward school
Unlike last month’s Parks and Recreation Board meeting, where nearly 50 residents showed up for a lively discussion about tennis and pickleball courts, there was no one beside the board at the Thursday, Nov. 17 board meeting. But the board expects a better turnout to spoke when it hosts...
evanstonroundtable.com
Books: Q&A with local author Jarrett Dapier
Evanston resident Jarrett Dapier is an author, librarian and lifelong drummer. His debut picture book, Jazz for Lunch!, illustrated by Eugenia Mello, published by Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, received a starred review in Kirkus Reviews. Dapier’s second picture book, Mr. Watson’s Chickens, illustrated by Andrea...
Barnes & Noble starts new chapter at Old Orchard in Skokie
The book store had been open for 27 years and amassed a devoted following. In a statement, the chain’s top official says that location had been the busiest of all Barnes & Noble stores but the building it occupied was outdated.
evanstonroundtable.com
Picturing Evanston
The last unicorn of Evanston adorns the entrance of the Artist Book House aka the Harley Clarke Mansion on Sheridan Road. (Photo by Joerg Metzner) Joerg Metzner is a photographer and graphic designer from Germany who has been calling Evanston home since 1993. More by Joerg Metzner. The RoundTable will...
evanstonroundtable.com
Two weeks in photos: Nov. 2 -14
Your RoundTable hasn’t forgotten to post pictures, nor have its editors been asleep at the wheel. It’s that just a lot has been happening. But we’ll catch you up in this edition. And don’t stop sending us your pictures! Especially during this holiday celebration. We would love to see what moves you these days and how you and your family are enjoying your traditions in Evanston.
evanstonroundtable.com
Latest news from Evanston: Your Thursday daily digest
Good Thursday morning, Evanston. On Monday, Soul & Smoke barbecue won a $650,000 grant from the City Council to expand its Payne Street restaurant. On Wednesday, the Chicago Tribune named it a best new restaurant, one of only two in the suburbs. Photographer Richard Cahan caught owners Heather Bublick and D’Andre Carter in a celebratory mood.
Eater
Amy Morton and Chef Debbie Gold Bring Their Memories of France to Evanston
A hospitality partnership three decades in the making will come to fruition when Amy Morton (Found, The Barn Steakhouse) and James Beard Award-winning chef Debbie Gold unveil LeTour, their new contemporary French American brasserie with Moroccan influences in Evanston. LeTour translates from French to “round” — both a reference to...
luxury-houses.net
Perched High with Phenomenal Panoramic Lake Views, This $7,999,900 Home Delivers Modern, Open-Concept Living in Glencoe, IL
The Home in Glencoe is a luxurious home with great vistas of the lake make for a relax living experience, now available for sale. This home located at 325 Shoreline Ct, Glencoe, Illinois; offering 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 10,800 square feet of living spaces. Call Jena Radnay – @properties Christie’s International Real Estate – (Phone: 847-881-0200) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Glencoe.
evanstonroundtable.com
Third graders decorate gifts for Vet Center
In honor of Veterans Day Nov. 11, Washington Elementary School third graders donated more than 75 pounds of toiletries to the Evanston Vet Center at 1901 W. Howard St. They also decorated tissue boxes with messages telling veterans how brave they are and thanking them for keeping us and the world safe. Thank you!
Eater
Levain Bakery, Known for its Monster Cookies, Opens This Weekend in Chicago
New York’s Levain Bakery, best known for its giant and gooey cookies, is opening its first Chicago location this weekend inside the former Maude’s Liquor Bar space in the West Loop. This is Levain’s first expansion that goes beyond the east coast. So what’s a cookie retailer...
evanstonroundtable.com
At This Time
This is an exceptional week for the owners of Soul & Smoke barbeque. On Monday, the City Council gave them a $650,000 grant to expand the restaurant at 1601 Payne. On Wednesday, the Chicago Tribune named Smoke & Soul a best new restaurant, one of only two in the suburbs. “We’ve never felt more loved by Evanston than we do right now,” said Heather Bublick, who owns the restaurant with D’Andre Carter. They met as interns at Chicago’s famed Moto Restaurant in 2008 and have two children. (Photo by Richard Cahan)
evanstonroundtable.com
Josina Morita holds celebration to recognize historic Cook County commissioners election
Newly elected 13th District Cook County Commissioner Josina Morita will celebrate history as the first Asian American woman to sit on the Cook County Board with a community celebration on Sunday, November 20. The event will feature cultural performances by NaKapuno Hula Ukulele, Ho Etsu Taiko, and the Chinese Mutual Aid Association Lion Dancers and remarks by 13th District electeds, faith leaders, and community members to recognize the historic nature of Commissioner Morita’s election and celebrate the 13th District.
evanstonroundtable.com
UL two divisions moving in downtown brings hope for economic growth
Evanston business leaders and economic development officials have repeatedly spoken about the importance of increasing foot traffic downtown, particularly coming out of the pandemic. More workers downtown presumably means more people frequenting restaurants and buying at local stores during their lunch hours and after work – and just as important,...
evanstonroundtable.com
City’s holiday light recycling program begins Dec. 1
The City of Evanston’s annual holiday light recycling program will be held from Thursday, December 1, 2022 through Tuesday, January 31, 2023 in conjunction with the Solid Waste Agency of Northern Cook County and Elgin Recycling. All holiday string lighting is accepted through this free program. Garlands, live greens...
947wls.com
Jeff Bezos’ ex MacKenzie Scott just donated $50 Million to Chicago Public Schools
What do you do with the billions you got from divorcing the richest man on Earth? MacKenzie Scott says, donate it!. The former wife of Jeff Bezos and billionaire philanthropist has donated $50 Million to Chicago public schools. Schools will be able to use their millions however they want. Scott...
mortongroveil.org
Appointment of Ashur Shiba to the Village of Morton Grove Board of Trustees
The Village of Morton Grove is excited to have Ashur Shiba join the Village’s Board of Trustees. After reviewing applications and interviewing candidates, Mayor DiMaria appointed Mr. Shiba to the vacant Trustee position created by the resignation of William Grear. Ashur is a proud first-generation Assyrian American who was...
Saint Sabina members hold press conference asking for “swift” decision for Father Pfleger and return to the church
The Saint Sabina leadership held an 11:45 a.m. press conference in front of the Archdiocese Pastoral Center, 835 North Rush, to demand that the Review Board decide on Father Michael L. Pfleger’s case when it meets Saturday, November 19th. The announcement was made late Tuesday, November 15th, during a...
City Council approves $13.5M funding to rehabbing 6 grocery stores in food deserts on South and West sides
The city said Black-owned grocer Yellow Banana plans to remodel five of its Sav A Lot stores and reopen one in Auburn Gresham. Locations getting a refresh are in South Chicago, West Garfield Park, West Lawn, South Shore and Morgan Park.
Is Kuma's Corner still as Iconic as it once was?
It has been some time since I visited Kuma‘s Corner in the Schaumburg area. I wanted to see if they added anything new and exciting to their long list of burgers on their menu.
New Store In Orland Park, Illinois Is Like A Shopping Time Capsule
A new store in Orland Park is triggering a sense of nostalgia for some residents. It's not the current store but the faded memories of a defunct big box store many Illinois residents might remember. A new Meijer store in Orland Park may look different on the inside but some of the exteriors is like looking into a time machine.
