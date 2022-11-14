ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Books: Q&A with local author Jarrett Dapier

Evanston resident Jarrett Dapier is an author, librarian and lifelong drummer. His debut picture book, Jazz for Lunch!, illustrated by Eugenia Mello, published by Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, received a starred review in Kirkus Reviews. Dapier’s second picture book, Mr. Watson’s Chickens, illustrated by Andrea...
EVANSTON, IL
Picturing Evanston

The last unicorn of Evanston adorns the entrance of the Artist Book House aka the Harley Clarke Mansion on Sheridan Road. (Photo by Joerg Metzner) Joerg Metzner is a photographer and graphic designer from Germany who has been calling Evanston home since 1993. More by Joerg Metzner. The RoundTable will...
EVANSTON, IL
Two weeks in photos: Nov. 2 -14

Your RoundTable hasn’t forgotten to post pictures, nor have its editors been asleep at the wheel. It’s that just a lot has been happening. But we’ll catch you up in this edition. And don’t stop sending us your pictures! Especially during this holiday celebration. We would love to see what moves you these days and how you and your family are enjoying your traditions in Evanston.
EVANSTON, IL
Latest news from Evanston: Your Thursday daily digest

Good Thursday morning, Evanston. On Monday, Soul & Smoke barbecue won a $650,000 grant from the City Council to expand its Payne Street restaurant. On Wednesday, the Chicago Tribune named it a best new restaurant, one of only two in the suburbs. Photographer Richard Cahan caught owners Heather Bublick and D’Andre Carter in a celebratory mood.
EVANSTON, IL
Amy Morton and Chef Debbie Gold Bring Their Memories of France to Evanston

A hospitality partnership three decades in the making will come to fruition when Amy Morton (Found, The Barn Steakhouse) and James Beard Award-winning chef Debbie Gold unveil LeTour, their new contemporary French American brasserie with Moroccan influences in Evanston. LeTour translates from French to “round” — both a reference to...
EVANSTON, IL
GLENCOE, IL
Third graders decorate gifts for Vet Center

In honor of Veterans Day Nov. 11, Washington Elementary School third graders donated more than 75 pounds of toiletries to the Evanston Vet Center at 1901 W. Howard St. They also decorated tissue boxes with messages telling veterans how brave they are and thanking them for keeping us and the world safe. Thank you!
EVANSTON, IL
At This Time

This is an exceptional week for the owners of Soul & Smoke barbeque. On Monday, the City Council gave them a $650,000 grant to expand the restaurant at 1601 Payne. On Wednesday, the Chicago Tribune named Smoke & Soul a best new restaurant, one of only two in the suburbs. “We’ve never felt more loved by Evanston than we do right now,” said Heather Bublick, who owns the restaurant with D’Andre Carter. They met as interns at Chicago’s famed Moto Restaurant in 2008 and have two children. (Photo by Richard Cahan)
EVANSTON, IL
Josina Morita holds celebration to recognize historic Cook County commissioners election

Newly elected 13th District Cook County Commissioner Josina Morita will celebrate history as the first Asian American woman to sit on the Cook County Board with a community celebration on Sunday, November 20. The event will feature cultural performances by NaKapuno Hula Ukulele, Ho Etsu Taiko, and the Chinese Mutual Aid Association Lion Dancers and remarks by 13th District electeds, faith leaders, and community members to recognize the historic nature of Commissioner Morita’s election and celebrate the 13th District.
COOK COUNTY, IL
UL two divisions moving in downtown brings hope for economic growth

Evanston business leaders and economic development officials have repeatedly spoken about the importance of increasing foot traffic downtown, particularly coming out of the pandemic. More workers downtown presumably means more people frequenting restaurants and buying at local stores during their lunch hours and after work – and just as important,...
EVANSTON, IL
City’s holiday light recycling program begins Dec. 1

The City of Evanston’s annual holiday light recycling program will be held from Thursday, December 1, 2022 through Tuesday, January 31, 2023 in conjunction with the Solid Waste Agency of Northern Cook County and Elgin Recycling. All holiday string lighting is accepted through this free program. Garlands, live greens...
EVANSTON, IL
Appointment of Ashur Shiba to the Village of Morton Grove Board of Trustees

The Village of Morton Grove is excited to have Ashur Shiba join the Village’s Board of Trustees. After reviewing applications and interviewing candidates, Mayor DiMaria appointed Mr. Shiba to the vacant Trustee position created by the resignation of William Grear. Ashur is a proud first-generation Assyrian American who was...
MORTON GROVE, IL

