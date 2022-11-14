This is an exceptional week for the owners of Soul & Smoke barbeque. On Monday, the City Council gave them a $650,000 grant to expand the restaurant at 1601 Payne. On Wednesday, the Chicago Tribune named Smoke & Soul a best new restaurant, one of only two in the suburbs. “We’ve never felt more loved by Evanston than we do right now,” said Heather Bublick, who owns the restaurant with D’Andre Carter. They met as interns at Chicago’s famed Moto Restaurant in 2008 and have two children. (Photo by Richard Cahan)

