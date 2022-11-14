ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSNT News

K-Nation (11/13/22)

By Glenn Kinley
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C9h6b_0jAavYgb00

NORTHEST KANSAS (KSNT)- This week’s K-Nation show features Wildcat and Jayhawk football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball.

Volleyball scores are also included.

K-Nation airs every Sunday night on 27 news.

In this show viewers can see an exclusive interview with K-State football defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman after the Wildcats’ 31-3 win over Baylor.

Lucas Murphy of Blue Wings Rising also joined the show in studio. Lucas sat down to talk about KU basketball and football. Plus, a feature story on KU women’s basketball center Taiyanna Jackson is included in this week’s show.

27 Sports Director Glenn Kinley along with 27 Sports reporters Lainey Gerber and Landon Reinhardt are teaming up to tell viewers all they need to know about the Wildcats and Jayhawks through this new show.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

First Half Dominance Leads K-State MBB to Victory Over Kansas City

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas State men’s basketball returned home Thursday after a power-five win over Cal last week. The Wildcats got the Roos from just-down-the-road Kansas City. A strong first half allowed K-State to cruise to victory through the rest of the game, beating Kansas City 69-53. The Roos opened up scoring with an […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

KU beats Duke in wire-to-wire Champions Classic duel

INDIANAPOLIS (KSNT)- KU men’s basketball, ranked sixth in the country, beat No. 7 Duke in the Champions Classic on Tuesday night. The Jayhawks, without Bill Self, beat the Blue Devils, without Coach K, 69-64. Kansas improves to 3-0 with the victory. After the two blue blood programs traded buckets for the first few minutes KU […]
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

KU’s Jackson becoming a top threat under the net

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Taiyanna Jackson is emerging as one of women’s college basketball’s best centers. “It is like having a security blanket,” guard Holly Kersgieter said. “Having that rim protector, it’s not like we weren’t confident in her, but sometime’s we’d forget she’s back there because no one wants to go back there.” Jackson’s a […]
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Emporia State men’s basketball beats Rockhurst in home opener

EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Hornets debuted their new uniforms, and gave fans a warm welcome to White Auditorium. Emporia State beat Rockhurst, 66-64, Wednesday. The Hornets raced out to a 14-4 lead early, but had to battle back in the second half. ESU opened the game with an alley oop dunk from Kaden Evans to Peyton Rogers-Schmidt. […]
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Washburn men’s basketball wins home opener

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Ichabods overcame slow scoring to give fans a show in Lee Arena. Washburn beat William Jewell in the home opener, 70-63. The Ichabods (2-1) started cold from the field, hitting only two of their first 13 shots in the first eight minutes. Meanwhile, William Jewell (1-2) was 6-of-10, including a pair […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Washburn University hosts William Jewell for home opener

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 1-1 Washburn University men’s basketball team hosted the 1-1 William Jewell Cardinals for a non-conference home opener Wednesday evening in Lee Arena. Final score: Washburn University, 70 William Jewell, 63 Up next for the men’s basketball team is Rockhurst University at Mason-Halpin Field House in Kansas City, Mo.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

K-State football moves up in newest AP Poll

TOPEKA (KSNT) – After K-State football dominated in a 31-3 win against Baylor, the Wildcats have moved up four spots on the newest AP Poll. KSU now sits at No. 19 in the poll, a step up from last week’s ranking. Last week, K-State dropped ten spots to No. 23 following its loss to Texas. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Xtreme Bulls coming to Topeka New Years’ Eve

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The best bull riders in the country will be in Topeka on New Year’s Eve. Stormont Vail Events Center announced today that the 3rd Annual PRCA New Year’s Eves Xtreme Bulls will be in Landon Arena, starting at 7 p.m. Ticket prices will start at $26, according to the event center. Tickets […]
TOPEKA, KS
KU Sports

Regents approve policy that will require KU, other state universities to get new approvals to change athletic conferences

If the University of Kansas ever decides it wants to change athletic conferences, it will have to win some state approvals that aren’t required today. Members of the Kansas Board of Regents on Wednesday unanimously approved a policy that will require any Regents university — KU, K-State, Wichita State, Fort Hays State, Pittsburg State and Emporia State — to get approvals from at least three non-university officials before moving to a new athletic conference.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Topeka Yoga Network demonstrates chair workout

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Yoga Network in downtown Topeka offers a number of classes, including in-person and virtual. Mary Boland and Evelyn Spangler stopped by 27 News Wednesday to give us a quick chair yoga demonstration. In partnership with Forge, they recently held a successful rooftop yoga session in downtown Topeka. For future events […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy