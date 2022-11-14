Is that Sally Struthers in ‘Yellowstone’ season 5? The Caroline Warner actress confusion, explained

Warning: this article contains spoilers for the season five premiere of Yellowstone. Hello Yellowstone fans, and happy Wednesday. We’re more than halfway through the workweek and ready for a weekend full of relaxation and a new episode of everyone’s favorite cowboy drama. With an exciting season upon us, we’re looking ahead to the changes that John Dutton’s position as Governor of Montana will bring to the table, not just for him but everyone involved. The political battleground isn’t a field John ever wanted to step onto, but now that he’s there, it’s a matter of life and death. As Beth Dutton reminded us in a recent episode: “There is no morality here, dad. None. There is keep the kingdom, or there is lose the kingdom.”

MONTANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO