Shreveport, LA

Man sentenced to life in prison for 2019 Shreveport murder

By Makenzie Boucher, Shreveport Times
 3 days ago
A man has been sentenced to life in prison following the jury's response to the killing of Bruce Randle, 55, in April 2019.

Larry Delanta Gardner Jr., 30, was found guilty in connection with shooting and killing Randle in the 1200 block of Marshall Street.

In addition to the life sentence, Gardner was sentenced to an additional 18 years for one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

Gardner also pleaded guilty to two counts of armed robbery unrelated to the murder, receiving a 40-year sentence on each armed robbery count.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter for The Shreveport Times. You can contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

Kotie Williams
3d ago

life changing decision in a matter of moment's and after life just how can he give an additional 80 or for that 1 year after life such a lost for both families nobody thinks about the hurt they leaves behind

