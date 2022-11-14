Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Vyant Bio Inc <VYNT.O>: Losses of 59 cents announced for third quarter
15 November 2022 03:55 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by Vyant Bio Inc in the third quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -59 cents per share, 16 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of -75 cents. Losses of -70 cents per share were forecast by the single analyst providing an estimate for the quarter. The company reported revenue of $152.00 thousand, which is higher than the estimated $70.5 thousand. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the biotechnology & medical research peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Two analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was a gain of one new estimate. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported a fall in revenue to $152 thousand from $1.51 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.75 -1.00 Missed Mar. 31 2022 -0.80 -1.60 Missed Dec. 31 2021 -0.80 -0.20 Beat Sep. 30 2021 -0.75 -0.75 Met This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 15 at 03:55 p.m.
kalkinemedia.com
Tesla, Mercedes EVs ranked worst in annual reliability survey by Consumer Reports
Nov 15 (Reuters) - Electric vehicles (EVs) and full-size pick-up trucks from Tesla Inc, Mercedes-Benz and other brands were among the least reliable vehicles in the United States, Consumer Reports magazine's annual reliability survey showed on Tuesday. Although those categories enjoy the hottest demand in the market, they are the...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-Trump-linked stocks slip after initial gains from 2024 bid
(Recasts lead, adds comments, details; updates prices throughout) Nov 16 (Reuters) - Shares of companies tied to former U.S. President Donald Trump reversed course to fall on Wednesday, following a recent rally in the run-up to him launching a bid to regain the presidency in 2024. Trump made the announcement...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: Which noteworthy announcements did Aristocrat, Pilbara and Janus Henderson make today?
Aristocrat Leisure (ASX: ALL) today announced its financial results for the 12 months ended 30 September 2022. Pilbara Minerals (ASX: PLS) announces details of its capital management framework, inclusive of its inaugural dividend policy. Janus Henderson Group (ASX: JHG) announces that board member, John Cassaday, has been appointed to succeed Richard Gillingwater as Chair. Watch this video for the latest Australian Market Commentary, Stock Market News, Business News and more.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: Astra Protcol – All you need to know about the upcoming ICO
Take a look at the upcoming ICO of Astra Wall, and the ICO concept in this video by Kalkine Media. ICO stands for initial coin offering – it’s cryptocurrency’s version of an IPO or initial public offering. Developers looking to obtain additional funds to create a new coin, app, or service can launch an ICO as a way to essentially crowd fund a project. Investors are then provided tokens relating to the project, typically at an alternative and fixed rate as a reward for being an early investor.
kalkinemedia.com
MRG Metals (ASX:MRQ) applies for new uranium and REE exploration licence in Mozambique
MRG Metals (ASX:MRQ) has successfully applied for a new uranium and REE exploration licence in the Zambezia province of Mozambique. This is the company’s fourth REE and U ELA, diversifying its commodity spread. The ELA area includes granites of different ages, with the contact between the granites (within high-grade...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: Which penny stock is surging today on receiving an order from Chevron Australia?
AML3D (ASX: AL3) has entered into a purchase order on standard commercial terms valued at approximately A$215,000, with Chevron Australia. The Board of Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group (ASX: AHF) has today received notice from the United States Food and Drug Administration that its application for accelerated approval to sell future branded infant formula in the United States has not been accepted. Aurora Energy Metals (ASX:1AE) provided an update on its recently commenced Phase 1 drilling program at the company’s 100%-owned Aurora Energy Metals Project in Oregon, USA.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: Why shares in the ASX are down amid broader market trading in green?
Seek (ASX: SEK) today, in its 2022 Annual General Meeting, including trading and 2023 financial year guidance, said that it is on track to deliver 2023 financial year guidance for revenue, EBITDA and NPAT for Continuing Operations. ASX (ASX: ASX) will reassess all aspects of the CHESS replacement project and derecognise capitalised software of $245-255 million pre-tax in 1h23. Perpetual (ASX: PPT) and Pendal Group (ASX: PDL) will increase the scrip component to one Perpetual share for every seven Pendal shares and reduce the cash component to $1.650 per Pendal share.
kalkinemedia.com
Commodities
What is Lithium Triangle, and who is buying from there?. How is lithium mined, and why its mining is criticized?
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 2-Perpetual shares dive as court ties up exit options from Pendal deal
(Recasts with court ruling, adds share moves) Nov 17 (Reuters) - An Australian court said on Thursday fund manager Pendal Group Ltd could enforce buyer and larger rival Perpetual Ltd to honour their A$2.34 billion ($1.58 billion) deal. Shares of Perpetual fell as much as 19.5% to hit the bottom...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Brookdale Announces Public Offering Of 2.5 Mln Of Its 7.00% Tangible Equity Units At $50/Unit
* BROOKDALE ANNOUNCES PRICING OF TANGIBLE EQUITY UNITS OFFERING. * BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING- ANNOUNCED PUBLIC OFFERING OF 2.5 MILLION OF ITS 7.00% TANGIBLE EQUITY UNITS AT $50/UNIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : Did Berkshire Hathaway buy a big stake Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company? | Kalkine Media
The shares of Taiwan Semiconductor witnessed a gain on Tuesday, November 15th, after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway revealed that it had purchased a $4.1 billion stake in one of the world's most advanced makers of silicon chips. Watch out this video for more.
kalkinemedia.com
kalkine : Is this the end of controversial cryptocurrency world? | Kalkine Media
Another day, another crypto company collapsed has left many asking: Has cryptocurrency reached the end of the road? Watch this video to know more.
kalkinemedia.com
Cymabay Therapeutics Inc reports results for the quarter ended in September - Earnings Summary
* Cymabay Therapeutics Inc reported a quarterly adjusted loss of 28 cents per share for the quarter ended in September. The mean expectation of nine analysts for the quarter was for a loss of 30 cents per share. * Reported revenue was zero; analysts expected zero. * Cymabay Therapeutics Inc's reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of 28 cents. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 0.4% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. * Cymabay Therapeutics Inc shares had risen by 1.4% this quarter and gained 5.0% so far this year. * The company reported a quarterly loss of $24.51 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Cymabay Therapeutics Inc is $9.50 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 9 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 15 at 02:48 a.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 -0.30 -0.28 Beat Jun. 30 2022 -0.30 -0.31 Missed Mar. 31 2022 -0.31 -0.32 Missed Dec. 31 2021 -0.26 -0.34 Missed.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : Can investors lose money when the stock market crashes?
Stock markets tend to grow as corporations make profits along with economic growth. However, there have been several stock market crashes across the world over the past century. Investors in a stock market can lose considerable chunks of money due to stock market fluctuations.
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-Blizzard to suspend game services in China as NetEase licences end
Nov 17 (Reuters) - Activision Blizzard's game development and publishing unit said on Thursday it would suspend most Blizzard game services in mainland China once its current licensing agreements with NetEase end in January. Blizzard Entertainment said it had not reached a deal to renew the licenses with the Chinese...
kalkinemedia.com
How are Webjet's (ASX:WEB) shares faring post H1FY23 update?
Webjet reported AU$72.5 million in underlying group EBITDA in H1FY23. Webjet’s shares were trading over 7% higher on ASX at 11:06 AM AEDT today. Today, the Australian airline company Webjet Limited (ASX:WEB) announced the financial results for the first half of the financial year 2023 (H1 FY23), reporting an underlying group EBITDA of AU$72.5 million in the same period.
kalkinemedia.com
Stock Market
By Kevin Buckland TOKYO (Reuters) - Chip stocks took a beating on Thursday, sending most Asian share indexes lower, after grim signals from Micron Technology overnight about excess inventories and. October 10, 2018 04:05 AM AEDT |. October 09, 2018 08:35 AM AEDT |. What’s In Store For Oil Traders...
kalkinemedia.com
Get a personalised experience for your customers through Stratiform
Businesses are increasingly focusing on personalising their offering to deliver enhanced value to clients/customers. Stratiform Business Solutions is a top-notch Salesforce Consultant that personalises its customer relationship management services based on the client’s business needs. Stratiform identifies relevant Salesforce features for its clients to deliver enhanced returns on investment.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: What made SoftBank shares tumble after Vision Fund reported another big loss?
Shares in Japan's SoftBank Group Corp plunged on Monday after the company reported a heavy loss at its Vision Fund investment arm for a third consecutive quarter. The shares sank 13 per cent in early afternoon trade heading for their biggest one-day loss in more than two and a half years.
Comments / 0