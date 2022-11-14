ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rihanna made her long-awaited return to music with 'Lift Me Up'

Rihanna has released her first solo single in six years, a song taken from the soundtrack of the forthcoming Black Panther sequel. Lift Me Up was released on Friday after the singer teased her return to music on social media earlier this week. The song will appear in Marvel's Black...
Pregnant Hilary Swank shares adorable pictures with her 'little pumpkins'

Hilary Swank, who is expecting twins with her husband Philip Schneider, got into the Halloween spirit by posting a photo of herself wearing a T-shirt with two jack-o'-lanterns across her baby bump and the words "my little pumpkins" to Instagram Oct. 31. And the Oscar winner wasn't the only one to sport some festive attire. Swank's dog Moon also donned a pumpkin sweater.
Olivia Culpo had 'no sense of identity' after Nick Jonas split

During the November 7 premiere episode of The Culpo Sisters, Olivia Culpo reflected on her 2015 breakup with ex Nick Jonas: "I thought we were going to get married." "That was a very formative experience for me," the 30-year-old shared in a confessional. "I moved to L.A. with him, I had no brand, no money and I was in love. So that was great, right?"
Kardashian West kids channel music icons for Halloween 2022

Ahead of Halloween 2022, Kim Kardashian arranged a fun photoshoot for her four kids. Dressed like music icons, North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 were the miniature replicas of Aaliyah, Sade, Snoop, and Easy-E. Clad in a miniature recreation of the red, white and blue Tommy Hilfiger...
Lewis Capaldi's mom has savage comment for singer following recent tv appearance

No matter how high you fly, you can always rely on your mother bringing you back down to earth. This is no different for Scottish singing sensation Lewis Capaldi who was trolled by his mum after she spotted his trousers creating a “mangina” whilst appearing on STV. After the TV appearance, Capaldi took to Twitter to share a snap of a side splitting WhatsApp message that he had received from his old dear.
Beyoncé net worth: How much is the Crazy In Love singer worth?

Beyoncé Knowles is an American pop singer, entrepreneur, philanthropist and actress who has an estimated net worth of $500 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Beyoncé -- who's married to rapper Jay-Z and shares three kids with him -- had her first brush with fame thanks to the 90s TV show "Star Search" as a member in the rapping-and-dancing troupe Girl's Tyme. Girl's Tyme struggled in the late 1990s but was eventually signed by Columbia Records in 1997 under its new name, Destiny's Child.
Jamie Lee Curtis shows her support for Freaky Friday co-star Lindsay Lohan

Nearly 20 years after playing Lindsay Lohan's mother in the 2003 classic Freaky Friday, Jamie Lee Curtis is still showing support for her on-screen daughter. Jamie Lee Curtis, 63, took to Instagram on Wednesday, sharing the poster for Lohan's new holiday movie, Falling For Christmas. She also continued her support on Thursday, sharing an image of Lohan on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Jennifer Lawrence regrets NOT taking BFF Adele's advice about film Passengers

Jennifer Lawrence is reflecting on her space misadventure. The Oscar winner recently revealed that Adele advised her against taking a in the 2016 sci-fi romance Passengers, which starred Jennifer and Chris Pratt as a couple whose hibernation aboard a spacecraft is disrupted 90 years early. While the actress didn't listen at the time, she wishes she had taken her pal's advice.
Jennifer Aniston reflected on 'challenging' journey trying to get pregnant via IVF

For the final cover story of Allure magazine, Jennifer Aniston sat down for a rare candid interview about her life and struggles to conceive for the first time. The Friends actress shared she spent "many years" protecting her fertility journey, which included the process of in-vitro fertilization (IVF). "I was...
Kim Kardashian has condemned hate speech after ex Kanye West's antisemitic remarks

Kim Kardashian condemned hate speech and shared support for the Jewish community amid widespread anger over antisemitic statements expressed by her ex-husband Kanye West, the rapper and fashion designer who now prefers going by the name Ye. “Hate speech is never OK or excusable,” Kardashian tweeted Monday. “I stand together...
