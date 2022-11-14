Read full article on original website
Rihanna made her long-awaited return to music with 'Lift Me Up'
Rihanna has released her first solo single in six years, a song taken from the soundtrack of the forthcoming Black Panther sequel. Lift Me Up was released on Friday after the singer teased her return to music on social media earlier this week. The song will appear in Marvel's Black...
Drake and 21 Savage sued for $4 Million after using fake Vogue covers in album promo
Drake and 21 Savage's fake Vogue cover has landed them in some scolding water. The legendary fashion magazine is suing the artists for replicating and faking a front cover in order to promote their new album Her Loss. According to legal documents obtained by E! News, Condé Nast, the media...
Pregnant Hilary Swank shares adorable pictures with her 'little pumpkins'
Hilary Swank, who is expecting twins with her husband Philip Schneider, got into the Halloween spirit by posting a photo of herself wearing a T-shirt with two jack-o'-lanterns across her baby bump and the words "my little pumpkins" to Instagram Oct. 31. And the Oscar winner wasn't the only one to sport some festive attire. Swank's dog Moon also donned a pumpkin sweater.
Olivia Culpo had 'no sense of identity' after Nick Jonas split
During the November 7 premiere episode of The Culpo Sisters, Olivia Culpo reflected on her 2015 breakup with ex Nick Jonas: "I thought we were going to get married." "That was a very formative experience for me," the 30-year-old shared in a confessional. "I moved to L.A. with him, I had no brand, no money and I was in love. So that was great, right?"
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Will Honor Chadwick Boseman: Everything We Know About the Movie
Since Black Panther premiered in February 2018, fans have been clamoring for a sequel. In 2022, they'll finally get their wish. It is clear that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to be very different than the first film. After Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer at age 43 in August 2020, the filmmakers had […]
Kardashian West kids channel music icons for Halloween 2022
Ahead of Halloween 2022, Kim Kardashian arranged a fun photoshoot for her four kids. Dressed like music icons, North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 were the miniature replicas of Aaliyah, Sade, Snoop, and Easy-E. Clad in a miniature recreation of the red, white and blue Tommy Hilfiger...
Why Khloe Kardashian didn’t want Tristan Thompson to pay for True’s birthday party
Tristan Thompson wasn't at daughter True's 4th birthday party due to a scheduled basketball game, but he wanted to cover the entire bill for the cat-themed celebration, as seen in the Nov. 3 episode of The Kardashians. However, Khloé Kardashian made it clear she wasn't in love with the gesture.
And Just Like That ... Sarah Jessica Parker looks fashionable while filming season 2
Sarah Jessica Parker has never been one to follow the rules of fashion. On Nov. 2, the actress was spotted back on set of season two of HBOMax's Sex and The City reboot, And Just Like That .,. serving up yet another effortlessly cool street-style look in New York City.
Lindsay Lohan gushes about new husband Bader Shammas while promoting comeback Christmas romantic comedy
Lindsay Lohan gushed about new husband Bader Shammas on Thursday while promoting her new Christmas film on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The 36-year-old actress was first congratulated by show host Jimmy, 48, on getting married and he asked her how married life was going. "It's great. It's amazing...
Lewis Capaldi's mom has savage comment for singer following recent tv appearance
No matter how high you fly, you can always rely on your mother bringing you back down to earth. This is no different for Scottish singing sensation Lewis Capaldi who was trolled by his mum after she spotted his trousers creating a “mangina” whilst appearing on STV. After the TV appearance, Capaldi took to Twitter to share a snap of a side splitting WhatsApp message that he had received from his old dear.
Beyoncé net worth: How much is the Crazy In Love singer worth?
Beyoncé Knowles is an American pop singer, entrepreneur, philanthropist and actress who has an estimated net worth of $500 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Beyoncé -- who's married to rapper Jay-Z and shares three kids with him -- had her first brush with fame thanks to the 90s TV show "Star Search" as a member in the rapping-and-dancing troupe Girl's Tyme. Girl's Tyme struggled in the late 1990s but was eventually signed by Columbia Records in 1997 under its new name, Destiny's Child.
Selena Gomez leads the stars attending the premiere of her new documentary My Mind & Me in Los Angeles
Selena Gomez oozed old-school Hollywood sophistication in a one-shoulder satin gown to the premiere of her documentary My Mind & Me, in which she gets vulnerable about fame, her Lupus diagnosis, and mental health struggles, on Wednesday (Nov.2). While arriving to the American Film Institute Festival at the TCL Chinese...
Katy Perry pokes fun at her viral eye glitch from Las Vegas show
Katy Perry is addressing that one viral clip that left fans with questions over her health. In a TikTok clip shared on Oct. 23, Katy's right eye is seen twitching and closing on its own. When she touches her temple, the eye flutters open before closing again once more. The...
Jamie Lee Curtis shows her support for Freaky Friday co-star Lindsay Lohan
Nearly 20 years after playing Lindsay Lohan's mother in the 2003 classic Freaky Friday, Jamie Lee Curtis is still showing support for her on-screen daughter. Jamie Lee Curtis, 63, took to Instagram on Wednesday, sharing the poster for Lohan's new holiday movie, Falling For Christmas. She also continued her support on Thursday, sharing an image of Lohan on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Jennifer Lawrence regrets NOT taking BFF Adele's advice about film Passengers
Jennifer Lawrence is reflecting on her space misadventure. The Oscar winner recently revealed that Adele advised her against taking a in the 2016 sci-fi romance Passengers, which starred Jennifer and Chris Pratt as a couple whose hibernation aboard a spacecraft is disrupted 90 years early. While the actress didn't listen at the time, she wishes she had taken her pal's advice.
Pete Davidson celebrates birthday with rumored new beau Emily Ratajkowski in NYC
Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski are LIVE from New York! The former Saturday Night Live comedian and his new rumored girlfriend celebrated his birthday together in the Big Apple. The SNL alum and the supermodel ignited romance rumors on Nov. 16 when they were spotted together in New York City....
Henry Cavill announces he will be replaced by Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia for Netflix's The Witcher season 4
Some devastating news for Netflix's The Witcher series. Lead actor Henry Cavill -- who recently confirmed he will be returning to the DC Superman franchise as the Man of Steel -- announced he will be leaving the show as Geralt of Rivia, and will be replaced by Hunger Games' Liam Hemsworth.
Matthew Perry has an apology for Keanu Reeves ahead of memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing
Matthew Perry is offering Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves an apology ahead of the release of his memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, after an excerpt was released that questioned why the actor "still walks among us" as he reflected on a few deaths including River Pheonix and Heath Ledger -- the star has issued an apology.
Jennifer Aniston reflected on 'challenging' journey trying to get pregnant via IVF
For the final cover story of Allure magazine, Jennifer Aniston sat down for a rare candid interview about her life and struggles to conceive for the first time. The Friends actress shared she spent "many years" protecting her fertility journey, which included the process of in-vitro fertilization (IVF). "I was...
Kim Kardashian has condemned hate speech after ex Kanye West's antisemitic remarks
Kim Kardashian condemned hate speech and shared support for the Jewish community amid widespread anger over antisemitic statements expressed by her ex-husband Kanye West, the rapper and fashion designer who now prefers going by the name Ye. “Hate speech is never OK or excusable,” Kardashian tweeted Monday. “I stand together...
ABOUT
It's hard to keep up with ALL the trends, but that's typically what catch-ups with your girlfriends are for! You can always count on your in-the-know posse to provide the scoop on all subjects that you care about. But what about the time in between girl gatherings? Well, that is where Floor8 comes in. We sift through all of the social noise so you don't have to, providing you with the quick-hitting trends across TV/movies, music, celebrities, lifestyle and more! Think of Floor8 as an extension of your informed clique!https://www.floor8.com/
