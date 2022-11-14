Read full article on original website
Business Insider
Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally
Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
Stocks fall as Fed signals rates need to go still higher
Stocks fell on Wall Street, Treasury yields rose Thursday after more indications from the Fed that it may need to raise interest rates higher than many people expect to get inflation under control
The stock market could soon reverse its 'borderline miraculous rally' and retest June lows, UBS's Art Cashin says
Stocks could whipsaw and retest June lows despite October's positive inflation report, Arthur Cashin said. Cashin noted that stock market rallies since June have been fleeting, and it's still a bear market. He warned a reversal could come when the VIX approaches 20, and the gauge currently clocks in at...
ValueWalk
Prepare For The December Oil Shock
Energy companies are making a killing this year…. At the time of writing, the US’s largest energy firm Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) knocked it out of the park with its third-quarter profits…. Exxon made $20 billion—its best performance ever. It made more money than Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and...
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the stock market has bottomed and bond yields have peaked with the Fed likely to stop tightening soon
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel believes the stock market has bottomed and bond yields have peaked. Siegel told CNBC on Tuesday that last week's CPI report and this week's PPI data move up the schedule of a Fed pivot. "They're probably going to go 50 basis points, but that should be...
msn.com
Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise, Nasdaq jumps 1.5% amid optimistic inflation data
U.S. stocks gained Tuesday amid another cooler-than-expected inflation report, even as fresh geopolitical tension threw a wrench into the rally midday. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) closed higher by 0.8%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) inched higher by 0.1%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) jumped 1.5% higher, for its best close since September.
rigzone.com
IEA Says Diesel Demand Destruction Starting to Look Inevitable
Unprecedented diesel prices mean that demand destruction for the fuel is probable, the International Energy Agency said. Both the outright price of the fuel and its trading level relative to crude oil rose to records in October, jumping 70% and 425% respectively year-on-year, the Paris-based adviser said in its monthly report on the state of the oil market.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Rise on Optimistic Inflation Data, Retail Earnings
Walmart (WMT) and Home Depot (HD) gained ground after reporting Q3 earnings beats.
kitco.com
Gold prices holding within striking distance of $1,800 as U.S. retail sales rise 1.3% in October
(Kitco News) - The gold market is holding on to solid gains and remains in striking distance of $1,800 as U.S. consumers went on a significant shopping spree last month. U.S. retail sales rose 1.3% last month following a roughly unchanged reading in September, according to the latest data from the U.S. Commerce Department. The data significantly beat expectations. Economists were expecting to see a rise of 1.0% in last month's headline number.
msn.com
Dow, S&P 500 end lower as investors hit pause on stock- market rally, Target results disappoint
U.S. stocks finished lower Wednesday following a big profit miss at Target heading into the holiday season and as strong October retail sales revived concerns about the Federal Reserve’s likely pace of interest rate hikes. How stocks traded. S&P 500 fell 32.94 points, or 0.8%, ending at 3,958.79, near...
msn.com
Dow drops 300 points as U.S. stocks open down after Bullard's remarks
U.S. stocks opened lower Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling around 300 points, as investors weighed remarks from Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard and a report showing that weekly jobless claims fell slightly. The Dow was down 0.9% soon after the opening bell, while the S&P 500 fell 1.2% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.6%, according to FactSet data, at last check. The Department of Labor reported Thursday that initial unemployment claims dipped to 222,000 in the week ending November 12. That’s below the 225,000 of new claims forecast by economists polled by the Wall Street Journal. Bullard said in a speech Thursday that the Fed's benchmark interest rate will need to be increased further to bring down inflation, with a chart accompanying his remarks suggesting that the rate could rise to somewhere around a 5%-7% range.
Asian stocks mixed after Wall St falls on rate hike worries
Asian stocks are mixed after Wall Street declined following indications the Federal Reserve plans to raise interest rates higher than expected to cool inflation
kalkinemedia.com
U.S. dollar surges as traders say markets overreacted to U.S. inflation data
LONDON (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar rose against the euro and sterling on Monday, after sliding to multi-months high, as expectations of a less aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate hike faded with traders saying market overreacted to a modest miss on U.S. inflation. Last week, the dollar index fell 4%,...
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks jump to two-month highs as U.S., China strike positive note
Nov 15 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks hit two-month highs on Tuesday, taking heart from a positive tone in talks between the United States and China, while a weakening dollar buoyed currencies of developing countries. Chinese shares led gains with Hong Kong's benchmark stock index .HSI up 4.1%, while Taiwan's...
Stock Market Today: Markets End an Up Month on a Down Note
Equities closed out an otherwise strong October in the red on Monday, as a rise in bond yields and declines in some big technology stocks weighed on the major indexes. The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.4% to finish at 32,733, while the broader S&P 500 fell 0.7% to 3,872. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slumped 1.0% to close at 10,988.
3 of the Smartest Stocks to Buy in a Fed-Induced Bear Market
These highly profitable, time-tested companies make for genius buys with the stock market plunging.
kitco.com
Price gains for gold, silver as USDX and Treasury yields lower
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are moderately higher in early U.S. trading Wednesday. The precious metals...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-Trump-linked stocks slip after initial gains from 2024 bid
(Recasts lead, adds comments, details; updates prices throughout) Nov 16 (Reuters) - Shares of companies tied to former U.S. President Donald Trump reversed course to fall on Wednesday, following a recent rally in the run-up to him launching a bid to regain the presidency in 2024. Trump made the announcement...
