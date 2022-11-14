ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delphi, IN

Court appoints two attorneys to represent Delphi murder suspect

By Ron Wilkins, Lafayette Journal & Courier
 3 days ago

Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen pleaded last week for a court-appointed attorney , and he received two lawyers on Monday.

Andrew J. Baldwin, of the firm Baldwin Perry & Kamish, filed his appearance just before 2 p.m. Monday. Just before 3 p.m. Monday, Bradley A. Rozzi from Logansport entered his appearance on behalf of Allen.

Baldwin is listed on his court appearance paperwork as co-counsel, and Rozzi is listed as counsel.

A court order signed Monday by special Judge Frances C. Gull states, "Court finds Defendant is unable to hire counsel and is entitled to Court-appointed counsel and investigation.

"Court appoints Attorney Bradley Rozzi and Attorney Andrew Baldwin as contract Public Defenders. Counsel instructed to enter their written appearance and be available for hearing November 22, 2022, at 9:00 a.m."

Allen has received national attention since his Oct. 26 arrest on suspicion of killing Libby German and Abby Williams.

Richard Allen accused of killing Libby German and Abby Williams

Allen is charged with two counts of murder . He is accused of killing Libby, 14, and Abby, 13, the afternoon of Feb. 13, 2017, about a quarter of a mile east of the Monon High Bridge on the walking trails east of Delphi.

The killings sparked an intense months-long, onsite investigation in Delphi, which tapered back in the spring. Even though there was not a high-profile presence in Delphi, as there had been in the early days of the investigation, police continued to work the case.

Around Oct. 26, more than five years after the girls' killings, police got a break and arrested Allen, according to Indiana State Police's Oct. 31 news conference. The conference was the first time police admitted they arrested Allen, even though state law requires the names, age, address, charges and factual circumstances of an arrest to be public 24 hours after the arrest.

Similarly, the case is shrouded in secrecy.

Probable cause affidavit still sealed in Delphi murders

The probable cause accusing Allen of the killings, which garnered national news coverage over the past five years, is still sealed, although the judge found that there was enough evidence to hold Allen for trial.

The week after Allen's arrested, Carroll County Circuit judge Benjamin Diener recused himself, indicating a judge from outside of Carroll County was warranted.

Allen County Judge Fran Gull was appointed to preside over Allen's case, according to an Indianapolis Star report.

Allen's next scheduled hearing is for 9 a.m. Nov. 22, according to online court files.

Monday's appointment of Baldwin as Allen's counsel comes five days after Allen pleaded for a public defender in a letter he wrote to the court. The letter was mailed Nov. 4 from the White County Jail, according to the envelope.

"I, Richard M. Allen, hereby throw myself at the mercy of the court. I am begging to be provided with legal assistance in a public defender or whatever help is available," he wrote.

"At my initial hearing on Oct. 28, 2022 I asked to find representation for myself," Allen wrote in the letter that was postmarked Nov. 7 with a return address of the White County Jail. "However, at the time I had no clue how expensive it would be just to talk to someone.

"I also did not realize what my wife and I's immediate financial situation was going to be," he continued. "We have both been forced to immediately abandon employment, myself due to incarceration and my wife for her personal safety,

"She has had to abandon our house for her own safety," Allen wrote. "What little reserve there is will fail to even maintain the original residence.

"Again, I throw myself at the mercy of the court. Please provide me whatever assistance you may.

"Thank you for your time in this most urgent matter," Allen wrote in a salutation.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

