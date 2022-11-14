Read full article on original website
Live Coverage: Western Mass. field hockey, soccer teams play in state semifinals
Four Western Massachusetts programs will vie for state championship berths Wednesday as local field hockey, girls soccer and boys soccer teams play semifinal matches. MassLive will have updates from each local state semifinal. Jump to the bottom of the post for live coverage.
'We just want redemption': Cohasset High girls soccer back in the state finals
LEOMINSTER — Redemption. That's been the word to describe the Cohasset High girls team's soccer playoff run back to the Division 4 state championship. And that's just the mindset longtime coach Deb Beal wanted her players to have. “We learned a lot about ourselves in that state tournament run...
No. 4 Hampshire falls to No. 1 Cohasset in Div. IV girls soccer state semifinals
LEOMINSTER — Despite a hard-fought battle, the Hampshire’s season came to an end on Thursday night with a loss, 3-1, to Cohasset in the Divison IV girls soccer state tournament semifinals.
Field Hockey Semifinal Preview: Longmeadow preparing to face off against No. 1 Masconomet for championship berth
As the only remaining Western Mass. team in the field hockey state tournament, Longmeadow will be looking to advance to the championship game with a win on Wednesday. Get to know the Lancers going into their semifinal game below:
Girls Soccer Semifinal Preview: Minnechaug, Hampshire and Monson play aim for championships
Just one game away from the state championship, Minnechaug, Hampshire, and Monson are heading into the semifinals looking to come away with the win and advance. Get to know each team going into their semifinal games below:
No. 3 Belchertown falls to No. 2 Dedham in Div. III boys soccer state tournament semifinal
MEDWAY — No. 3 Belchertown lost to No. 2 Dedham, 2-1, in the Division III boys soccer state semifinals on Wednesday night in Medway.
FOX Sports
UMass hosts Colorado following Simpson's 23-point game
Colorado Buffaloes (2-1) vs. UMass Minutemen (1-1) BOTTOM LINE: Colorado faces the UMass Minutemen after KJ Simpson scored 23 points in Colorado's 78-66 win over the Tennessee Volunteers. UMass finished 15-17 overall a season ago while going 10-5 at home. The Minutemen averaged 14.7 points off of turnovers, 10.9 second...
Dennis-Yarmouth girls volleyball gets revenge against ORR to return to state championship
SANDWICH -- It has been 361 days since the Dennis-Yarmouth High girls volleyball team lost in the Division 3 state title game to Old Rochester Regional. On Tuesday, the Dolphins got their revenge. The top-seeded Dolphins defeated fifth seeded ORR, 3-0 (25-11, 25-20, 25-14), to go to their second consecutive...
Sharpshooters Va. Tech, PSU meet in Charleston Classic semis
When Virginia Tech and Penn State meet in the semifinals of the Charleston (S.C.) Classic on Friday, expect plenty of
Old Rochester's state title defense ends with loss to rival Dennis-Yarmouth in the semis
SANDWICH — It has been 361 days since the Dennis-Yarmouth High girls volleyball team lost in the Division 3 state title game to Old Rochester Regional. On Tuesday, the Dolphins got their revenge. The top-seeded Dolphins defeated fifth-seeded ORR, 3-0 (25-11, 25-20, 25-14), to go to their second consecutive...
Dartmouth falls to Westborough in volleyball program's first state semifinal appearance
FRANKLIN – “Done that” doesn’t happen without “been there.” Two girls volleyball teams are discovering that in real time. Westborough’s is headed to the Division 2 state championship match as...
Bristol Press
Central heads to Class L semifinals against East Lyme with high confidence
The Bristol Central Rams quest to East Haven High School to play in a state championship will have to go through East Lyme tonight for the Class L Semifinals. The Rams are riding high after coming off a win over two-seeded Suffield Wildcats. The Rams defeated Ledyard and E.O. Smith in the first two rounds of the tournament, but will now face another top seeded team in the East Lyme Vikings that has moved past their opponents easily.
Tackling is the focus for the Lions defense against Saquon Barkley
The Detroit Lions face a different kind of test in Week 11. Detroit travels to New York to face the Giants and one of the NFL’s leading rushers in Saquon Barkley. After battling injuries the last three seasons, Barkley is healthy and taking out his frustrations on opponents in 2022. The powerful Barkley averages over 100 yards per game and led the league in yards before Tennessee’s Derrick Henry passed him on Thursday night.
