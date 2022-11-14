ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX Sports

UMass hosts Colorado following Simpson's 23-point game

Colorado Buffaloes (2-1) vs. UMass Minutemen (1-1) BOTTOM LINE: Colorado faces the UMass Minutemen after KJ Simpson scored 23 points in Colorado's 78-66 win over the Tennessee Volunteers. UMass finished 15-17 overall a season ago while going 10-5 at home. The Minutemen averaged 14.7 points off of turnovers, 10.9 second...
BOULDER, CO
Bristol Press

Central heads to Class L semifinals against East Lyme with high confidence

The Bristol Central Rams quest to East Haven High School to play in a state championship will have to go through East Lyme tonight for the Class L Semifinals. The Rams are riding high after coming off a win over two-seeded Suffield Wildcats. The Rams defeated Ledyard and E.O. Smith in the first two rounds of the tournament, but will now face another top seeded team in the East Lyme Vikings that has moved past their opponents easily.
LYME, CT
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tackling is the focus for the Lions defense against Saquon Barkley

The Detroit Lions face a different kind of test in Week 11. Detroit travels to New York to face the Giants and one of the NFL’s leading rushers in Saquon Barkley. After battling injuries the last three seasons, Barkley is healthy and taking out his frustrations on opponents in 2022. The powerful Barkley averages over 100 yards per game and led the league in yards before Tennessee’s Derrick Henry passed him on Thursday night.
DETROIT, MI

