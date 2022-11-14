The Bristol Central Rams quest to East Haven High School to play in a state championship will have to go through East Lyme tonight for the Class L Semifinals. The Rams are riding high after coming off a win over two-seeded Suffield Wildcats. The Rams defeated Ledyard and E.O. Smith in the first two rounds of the tournament, but will now face another top seeded team in the East Lyme Vikings that has moved past their opponents easily.

LYME, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO