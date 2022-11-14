Read full article on original website
Riverhawks Go to Familiar Field for Quarterfinals
Toledo head coach Mike Christensen was more than happy to host the Riverhawks’ first-round win over Kittitas last Friday at Kelso High School, which he referred to as their second home. But with that out of the way, Toledo gets to go to its actual postseason home away from...
wyo4news.com
Cowgirls drop close contest to Zags
November 16, 2022 — Cowgirl junior forward Grace Ellis scored a career-high 16 points, and the Wyoming Cowgirls battled all night, but it was not enough as UW lost their home opener, 66-64, against Gonzaga. The Bulldogs closed the final 2:41 with a 10-2 run, including the game-winning shot with 9.5 seconds remaining.
KHQ Right Now
Gonzaga coach Mark Few says Nolan Hickman ankle injury 'doesn't look great'
AUSTIN, Texas – Add a potential injury within Gonzaga’s starting backcourt to the list of the things concerning the Bulldogs while leaving the Moody Center on Wednesday night. Late in the second half of a 93-74 loss to No. 11 Texas, starting point guard Nolan Hickman came up...
College basketball world reacts to huge Gonzaga report
The Gonzaga Bulldogs have built one of the best basketball programs in the country under head coach Mark Few despite playing in the West Coast Conference. It appears that may not be the case much longer after an important meeting on Wednesday. According to Brent McMurphy of the Action Network, Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark Read more... The post College basketball world reacts to huge Gonzaga report appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
seattlemet.com
The Ancient Spirit That Settled in Small-Town Washington
The golden god first appeared in suburban Washington in 1977. Let’s put aside for the moment whether Ramtha is best described as a god, or the God—or a ghost, or an alien, or a total fiction. According to legend, he appeared to 30-year-old JZ Knight in her Lakewood kitchen as an apparition of golden glitter in a haze of blue aura. He stood seven feet tall, clad in a robe of purple and white and pure light, in the same room her two young boys had left crusty cereal bowls and the remains of peanut butter toast.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Experience what the Northwest was like 100 years ago during Nov. 19 presentation in Lynnwood
Join the Lynnwood-Alderwood Manor Heritage Association Nov. 19 for their upcoming Living Voices presentation: Northwest Passages. Witness the dynamically-changing Northwest at the turn of the 20th century. Combining film with solo performance, Northwest Passages brings to life the diversity of Washington State over 100 years ago. This free program will...
KHQ Right Now
'Really good and going to be very good.' It's early, but ESPN's Jay Bilas, Seth Greenberg see promising Gonzaga squad
Jay Bilas and Seth Greenberg recently shared their opinions of Gonzaga, with one important disclaimer. “This is a little bit of an odd time,” Bilas said. “Teams aren’t set yet.”. In other words, even the observations of ESPN’s leading college basketball analysts – 38 years of broadcasting...
One of Washington State’s Smallest Towns Named Snowiest in the Nation
What Town In Washington State Gets The Most Inches Of Snow During Winter. I know what you're thinking. The obvious answer to the town that gets the most snow in Washington State has you thinking it's Leavenworth Washington but surprisingly it's a town closer to Tri-Cities. Spokane Is 4th On...
‘One of the best’: Coach of UI murder victim remembers life of former player
COEUR D’ALENE, Wash. — The Coeur d’Alene community came together for a vigil to remember the four students whose lives were taken over the weekend. However, the vigil in Coeur d’Alene isn’t the only one happening across the region to remember the victims. Ethan Chapin was from the west side of Washington. His former basketball coach says they’re also having...
CBS Sports
How to watch Texas vs. Gonzaga: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
The #11 Texas Longhorns' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the #2 Gonzaga Bulldogs at 9:30 p.m. ET Nov. 16 at Moody Center. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games. Texas entered their contest last Thursday as the heavy favorite, and...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck returns to Edmonds Five Corners location Thursday-Saturday
Visit Scotty’s Food Truck in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood Thursday-Saturday this week, where you’ll find clam chowder, fish and chips and Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad, among other seafood delights. Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615. Five Corners in Edmonds. 8330 212th St. S.W. Thursday, Friday and...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Burn ban lifted Wednesday for Snohomish County
The stage 1 burn ban for Snohomish and Pierce counties in effect since Nov. 13 was lifted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency said. Strong windy conditions Wednesday and Thursday were expected to help with the clearing and maintain good air quality until Friday morning. Stagnant conditions are predicted to return on Friday and through the weekend, when the situation will be assessed.
gigharbornow.org
Hutchins takes lead in 26th District House race
Republican Spencer Hutchins now has a narrow lead in the race for a seat in the state House representing the 26th Legislative District. The most recent ballot totals posted by the state Secretary of State’s Office show Hutchins leading Democrat Adison Richards by 260 votes out of 69,022 votes counted. Hutchins has 50.17 percent of the vote (34,641 total votes) to Richards’ 49.79 percent (34,381 votes).
lynnwoodtoday.com
Lynnwood Police Blotter: Nov. 6-11, 2022
3700 block Lincoln Way: A first-degree robbery was reported. 19300 block 44th Avenue West: A purse was stolen at Fred Meyer. 18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A third-degree theft was reported. 19500 block 58th Avenue West: A window was damaged. 5700 block 168th Street Southwest: An assault was reported. 4200...
seattlemet.com
The Fighting Forts of Puget Sound
If you were to invade Seattle, how would you do it? Until airplanes were a thing, enemies would have sailed right through the Strait of Juan de Fuca and then headed through Puget Sound. That's why military installations were erected there, today transformed into three historical parks that serve as scenic playgrounds steeped in history, nature, and arts, plus a dose of spookiness.
KXLY
Clouds, flurries, and more bitter cold – Matt
An arctic cold front will arrive overnight and lead to a breezy, cold Thursday and a chance of snow tonight. Light snow will fall across the North Idaho and Northeast Washington mountains. Places like Bonners Ferry and Sandpoint could see a dusting of snow while the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene areas may see a flurry or two.
Crews to close lanes on eastbound I-90 for repairs on Wednesday
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — Drivers using I-90 near the Washington-Idaho border should expect delays on Wednesday. Crews from the Idaho Transportation Department will close the right lane of eastbound I-90 just west of Spokane Bridge Road to make repairs to the road. Once work is done on the right lane, crews will then move over to the left lane. The...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Jerry Crabb: A retired Edmonds School District vice principal, he leaves a legacy of family love
Jerry E. Crabb, 82, of Edmonds, passed away Nov. 4th, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother. He is survived by his wife of 62 years; Karen, their 3 children; Jeff, Pete, and Susan, 6 grandchildren, extended family, and his beloved dog, Misty. He leaves a...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Lynnwood City Council unable to override mayor’s veto of measure repealing car tab fees
The Lynnwood City Council at its Monday, Nov. 14 business meeting failed to override Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell’s veto of Ordinance 3614. which repealed the city’s $40 car tab fees. This is not the first time the tab fees have been repealed by a Lynnwood council or the...
