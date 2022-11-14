ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mead, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chronicle

Riverhawks Go to Familiar Field for Quarterfinals

Toledo head coach Mike Christensen was more than happy to host the Riverhawks’ first-round win over Kittitas last Friday at Kelso High School, which he referred to as their second home. But with that out of the way, Toledo gets to go to its actual postseason home away from...
TOLEDO, WA
wyo4news.com

Cowgirls drop close contest to Zags

November 16, 2022 — Cowgirl junior forward Grace Ellis scored a career-high 16 points, and the Wyoming Cowgirls battled all night, but it was not enough as UW lost their home opener, 66-64, against Gonzaga. The Bulldogs closed the final 2:41 with a 10-2 run, including the game-winning shot with 9.5 seconds remaining.
LARAMIE, WY
The Comeback

College basketball world reacts to huge Gonzaga report

The Gonzaga Bulldogs have built one of the best basketball programs in the country under head coach Mark Few despite playing in the West Coast Conference. It appears that may not be the case much longer after an important meeting on Wednesday. According to Brent McMurphy of the Action Network, Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark Read more... The post College basketball world reacts to huge Gonzaga report appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SPOKANE, WA
seattlemet.com

The Ancient Spirit That Settled in Small-Town Washington

The golden god first appeared in suburban Washington in 1977. Let’s put aside for the moment whether Ramtha is best described as a god, or the God—or a ghost, or an alien, or a total fiction. According to legend, he appeared to 30-year-old JZ Knight in her Lakewood kitchen as an apparition of golden glitter in a haze of blue aura. He stood seven feet tall, clad in a robe of purple and white and pure light, in the same room her two young boys had left crusty cereal bowls and the remains of peanut butter toast.
YELM, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Experience what the Northwest was like 100 years ago during Nov. 19 presentation in Lynnwood

Join the Lynnwood-Alderwood Manor Heritage Association Nov. 19 for their upcoming Living Voices presentation: Northwest Passages. Witness the dynamically-changing Northwest at the turn of the 20th century. Combining film with solo performance, Northwest Passages brings to life the diversity of Washington State over 100 years ago. This free program will...
LYNNWOOD, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘One of the best’: Coach of UI murder victim remembers life of former player

COEUR D’ALENE, Wash. — The Coeur d’Alene community came together for a vigil to remember the four students whose lives were taken over the weekend. However, the vigil in Coeur d’Alene isn’t the only one happening across the region to remember the victims. Ethan Chapin was from the west side of Washington. His former basketball coach says they’re also having...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
lynnwoodtoday.com

Burn ban lifted Wednesday for Snohomish County

The stage 1 burn ban for Snohomish and Pierce counties in effect since Nov. 13 was lifted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency said. Strong windy conditions Wednesday and Thursday were expected to help with the clearing and maintain good air quality until Friday morning. Stagnant conditions are predicted to return on Friday and through the weekend, when the situation will be assessed.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
gigharbornow.org

Hutchins takes lead in 26th District House race

Republican Spencer Hutchins now has a narrow lead in the race for a seat in the state House representing the 26th Legislative District. The most recent ballot totals posted by the state Secretary of State’s Office show Hutchins leading Democrat Adison Richards by 260 votes out of 69,022 votes counted. Hutchins has 50.17 percent of the vote (34,641 total votes) to Richards’ 49.79 percent (34,381 votes).
GIG HARBOR, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Lynnwood Police Blotter: Nov. 6-11, 2022

3700 block Lincoln Way: A first-degree robbery was reported. 19300 block 44th Avenue West: A purse was stolen at Fred Meyer. 18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A third-degree theft was reported. 19500 block 58th Avenue West: A window was damaged. 5700 block 168th Street Southwest: An assault was reported. 4200...
LYNNWOOD, WA
seattlemet.com

The Fighting Forts of Puget Sound

If you were to invade Seattle, how would you do it? Until airplanes were a thing, enemies would have sailed right through the Strait of Juan de Fuca and then headed through Puget Sound. That's why military installations were erected there, today transformed into three historical parks that serve as scenic playgrounds steeped in history, nature, and arts, plus a dose of spookiness.
SEATTLE, WA
KXLY

Clouds, flurries, and more bitter cold – Matt

An arctic cold front will arrive overnight and lead to a breezy, cold Thursday and a chance of snow tonight. Light snow will fall across the North Idaho and Northeast Washington mountains. Places like Bonners Ferry and Sandpoint could see a dusting of snow while the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene areas may see a flurry or two.
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy