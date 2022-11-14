Read full article on original website
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
Kohl’s Pulls Outlook, Reports 60% Profit Decline
Kohl’s Corp. pulled its outlook for the year and reported sharp declines in third-quarter sales and profits, as the company heads into the crucial holiday season looking for a new chief executive officer to replace the outgoing Michelle Gass. The retailer, whose customer has been hit hard by ultra...
1 Unstoppable Growth Stock Down 35% to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade
This company is showing no signs of slowing down, and is built for long-term growth.
Gap sees fourth-quarter sales below estimates as inflation-hit consumers shun casuals
Nov 17 (Reuters) - Gap Inc GPS.N on Thursday forecast fourth-quarter sales below Wall Street estimates, signaling a slowdown in demand for its casual clothing as inflation-weary consumers curb discretionary spending. As people return to work and social occasions, they have been preferring more formal clothing, pants and dresses, shelving...
'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet
Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
Nvidia Third-Quarter Revenue up on Strong Data Center Demand
(Reuters) -Chip designer and computing firm Nvidia Corp beat expectations for third-quarter revenue on Wednesday, thanks to strong demand in its data center business on the back of rising cloud adoption. Data center revenue in the third quarter rose 31% from a year ago, while gaming revenue was down 51%...
Lowe’s CEO says he saw customers ‘trading up’ in fiscal Q3
Lowe's reports better-than-expected results for its fiscal third quarter. Chief Executive Marvin Ellison discussed the quarterly report on CNBC. Lowe's stock is up 5.0% today as future guidance was raised as well. Lowe’s Companies Inc (NYSE: LOW), on Wednesday, reported better-than-expected results for its fiscal third quarter as home improvement...
Kalkine: Which penny stock is surging today on receiving an order from Chevron Australia?
AML3D (ASX: AL3) has entered into a purchase order on standard commercial terms valued at approximately A$215,000, with Chevron Australia. The Board of Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group (ASX: AHF) has today received notice from the United States Food and Drug Administration that its application for accelerated approval to sell future branded infant formula in the United States has not been accepted. Aurora Energy Metals (ASX:1AE) provided an update on its recently commenced Phase 1 drilling program at the company’s 100%-owned Aurora Energy Metals Project in Oregon, USA.
Stock market news live updates: Stocks sink as retail sales beat, Target earnings miss
U.S. stocks fell in a lackluster session Wednesday as Wall Street weighed an earnings warning from retail bellwether Target against government data on retail sales that showed robust consumer spending ahead of the key holiday season. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) shed 0.8%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) was...
UPDATE 2-Perpetual shares dive as court ties up exit options from Pendal deal
(Recasts with court ruling, adds share moves) Nov 17 (Reuters) - An Australian court said on Thursday fund manager Pendal Group Ltd could enforce buyer and larger rival Perpetual Ltd to honour their A$2.34 billion ($1.58 billion) deal. Shares of Perpetual fell as much as 19.5% to hit the bottom...
Applied Materials forecasts strong Q1 revenue on easing supply chain woes
(Reuters) -Chip tools maker Applied Materials Inc on Thursday forecast first-quarter revenue above market estimates, on hopes that easing supply chain constraints will help it meet pent up demand from chipmakers ramping up production. The company’s results come at a time when the wider chip industry is seeing sluggish demand...
Walmart shares jump after profit, sales top Wall Street expectations
Walmart shares jumped as much as 8.5% Tuesday morning after the world's largest retailer reported strong third quarter profits and revenue amid the tumultuous economic environment. The company also raised its full year outlook. The news from Walmart, which is considered a barometer of spending given its more than $400...
Target’s 3Q profit drops 52% as shoppers force price cuts
NEW YORK (AP) — An unexpected and potentially ominous pullback in customer spending ahead of the holiday shopping season pushed third-quarter profits at Target down 52% after it was forced to slash prices with Americans feeling the squeeze of inflation. The Minneapolis retailer voiced caution about its sales and...
Kalkine Media explores 5 TSX e-commerce stocks to watch this season
In Q3 2022, Shopify’s revenue was noted at US$ 1,366.2 million. Lightspeed’s gross profit in Q3 2022 was US$ 81.4 million. In Q2 FY 2023, mdf commerce’s adjusted EBITDA was C$ 1.35 million. During and post-pandemic, e-commerce has become a way of life for people. With the...
Gold prices holding solid gains as New York Fed Empire State Survey rises to 4.5 in November
(Kitco News) - The U.S. manufacturing sector appears to be finding some new momentum as the Federal Reserve of New York reported modest growth for November. Tuesday, the regional central bank said that its latest Empire State manufacturing survey's general business conditions index rose to 4.5, up from October's -9.5 reading. The data handily beat expectations as economists were looking for the index to remain in negative territory around 6.1.
Kalkine: What made SoftBank shares tumble after Vision Fund reported another big loss?
Shares in Japan's SoftBank Group Corp plunged on Monday after the company reported a heavy loss at its Vision Fund investment arm for a third consecutive quarter. The shares sank 13 per cent in early afternoon trade heading for their biggest one-day loss in more than two and a half years.
Tesla, Mercedes EVs ranked worst in annual reliability survey by Consumer Reports
Nov 15 (Reuters) - Electric vehicles (EVs) and full-size pick-up trucks from Tesla Inc, Mercedes-Benz and other brands were among the least reliable vehicles in the United States, Consumer Reports magazine's annual reliability survey showed on Tuesday. Although those categories enjoy the hottest demand in the market, they are the...
SEEK (ASX:SEK) affirms guidance for FY23, shares up
SEEK’s shares were trading higher today (17 November). The company expects to deliver revenue of AU$1.25 billion to AU$1.30 billion in financial year 2023. Online employment classifieds operator SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK) on Thursday (17 November 2022) shared a trading update for the financial year 2023 (FY23) and has also affirmed its guidance.
Vyant Bio Inc <VYNT.O>: Losses of 59 cents announced for third quarter
15 November 2022 03:55 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by Vyant Bio Inc in the third quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -59 cents per share, 16 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of -75 cents. Losses of -70 cents per share were forecast by the single analyst providing an estimate for the quarter. The company reported revenue of $152.00 thousand, which is higher than the estimated $70.5 thousand. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the biotechnology & medical research peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Two analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was a gain of one new estimate. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported a fall in revenue to $152 thousand from $1.51 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.75 -1.00 Missed Mar. 31 2022 -0.80 -1.60 Missed Dec. 31 2021 -0.80 -0.20 Beat Sep. 30 2021 -0.75 -0.75 Met This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 15 at 03:55 p.m.
