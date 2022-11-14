Read full article on original website
Investigations into fatal University of Virginia shooting underway
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia officials are starting an external review of what happened at the University of Virginia leading up to Sunday night’s deadly shooting. Attorney General Jason Miyares will review the policies and procedures at the University of Virginia and he could make recommendations to change them. Virginia State Police are also taking over the criminal investigation of what led to the fatal shooting of three UVA students.
AG to review events leading to fatal UVA shooting; State Police take over criminal investigation
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has agreed to launch an external review of events leading to the fatal shooting of three football players and wounding of two other students on the University of Virginia grounds November 13. “The Office of the Attorney General, at the request...
Mike Hollins walking again after being shot at UVA, athlete’s sister says
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WAFB) - A college football player hospitalized in the ICU for a gunshot wound is walking just days after a bullet tore through his body, family members say. “He’s walking,” said Ebony Hollins-Allen through tears. “Of course, with assistance with his walker, but he’s walking. He’s walking.”...
UVA President announces memorial service to honor shooting victims
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - University of Virginia President Jim Ryan has announced plans for a memorial service to honor the lives of the three victims killed and those injured in Sunday’s tragic shooting. The formal memorial service is being planned for Saturday, Nov. 19, at John Paul Jones Arena...
Prosecutor: Witness told police UVA suspect targeted victims
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A witness who saw a University of Virginia student open fire onboard a bus returning from a field trip told police the gunman targeted specific victims — many of them football players — shooting one as he slept, a prosecutor said in court Wednesday.
Medical Examiner determines cause of death for UVA shooting victims
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner says three University of Virginia football players who were shot on a chartered bus as they returned from a field trip to their campus each died of a gunshot wound to the head. The cause of death for Lavel...
Frustration grows following Lynchburg’s third shooting in two days
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Three shootings in less than 24 hours. Thursday afternoon, bullets sent another person to the hospital in Lynchburg. The Lynchburg Police Department said they found this latest victim along Greenfield Drive with a gunshot wound to his back. On Wednesday a separate shooting sent two people...
Lockouts lifted at Lynchburg schools; Galax/Grayson/Carroll suspect in custody
(WDBJ) - A lockout at E.C. Glass High School and other schools in Lynchburg was lifted Wednesday afternoon after reports of gunfire in the area, according to Lynchburg City Schools. LCS administrators report they received notification of gunshots in the area of R. S. Payne Elementary early Wednesday afternoon. R....
Police: One person hospitalized in Lynchburg shooting
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One person has been hospitalized after being shot in Lynchburg in the 1500 block of Florida Avenue Thursday. About 1 p.m., officers responded to 800 Greenfield Drive and found a man with a gunshot wound to the back. The initial investigation indicates the victim was walking in the parking lot of the Greenfield Market toward Greenfield Drive when he was shot. He then went to the Greenfield address and after officers arrived, was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Man who committed Lynchburg robbery as teen is found guilty
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A man who robbed four people in a car when he was a teenager has been convicted in Lynchburg Circuit Court. Keyon Da’Monta Petty, now 18, was convicted by a Lynchburg jury of three counts of Robbery by Use or Display of a Firearm, three counts of Use of a Firearm During a Felony, Possession of a Handgun by a Minor and Criminal Street Gang Participation. Petty was 17 years old at the time of the robbery and was tried as an adult.
Police look for car in relation to Lynchburg shooting
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for a car that may have been involved in a malicious wounding Thursday afternoon. Police say the car is a black 2021 Infiniti QX8. A car of the same make and model was reported as stolen earlier this month on November 6. The image is of a vehicle of the same model.
UVA community continues to mourn as new details come out about deadly shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The University of Virginia student body and community continue to mourn the loss of three football players after Sunday night’s deadly shooting. University officials are offering therapy and counseling resources to students so they can start to heal from recent events. At a press conference...
UVA admits failure to escalate disciplinary action against suspect prior to shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - After Sunday’s tragedy at the University of Virginia, the school is providing more insight into potential warning signs of the suspect. During Monday’s press conference, UVA Police Chief Timothy Longo said the university’s threat assessment team had investigated Christopher Jones Jr. for possessing a firearm as early as September.
Shootings shake Lynchburg community
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department responded to a string of shots fired calls Wednesday afternoon. Two people were injured in the 1200 block of Pierce Street. LPD said there was another shooting at Lakeside Drive and Murrell Road, along with bullet holes inside the Meadows Apartments. “All...
UVA community mourns victims of Sunday’s fatal shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The usual liveliness of the University of Virginia’s grounds was gone Monday, as students came to grips with Sunday night’s fatal shooting that killed three UVA football players and injured two others. “There was a lot of panic, like not knowing what was going...
UVA cancels Saturday football game
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - The University of Virginia has canceled Saturday’s football game against Coastal Carolina. The announcement comes three days after three members of the football team - D’Sean Perry, Lavel “Tyler” Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler - were killed in a shooting on Sunday.
