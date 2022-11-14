ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

933kwto.com

Snow Flurries on the Way Tonight

Light snow and flurries will be possible this evening and overnight, especially North and East of Springfield. The National Weather Service says little accumulation is expected. The precipitation may briefly start as rain, but change over to snow in the early evening. Limited moisture will keep any totals on the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

Record Snow In Springfield Monday

(KTTS News) — We didn’t get a lot of snow, but Springfield did break a record for snowfall on Monday. The National Weather Service says 0.9 inch of snow fell in Springfield, breaking the old mark of 0.3 inch that fell in 1916.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Crews use a crane to remove trailer off of I-44 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a semi on I-44 in Springfield. The crash happened around 2 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-44 near the U.S. 65 interchange. Crews used a crane to remove the trailer from the interstate. The cleanup closed...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

ON YOUR SIDE: BBB warns of scams ahead of holiday season

City of Springfield announces new arena project at Ozark Empire Fairgrounds. Retiring U.S. Senator Roy Blunt received the Missourian in the Arena Award. City of Springfield begins preparations for Route 66′s 100th birthday party. Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe traveled to Springfield to discuss the important 100-year anniversary happening...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

PICTURES: KY3 viewers captured the first snow of the season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several communities woke up to the first snow of the season across the Ozarks. Up to a couple of inches fell on areas. However, it did not create hazardous road conditions. Check out the sights viewers captured around the Ozarks. And upload your weather snapshots on...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
933kwto.com

Traffic Crash Causing Major Delays Along I-44 in Springfield

Crews are working to clean up a crash after a tractor trailer lost control in Springfield. Reports say the crash occurred on westbound I-44 near exit 82A, which is the Highway 65 exit. No injuries have been reported at this time. Ozarks Traffic says the crash has caused the left...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Springfield Public Works installs mayor’s 2022 Christmas tree

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Public works crews installed the mayor’s Christmas tree for 2022 in downtown Springfield. A family in the area donated the 30-foot-tall spruce. It sits through the holidays inside Park Central Square. The tree lighting has become an annual celebration for the city KY3′s Paul Adler,...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

MoDOT announces route closures between Ozark and Branson

MoDOT has announced lane closures between Ozark and Branson on Highway 65 starting Monday, Nov. 14, and running through Sunday, Nov. 20. The work will take place on northbound and southbound Highway 65, between Christian County Route EE north of Saddlebrooke and Missouri Route 76, north of Branson. Contractor crews...
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

Developers release plan for corner of Sunshine and National in Springfield

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Quiet Sunday before more rain/snow Monday & Tuesday. Meteorologist Nick Kelly sees our Sunday staying quiet with a bit of a bump in temperatures. However, our next storm system is still set to bring rain and snow back into play Monday and Tuesday. He has the latest on that system and how we look for the rest of the upcoming week.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Columbia Missourian

150,000 lights bring winter wonderland to Gardens Aglow in Springfield

As the holidays approach, the Springfield Botanical Garden develops into a winter wonderland. From Nov. 23 until Dec. 31, more than 150,000 lights will illuminate the Mizumoto Japanese Stroll Garden as part of Gardens Aglow. The program is organized by Friends of the Garden, a nonprofit group that supports the Botanical Gardens with donations, volunteers and special events.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

THANKSGIVING DAY: See restaurants open around the Springfield area

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - KY3 has compiled this list of restaurants open on Thanksgiving. Want to be added to the list? Email us at digitalnews@ky3.com. Alli’s Family, 4525 W Chestnut Expy, Springfield, 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Applebee’s Locations, Springfield 4 p.m-10 p.m. City Cafe, 2129 West Republic Road, Springfield,...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Fire causes $50,000 worth of damage to home in Aurora

AURORA, Mo. – A fire broke out at a home on the corner of Plumb Street and Madison Street in Aurora on Wednesday, November 16, according to the Aurora Fire Department. Five local fire agencies were called to assist the Aurora Fire Department in putting out the flames, including the Aurora Rural Fire Protection District, […]
AURORA, MO
kcur.org

Drought impacting southwest Missouri reveals section of rimstone cave

Fluctuating water levels are normal for Smallin Civil War Cave in Ozark, Missouri. But the prolonged drought affecting the Midwest has revealed a section of the cave that has been underwater for decades. The southwest region of the state is under an extreme drought, according to a national monitor of...
OZARK, MO
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Springfield, MO

Nestled on the Springfield Plateau of the Ozark Mountains and located in Greene County, Missouri, Springfield shows you the beauty of the mountains while giving you the comforts you need for a pleasant stay. It’s the third-largest city in Missouri, so you’ll undoubtedly find many things to do.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Springfield to host annual tree lighting ceremony

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Christmas time is near and if you’re looking to get into the Christmas spirit, you can come out to the Mayor’s Tree Lighting Ceremony on Saturday. There will be a lot of fun for everyone at this year’s event. Some local performers will sing and dance to our favorite holiday tunes. Carriage rides, hot chocolate, and cookies are just some of the fun free activities happening here at park central square.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Fact Finders: What are the rules for officers when they shoot radar?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A recent survey from cars.com found 80% of Thanksgiving travelers will drive to their destination this upcoming holiday. And we always hear about increased speed enforcement around a holiday. So, our viewer Amanda wants to know; “Are police allowed to sit off in parking lots or the side of the road at night with their lights off and use their radar guns? I was always told they had to at least have their parking lights on.”
SPRINGFIELD, MO

