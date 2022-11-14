Colorado city has one of worst 'pothole' problems in United States

Photo Credit: zazamaza. File photo. (iStock)

No matter where you live, you're bound to hit a pothole in the road at some point. That being said, drivers in one Colorado city may be facing one of the worst pothole risks in the country, according to a recent data analysis from QuoteWizard.com.

Grand Junction ranked sixth on the website's list of 'cities with the worst pothole problems' in the United States.

"QuoteWizard analyzed search data for pothole-related complaints and repairs for each state over the last year. The search index average is rounded and represents the number of queries in a particular state or location compared to other states," the report said.

Grand Junction's search index average was 35, which landed it in the top ten.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, potholes in the Centennial State are often formed by the expansion and contraction of ground water.

"When the water freezes, it fills more space under the pavement, which then expands, bends and cracks, weakening the road surface. When the ice melts, the pavement contracts, leaving gaps or voids underneath the surface. This continuous “freeze – thaw” cycle weakens the pavement and allows it to continue cracking," the department's website reads.

The worst pothole problem nationwide was determined to be in Nashville, Tennessee.

While hitting a pothole may often be nothing more than a minor inconvenience, other times, it has the potential to be a day ruiner. The website offers the following advice for drivers to protect themselves from getting pothole damage: