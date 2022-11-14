Read full article on original website
'Grey's Anatomy' Sets Date for Ellen Pompeo's Final Episode as Full-Time Cast Member
Grey's Anatomy fans will see their favorite medical staff return Feb. 23, 2023. It also marks the highly anticipated exit of the longtime series, lead Ellen Pompeo. As revealed this summer, Pompeo is scaling back her on-screen presence on the show, appearing in just eight episodes. She'll remin on board behind the scenes as an executive producer. She will also provide the voiceover narration for all episodes this season. The episode titled "I'll Follow the Sun" will segway her transition and is written by executive producer/showrunner Krista Vernoff, is Episode 7. Pompeo is switching her focus to a new Hulu limited series, which she is starring in and executive producing.
Matthew Perry Got The Last Line In The ‘Friends’ Series Finale Per His Request
Matthew Perry had the last line of dialogue in the series finale of Friends and that was at his request. In the last episode of the sitcom, which ran on NBC from 1994 to 2004 and centered on a group of friends living in New York City, Perry’s Chandler Bing cracked a joke that closed out the show after 10 seasons. “Before that final episode, I’d taken [co-creator/EP] Marta Kauffman to one side,” Perry wrote in his memoir titled “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing”. “‘Nobody else will care about this except me,’ I said. ‘So, may I please have the...
Everything We Know About Season 4 of The CW’s ‘Nancy Drew’
The mystery continues! Fans of The CW's Nancy Drew were in for a surprise when season 3 turned the lead character's future with Ace into a star-crossed twist. In the finale, which aired in January, Nancy Drew (Kennedy McMann) thought she was finally together with Ace (Alex Saxon) when a deadly car crash made her […]
ETOnline.com
'Blue's Clues' Star Steve Burns Recalls Struggling With 'Severe' Depression During Entire Show
Steve Burns, the beloved star of Nickelodeon's hit children's series, Blue's Clues, is opening up about his exit from the show in 2003. In a recent interview with Variety, Burns reveals he was battling "severe" depression outside of his animated, happy-go-lucky world. “I didn’t know it yet, but I was...
tvinsider.com
‘Christmas Story’ Sequel, Getting ‘Pickled’ on CBS, Marital Discord in ‘Fleishman,’ ‘Dead to Me’ Finale
Christmas-themed TV highlights include a movie sequel to the 1983 classic A Christmas Story with a grown-up Ralphie. HBO Max visits an enlightened Santa Camp. CBS brings pickleball to prime time with a comedic celebrity tournament. FX (on Hulu) presents an unsparing adaptation of the bestseller Fleishman Is in Trouble, about the aftermath of a broken marriage. Netflix’s darker-than-dark female buddy comedy Dead to Me debuts its third and final season.
wegotthiscovered.com
New ‘The Whale’ trailer emotionally reaffirms Brendan Fraser as a clear Oscars frontrunner
What happens when you pair rising scream queen Sadie Sink with resurgent action hero frequenter Brendan Fraser? Your first guess probably wouldn’t be an intimately poignant Darren Aronofsky drama that has been stirring up its fair share of Oscars buzz for months; although, taking that last piece of info into account, perhaps that was your immediate guess.
Nick Cannon’s Photos With His 11 Children Over the Years: Family Album
Nick Cannon’s cuties! The Masked Singer host is the father of ten children. The All That alum became a dad in April 2011 when he and his then-wife, Mariah Carey, welcomed twins Morocco and Monroe. Three years later, Cannon and the Grammy winner called it quits. The California native moved on with Brittany Bell, and […]
HipHopDX.com
Ice-T Laughs Off Being ‘Canceled’ For Appearing On 'SNL' With Dave Chappelle
Ice-T is not taking accusations seriously that he will be canceled after making a cameo on SNL with Dave Chappelle. Appearing as a guest on Saturday Night Live (November 11) Ice-T faced criticism for sharing the stage with Chappelle, who’s been accused of trans and homophobia in recent years.
digitalspy.com
Marvel fans think Wakanda Forever has spoiled who the new Black Panther is
Wakanda Forever has given fans a better look at the new Black Panther – so good, in fact, that some think they've worked out who's donning the suit. The sequel to 2018's Black Panther will see a new version of the superhero following Chadwick Boseman's death in 2020. After he passed away, Marvel announced the role of T'Challa, king of Wakanda, wouldn't be recast, with the new film honouring the actor and his character's legacy.
ETOnline.com
Paris Hilton Updates Fans on Pregnancy Journey After Mom Kathy Hilton Claims She's 'Trying and Trying'
Paris Hilton is updating fans on her pregnancy plans following her mom Kathy Hilton's comments about her fertility journey. In an Instagram Stories post, the 41-year-old DJ and heiress opened up about her plans for expanding her family with husband Carter Reum. "I'm getting tons of messages of people asking...
Kim Kardashian Shares She 'Let Go Of Everything' While Finalizing Her Divorce From Kanye West
Is Kim Kardashian opening up about her divorce? The reality star recently shared a cryptic message hinting at her split from Kanye West. The declaration of self-love came as a surprise for fans who might remember that during her ex-husband's public outburst and accusations, the SKIMS founder remained quiet. But as the mother-of-four gets closer to finalizing her breakup, it looks as though she is dropping hints to followers on why she chose the single life.
tvinsider.com
‘The Conners’: Surprise Return of Original ‘Roseanne’ Character Coming Soon
The Conners showrunners been teasing the return of a past Roseanne character for some time now, and it sounds like it’s finally almost here. Executive producers Dave Caplan and Bill Helford hinted in September that fans should look out for an original Roseanne character in the fifth season. “I can’t reveal it, but there is someone coming from years’ past,” Helford told TVLine at the time, before adding, “It was a very memorable appearance when this person was there, and this person is coming back.”
Singer Ledisi Has Been Happily Married to Her Husband, Ronald T. Young, Since 2018
Over the last near-three decades, Ledisi, born Ledisi Anibade Young, has topped charts, released 9 studio albums, and earned a Grammy throughout her critically-lauded career. Most recently, she has taken on a role in the Christmas film All Saints Christmas, which has already shaped up to be another lovable addition to the Hallmark catalog.
NME
Jerry Springer is “so sorry” for his talk show: “I’ve ruined the culture”
Jerry Springer says he’s “so sorry” for his controversial talk show, that ran for nearly 30 years and over 4,000 episodes. The Jerry Springer Show featured guests airing their problems in relationships and family life in front of a live studio audience. It gained notoriety and criticism...
Snubbed: 10 Classic TV Shows That Never Won an Emmy
One of the buzziest and most critically acclaimed shows of recent memory, HBO’s Game of Thrones, took home an astounding 59 Emmy trophies during its eight-season run, a number exceeded only by the 82 wins of Saturday Night Live over its nearly 50 seasons. But beloved and respected shows...
Luke Hemsworth: ‘Westworld’ Shocking Cancellation Was ‘Disappointing’
Luke Hemsworth is choosing to see the beauty in the cancellation of the critically acclaimed HBO series “Westworld.” Since its premiere in 2016, “Westworld” has garnered 54 Emmy nominations and boasted a star-studded ensemble cast including Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Anthony Hopkins, Aaron Paul, Angela Sarafyan, James Marsden, Ariana DeBose, Aurora Perrineau, and Daniel Wu. HBO announced “Westworld” was given the ax in November 2022 after its fourth season concluded in August. “You hope these things go forever, but everyone’s got their own reasons,” Hemsworth told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m very thankful for my part in that...
ETOnline.com
Zoë Kravitz Talks Falling for Channing Tatum, and What She Learned From Her Divorce
Zoë Kravitz is all in when it comes to her relationship with Channing Tatum. The Batman star appears on the cover of the latest issue of GQ and gets candid about her relationship with the actor. Kravitz, 30, and Tatum, 42, met on the set of her upcoming directorial...
Fox's Midseason Plan: 9-1-1: Lone Star Returns on New Night, Fantasy Island Season 2, Joel McHale Sitcom and More
Fox is the first broadcast network to unveil its complete midseason plan, and most noteworthy is 9-1-1: Lone Star‘s move to a brand-new night for Season 4. Other announced dates include a Season 2 premiere for Fantasy Island plus a few series debuts, including for the recently announced Animal Control sitcom fronted by Joel McHale. Also, following their fall and season finales, 9-1-1 and The Masked Singer will return with new episodes in the spring. All told, Fox’s midseason plan looks a little like… this. NEW SERIES IN CAPS. Monday, Jan. 2 8 pm Fantasy Island (Season 2 premiere) Tuesday, Jan. 3 8 pm The Resident (winter...
Nick Cannon says his annual child support bill is more than $3m as he expects 12th baby
Nick Cannon revealed he pays a multi-million dollar child support bill each year to support his soon-to-be 12 children.The 42-year-old TV personality, who is expecting his 12th child, recently discussed the amount of child support he pays annually after a report from The Sun claimed Cannon “nearly paid $3 million a year in child support.”“I definitely spend a lot more than that on my children annually,” he told The Neighborhood Talk on Friday, 11 November. “I don’t plan to ever have to participate in the governmental system of child.”The rapper’s family has grown significantly within the past few years,...
netflixjunkie.com
“No, No, No, No…” Screams Henry Cavill When Asked to Close Netflix’s Highest Rated Anime of 2021
A superhero, a detective, and a Geralt; Henry Cavill continues to amaze us with the varying characters that he plays. News of him being the next James Bond is again making the rounds. All of these facts put up a strong case for him being one of the best British actors. However, acting is not the only thing making it to Cavill’s forte. The Man of Steel actor is also a pro gamer and a certified nerd.
