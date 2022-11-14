ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Late Saturday night shooting injures one in Lansing

By Krystal Nurse, Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
 3 days ago
A 27-year-old person received non-life-threatening injuries in a late Saturday night shooting near the intersection of West Shiawassee and Bartlett streets, west of downtown, according to Lansing police officials.

Department spokeswoman Jordan Gulkis confirmed Monday that police responded to a possible shooting around 11:45 p.m. in that area and found a 27-year-old victim, who was transported to a hospital for medical treatment.

No suspect has been identified in connection with the shooting and police aren't releasing the name of the victim, Gulkis wrote in an email. There's no threat to the public, she said.

Should anyone have information about the shooting, they're requested to call Lansing Police at (517) 483-4600.

