Gadsden, AL

Top pitmasters claim titles, cash at KCBS World Invitational in Gadsen

By Greg Bailey, The Gadsden Times
 3 days ago

Pitmasters from across the United States and overseas were in Gadsden over the weekend for the fourth annual Kansas City Barbeque Society World Invitational Championship at Noccalula Falls Park.

More than $100,000 in prize money was at stake in the event, presented by Smithfield. Organizers said along with U.S. entries, teams from Canada and Costa Rica took part.

Grand Champion in the Master Series competition, featuring the most elite teams that must have won a Grand Championship or Reserve Grand Championship between Jan. 1, 2020, and July 31 of this year to qualify, was Smokin Sweetmeats, the husband-and-wife team of Trey and Meg Terry, from Monroe, Georgia. They earned the top prize of $6,000.

Taking the Reserve Grand Championship was an Alabama team, Smoke Me Silly, another husband-and-wife unit consisting of Robert Vanderipe and Lex Vanegas from Madison.

Master Series class winners were chicken, Top Gun Barbecue; pork ribs, Teddy Camp BBQ; pork, Sweet Swine O’Mine; brisket, Rooters-N-Tooters.

Grand Champion in the Open division — open to any KCBS member in good standing — was Cocamoke Smoke of Pensacola, Florida; top prize was $4,000. Reserve Grand Champion was WEQ4U of Aurora, Indiana.

Class winners were Turkey Smoke (in conjunction with the National Turkey Federation), the Real Squeal BBQ; chicken, Muttley Crew BBQ; KCBS National Steak, Ham Squad; pork ribs, Sheats Smoked Meats; pork, Cocamoke Smoke; brisket, the Fat is Where it’s At BBQ; cocktails (in conjunction with Holladay Distillery), Wrecking Crew BBQ.

Backyard division winner, open to teams that won a KCBS-sanctioned backyard ribs or chicken competition between Jan. 1, 2020, and July 31 of this year, was Ham Squad of Gloucester, Virginia; top prize was $1,500. Class winners were chicken, Tasker’s BBQ Supply; and ribs, Bentley Que.

The annual KCBS Awards Banquet was held Friday at 210 at the Tracks. Team of the Year was Uncle Pig’s Barbecue of Gibbstown, New Jersey.

