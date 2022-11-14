ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage County, OH

Portage engineer plans to replace bridge in Windham

By Diane Smith, Record-Courier
Record-Courier
Record-Courier
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wkU9m_0jAatmAJ00

The Portage County Engineer’s Office, in cooperation with the Ohio Department of Transportation, plans to replace the the bridge carrying Stanley Road over Mahoning Creek in Windham Township.

The existing single-span, concrete bridge was built in 1930 and reconstructed in 1976.

Construction work is expected to begin next summer and be completed in winter 2024. Stanley Road at Mahoning Creek will be closed for up to 60 days, with traffic detoured to state Route 82, Bryant Road and state Route 303. Detour information will be posted before the bridge closes.

The replacement structure is being designed to avoid impacts to surrounding private properties and minimize effects on Mahoning Creek and abutting ecological features, the engineer's office said. No right-of-way acquisition — the taking of land from the original owners — is anticipated for the project.

The Portage County Engineer’s Office is asking citizens to submit any comments about the proposed project or environmental effects by Nov. 30 to Mike Collins, project manager, 5000 Newton Falls Road, Ravenna; 330-296-6411 or MCollins@portageco.com. For information, visit www.co.portage.oh.us/engineer.

Comments / 0

Related
cleveland19.com

Ashtabula County’s snow emergency downgraded to Level 1

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ashtabula County Sheriff William Niemi declared a “Level 3″ snow emergency early Thursday morning as heavy rounds of lake effect snow impacted the area. The snow emergency was downgraded to a Level 1 severity before 1 p.m. on Thursday. According to the Ohio Committee...
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
Farm and Dairy

.5888 acre wooded lot near Pymatuning Lake, and misc.

Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidder on location: 1120 Maple Dr., Williamsfield, OH 44093 Directions: Take Rt. 322 just west of PA/Ohio line or Rt. 322 east of Rt. 7 to Maple Dr. and south to lot. Watch for KIKO signs. Auctioneer/Realtor:. Russell T. (Rusty) Kiko, Jr., C.A.I.,
WILLIAMSFIELD, OH
WTOV 9

Tractor Trailer turns over along State 151 in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio — A tractor trailer overturned along State Route 151 just off the Jewett/Scio exit off U.S. 22. on Wednesday morning. It happened around 10:15. Lt. Robert Bodo at Ohio State Highway Patrol says there’s no specific cause for the crash as of now, but they believe it could’ve been medical.
HARRISON COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

How much snow did your town get? Check latest snowfall totals in parts of Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Northeast Ohio was hit by its first winter snowstorm Thursday morning, with some areas seeing more than a foot of snow within 12 hours. By 8 a.m., heavy lake-effect squalls slammed Ashtabula County overnight, as some areas got more than 14 inches of snow. Some parts of Lake and Geauga counties expected as much as 4 to 8 inches, according to the National Weather Service.
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

New hotel planned for downtown Medina, first since the 1950s

MEDINA, Ohio – A new hotel is planned for Medina’s historic square, a first for downtown in more than a half century. Construction could begin as early as next summer on what developer Jim Gerspacher is tentatively calling Hotel Medina, a 75-room inn on South Court Street, across the road from Castle Noel, the city’s popular Christmas museum and tourist attraction.
MEDINA, OH
cleveland19.com

‘Thundersnow’ observed early Thursday morning in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lake effect snow blanketed portions of Lake and Ashtabula counties on Thursday morning. With that snowfall and specific weather conditions, several occurrences of “thundersnow” were reported in the area. Lightning was detected, among a heavy band of lake effect snow, before 5 a.m. in...
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Greenville demolishing 5 downtown buildings

A Greenville eyesore that once led to its Main street being shut down is now being demolished. According to the borough manager it's taken over 7 months for Greenville officials to acquire the needed grants to fund the demolition. They also got enough grants to pay the demolition of three...
GREENVILLE, PA
Record-Courier

Record-Courier

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
724K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Kent, OH from Kent Ravenna Record-Courier.

 http://record-courier.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy