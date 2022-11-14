Portage engineer plans to replace bridge in Windham

The Portage County Engineer’s Office, in cooperation with the Ohio Department of Transportation, plans to replace the the bridge carrying Stanley Road over Mahoning Creek in Windham Township.

The existing single-span, concrete bridge was built in 1930 and reconstructed in 1976.

Construction work is expected to begin next summer and be completed in winter 2024. Stanley Road at Mahoning Creek will be closed for up to 60 days, with traffic detoured to state Route 82, Bryant Road and state Route 303. Detour information will be posted before the bridge closes.

The replacement structure is being designed to avoid impacts to surrounding private properties and minimize effects on Mahoning Creek and abutting ecological features, the engineer's office said. No right-of-way acquisition — the taking of land from the original owners — is anticipated for the project.

The Portage County Engineer’s Office is asking citizens to submit any comments about the proposed project or environmental effects by Nov. 30 to Mike Collins, project manager, 5000 Newton Falls Road, Ravenna; 330-296-6411 or MCollins@portageco.com. For information, visit www.co.portage.oh.us/engineer.