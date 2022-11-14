ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

Comments / 0

 

UpNorthLive.com

Toys for Tots to kick off 2022 season

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Toys for Tots is kicking off its 2022 season this Saturday at the Great Wolf Lodge, bringing back the in-person event for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started. The official kick off will be on a smaller scale, but will include a...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Traverse City Sets Up Christmas Tree Downtown

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Traverse City. The city’s Christmas tree made its way to the traditional spot at Cass and Front Street Monday morning. It was set up by Team Elmers and Traverse City Parks and Recreation. This is all in preparation...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
traverseticker.com

Design Unveiled For New Downtown Riverwalk, Pedestrian Plaza

A final design concept has been unveiled for a new riverwalk and pedestrian plaza along the Boardman River in downtown Traverse City. The plan – which will be discussed by Traverse City Downtown Development Authority (DDA) board members Friday – calls for two new pedestrian bridges over the river (one extending over Grandview Parkway to Clinch Park Beach), a more naturalized riverbank with enhanced amenities like steps, seating, lights, and public art, the conversion of part of the Front Street alley to a pedestrian plaza, and a park-like setting with trees and decorative lighting in the J. Smith Walkway between Pangea’s and Kilwins.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Women's club to donate Thanksgiving baskets to those in need

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Women in Grand Traverse County are meeting for the 29th year to put together Thanksgiving baskets for those in need. The Old Mission Women's Club gets together every year, using donated food to create dozens of baskets for families in the area. Another story:...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Update on Little Traverse Wheelway two years after washout

EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Top of Michigan Trails Council held a public information and question session Tuesday evening in Petoskey. The event aimed to update residents on the Little Traverse Wheelway washout that occurred two years ago. The team at the Top of Trails has completed an environmental survey...
PETOSKEY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Winter weather across northern Michigan Thursday

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY today and tonight for Mackinac, Otsego, Kalkaska, Cheboygan, Leelanau, Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Manistee, Mason, Oceana, Lake, Osceola, Clare, Newaygo, Mecosta, Isabella, and Wexford Counties. Snow totals will be up to 8 inches. Be careful on the roads. WINTER STORM WARNING today and tonight for Charlevoix and...
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI
leelanauticker.com

Eric Nittolo Plans New Spanish Tapas And Wine Lounge; More Leelanau County Restaurant/Retail News

Eric Nittolo is building a mini restaurant empire in Lake Leelanau. On the heels of launching a private jazz club called Powerhouse Speakeasy earlier this year – which itself came just shortly after the February 2021 opening of Nittolo’s Pizza and the May 2021 inception of Nittolo’s Seafood & Social – Nittolo is ready to introduce a fourth restaurant concept into the mix. This one, simply called “The Social,” will feature a menu of authentic Spanish tapas and wine, offered in a “cozy wine lounge” setting. The Leelanau Ticker has the scoop on that new venture, plus numerous other pieces of restaurant and retail news from around Leelanau County.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Structure fire closes several roads in Petoskey

EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Several roads in a neighborhood north of downtown Petoskey are closed Tuesday morning as crews battle a structure fire, according to CCE Central Dispatch 911. Arlington Avenue from Winter Park to Rose Street, and Division Street from Rose to East Lake Street in Petoskey are...
PETOSKEY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

'Business as usual,' road crews prepared to handle snowstorm

NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- The National Weather Serviced has predicted a snowstorm that could bring nearly a foot of snow to parts of northern Michigan. But despite staff shortages at some road commissions, they're ready to meet the challenge. Another story: NFL moves Bills vs Browns game to Detroit due...
CHARLEVOIX, MI
9&10 News

Firefighter Injured in Downtown Petoskey House Fire

UPDATE 11/15/22 11:00 a.m. A firefighter was reportedly injured while working to put out the flames. They are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. We’re learning about an early morning house fire in downtown Petoskey. A neighbor who lives three doors down from where the fire happened says it started...
PETOSKEY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Inflation impacting food pantries ahead of holidays

EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Holiday shopping is getting more and more expensive, and the need for assistance is higher than ever. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that supermarket prices have risen nearly 13% over the past year. Another story: Where you can go for a warm Thanksgiving meal...
EMMET COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Hunter gets home safe thanks to state police K9

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Gary Boyd, 80, is safe and warm after being lost in the woods for nearly four hours on Wednesday while hunting. "I didn't invision getting back, actually I thought that might be it," Boyd said. Prior story: K9 helps track down lost 80-year-old hunter. Boyd...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Antrim County Sheriff: Missing man found safe

ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Antrim County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that "[c]ontact has been made with Parker [Clark] and he is safe." -------------------------------------------------------- ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Antrim County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing man. Deputies said Parker Clark was last...
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI

