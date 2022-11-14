Eric Nittolo is building a mini restaurant empire in Lake Leelanau. On the heels of launching a private jazz club called Powerhouse Speakeasy earlier this year – which itself came just shortly after the February 2021 opening of Nittolo’s Pizza and the May 2021 inception of Nittolo’s Seafood & Social – Nittolo is ready to introduce a fourth restaurant concept into the mix. This one, simply called “The Social,” will feature a menu of authentic Spanish tapas and wine, offered in a “cozy wine lounge” setting. The Leelanau Ticker has the scoop on that new venture, plus numerous other pieces of restaurant and retail news from around Leelanau County.

LEELANAU COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO