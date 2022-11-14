Read full article on original website
Stuff a Blue Goose event in Traverse City collects donations for Cherryland Humane Society
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Cherryland Humane Society in Grand Traverse County held its annual Stuff a Blue Goose event at Petsmart in Traverse City. You can donate pet supplies to the shelter, as they strive to fill that Michigan State Police car. “As a nonprofit, caring for these...
Toys for Tots to kick off 2022 season
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Toys for Tots is kicking off its 2022 season this Saturday at the Great Wolf Lodge, bringing back the in-person event for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started. The official kick off will be on a smaller scale, but will include a...
Traverse City Sets Up Christmas Tree Downtown
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Traverse City. The city’s Christmas tree made its way to the traditional spot at Cass and Front Street Monday morning. It was set up by Team Elmers and Traverse City Parks and Recreation. This is all in preparation...
Design Unveiled For New Downtown Riverwalk, Pedestrian Plaza
A final design concept has been unveiled for a new riverwalk and pedestrian plaza along the Boardman River in downtown Traverse City. The plan – which will be discussed by Traverse City Downtown Development Authority (DDA) board members Friday – calls for two new pedestrian bridges over the river (one extending over Grandview Parkway to Clinch Park Beach), a more naturalized riverbank with enhanced amenities like steps, seating, lights, and public art, the conversion of part of the Front Street alley to a pedestrian plaza, and a park-like setting with trees and decorative lighting in the J. Smith Walkway between Pangea’s and Kilwins.
Women's club to donate Thanksgiving baskets to those in need
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Women in Grand Traverse County are meeting for the 29th year to put together Thanksgiving baskets for those in need. The Old Mission Women's Club gets together every year, using donated food to create dozens of baskets for families in the area. Another story:...
Update on Little Traverse Wheelway two years after washout
EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Top of Michigan Trails Council held a public information and question session Tuesday evening in Petoskey. The event aimed to update residents on the Little Traverse Wheelway washout that occurred two years ago. The team at the Top of Trails has completed an environmental survey...
Winter weather across northern Michigan Thursday
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY today and tonight for Mackinac, Otsego, Kalkaska, Cheboygan, Leelanau, Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Manistee, Mason, Oceana, Lake, Osceola, Clare, Newaygo, Mecosta, Isabella, and Wexford Counties. Snow totals will be up to 8 inches. Be careful on the roads. WINTER STORM WARNING today and tonight for Charlevoix and...
Grand Traverse Resort in Acme Begins Final Phase of $13M Renovation Plan
A $10 million renovation is underway at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa in Acme, northeast of Traverse City, to update 242 guest rooms, two junior suites, four hospitality suites, and […] The post Grand Traverse Resort in Acme Begins Final Phase of $13M Renovation Plan appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Snowy Forecast Brings Big Flakes and Big Progress for Treetops Resort
Area ski hills, which have already been making snow, are now getting some help from the winter storm system that’s moving across northern Michigan. At Treetops Resort in Gaylord, preparations for ski season are well underway. It may be hard to believe it was seven days ago when we...
DeVos-backed Walstrom Marine acquires Northern Michigan boat dealer, marina
TRAVERSE CITY — Walstrom Marine Inc., a Harbor Springs-based yacht sales and service company and marina operator acquired last year by Continuum Ventures LLC in Grand Rapids, acquired Grand Bay Marine in Traverse City. The deal expands the marine holdings for Continuum Ventures, the family office for Doug and...
Eric Nittolo Plans New Spanish Tapas And Wine Lounge; More Leelanau County Restaurant/Retail News
Eric Nittolo is building a mini restaurant empire in Lake Leelanau. On the heels of launching a private jazz club called Powerhouse Speakeasy earlier this year – which itself came just shortly after the February 2021 opening of Nittolo’s Pizza and the May 2021 inception of Nittolo’s Seafood & Social – Nittolo is ready to introduce a fourth restaurant concept into the mix. This one, simply called “The Social,” will feature a menu of authentic Spanish tapas and wine, offered in a “cozy wine lounge” setting. The Leelanau Ticker has the scoop on that new venture, plus numerous other pieces of restaurant and retail news from around Leelanau County.
Structure fire closes several roads in Petoskey
EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Several roads in a neighborhood north of downtown Petoskey are closed Tuesday morning as crews battle a structure fire, according to CCE Central Dispatch 911. Arlington Avenue from Winter Park to Rose Street, and Division Street from Rose to East Lake Street in Petoskey are...
Woman, 51, accused of abandoning 29 cats at Northern Michigan animal shelter
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI – A Michigan woman has been charged after a month-long investigation into 29 cats that were abandoned at an animal hospital overnight. Kathy Jasinski, 51, of Grawn was arraigned in 86th District Court on charges of abandonment and cruelty of 25 or more animals on Tuesday.
'Business as usual,' road crews prepared to handle snowstorm
NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- The National Weather Serviced has predicted a snowstorm that could bring nearly a foot of snow to parts of northern Michigan. But despite staff shortages at some road commissions, they're ready to meet the challenge. Another story: NFL moves Bills vs Browns game to Detroit due...
Firefighter Injured in Downtown Petoskey House Fire
UPDATE 11/15/22 11:00 a.m. A firefighter was reportedly injured while working to put out the flames. They are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. We’re learning about an early morning house fire in downtown Petoskey. A neighbor who lives three doors down from where the fire happened says it started...
Grand Traverse County Intersections Becoming More Dangerous
The most dangerous intersections in 2021 in Grand Traverse County were announced and it show accidents were up slightly compared to 2020. The report from Michigan Auto Law shows the top 10 most dangerous intersections across the county and details the accidents and injuries that have occurred. These intersections include...
Inflation impacting food pantries ahead of holidays
EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Holiday shopping is getting more and more expensive, and the need for assistance is higher than ever. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that supermarket prices have risen nearly 13% over the past year. Another story: Where you can go for a warm Thanksgiving meal...
Heaviest snow forecast keeps increasing, now up to two feet expected at Lower Michigan’s ski areas
Weather forecast data is now consistently showing very heavy snowfall over southwest Lower Michigan and northwest Lower Michigan. It’s going to be a long-duration snow event with several six-hour periods of heavy snow from Thursday through midday Sunday. The big snow should be over by Sunday afternoon. Officially there...
Hunter gets home safe thanks to state police K9
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Gary Boyd, 80, is safe and warm after being lost in the woods for nearly four hours on Wednesday while hunting. "I didn't invision getting back, actually I thought that might be it," Boyd said. Prior story: K9 helps track down lost 80-year-old hunter. Boyd...
Antrim County Sheriff: Missing man found safe
ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Antrim County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that "[c]ontact has been made with Parker [Clark] and he is safe." -------------------------------------------------------- ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Antrim County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing man. Deputies said Parker Clark was last...
