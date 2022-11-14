ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

Fox11online.com

Holidays made easy with Lamers Dairy

Shari from Lamers Dairy joins the show with some ideas to make gift giving this holiday season super easy. Take a look. Stop by their shop at N410 Speel School Rd. in Appleton for some great ideas or visit their website at lamersdairyinc.com.
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

FOX 11 Food Drive continues Tuesday in Menasha for St. Joseph Food Program

MENASHA (WLUK) -- FOX 11 is teaming up with area food pantries to help fight hunger again this Thanksgiving season. FOX 11 Food Project: Northeast Wisconsin Gives Thanks offers people the opportunity to donate non-perishable food items as food banks prepare for the busy holiday season. Tuesday is a collection...
MENASHA, WI
Fox11online.com

Festival Foods Turkey Trot returns for 15th year

(WLUK) -- Lace up your running shoes before gathering around the dinner table for that Thanksgiving feast. This year marks the 15th annual Festival Foods Turkey Trot. Events are held Thanksgiving day throughout a variety of communities. In northeast Wisconsin, Turkey Trots are planned for Appleton, Green Bay, Fond du Lac, Manitowoc and Oshkosh.
GREEN BAY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Paul’s Pantry in Green Bay Getting Ready for Thanksgiving

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Paul’s Pantry in Green Bay has been feeding the community since 1984. The goal of Paul’s Pantry is to provide families with enough food so they can put their money towards shelter, utilities, and more. “The people we’re seeing now, are people...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Oshkosh Area Community Pantry ensuring everyone has a Thanksgiving feast

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – With Thanksgiving approaching quickly, some of the less fortunate families were expecting to go without a turkey. However, thanks to Feeding America and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, turkeys were given out at the Oshkosh Area Community Pantry on Monday, ensuring families will have a Thanksgiving feast.
OSHKOSH, WI
wxerfm.com

The Top 12 Things Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend

The Weekend Whassup for Friday, 11/18/2022! The Point keeps you connected to the top 12 things happening around Sheboygan this weekend!. No School Friday? No Problem! YMCA’s Camp Y-Koda in Falls hosts a day camp with fun activities for school-aged day-campers! https://ymcacampykoda.campbrainregistration.com/. See the movie Love Actually tonight (Friday)...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Door County Pulse

Aurora Closure Puts Pressure on New Clinic

With the news that Aurora Health Care will close its Sister Bay clinic at the end of November, Door County Medical Center (DCMC) is adjusting plans slightly for its new clinic. “The news came as a surprise to us,” DCMC CEO Brian Stephens said when asked about the situation during...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Light Up Appleton kicks off holiday season

(WFRV) – Music, activities, treats, and more will light up Appleton this weekend. Local 5 Live visited with a preview of Light Up Appleton where you can see roaming performances from choirs, a holiday sing-a-long, and a 16-stop treat walk!. Details from appletondowntown.org:. Join us as we kick off...
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

FOX 11 Food Project makes a final stop at Father Carr's in Oshkosh

(WLUK) -- FOX 11 is again teaming up with area food pantries to help fight hunger this Thanksgiving season. Non-perishable food items have been collected all week at sites in Green Bay and Menasha. Today is the final day for the FOX 11 Food Drive. FOX 11's Emily Deem spent...
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Broadway District kicks off holidays with lights and a new market

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay's Broadway District kicks off the holidays this weekend with the annual Lighting Ceremony on Broadway and the launching of the new Christkindlmarket. The official countdown for the lighting ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will be officiated by Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich....
GREEN BAY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Sturgeon Bay resident displaced after apartment fire

A candle in an entertainment center is to blame for a fire in an apartment Wednesday afternoon. The Sturgeon Bay Fire Department responded to the fire shortly before 3:40 p.m. Sturgeon Bay Assistant Fire Chief Kalin Montevideo says thanks to the quick work of a neighbor, the fire was largely extinguished by the time firefighters arrived.
STURGEON BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Pulaski bonfire victim returns to Milwaukee hospital for surgery

(WLUK) -- One of the Pulaski area bonfire victims returns to a Milwaukee burn center Wednesday. Brandon Brzeczkowski is having a major four-hour surgery on his legs. He's expected to be in the hospital for five to eight days. Brandon was one of several people severely injured in the bonfire...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay lights annual 'Peace Tree' to kick off holiday celebrations

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- It's the time for tradition, and in Green Bay, nothing says the start of the holiday season like the lighting of the Peace Tree. “We came every year they have it, probably for the past six or seven years to the Peace Tree lighting,” said Diane Ginnow of Green Bay. “Every year, I've just loved it.”
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Berlin's 37th Annual Holiday Parade

BERLIN (WLUK) -- One of the first holiday parades in our area steps off tonight in Green Lake County. Berlin will host its 37th annual holiday parade at 6:30 p.m. The parade route begins at the intersection of Brooklyn and Broadway. It travels east along Main Street to N. State Street, ending on the west side of Nathan Strong Park. All roads along the parade route will close.
BERLIN, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Fond du Lac Dairy Queen owner celebrates daughter’s birthday with sweet donation

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac County family is celebrating their daughter’s second birthday and they’re including the community in their celebration. Yana Patel of North Fond du Lac is turning two years old on November 16th. And, her parents are very proud. According to her dad Manny Patel, “I just want a blessing for her, everyone give her blessed. And it’s her second birthday so I want to celebrate in some different way.”
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI

