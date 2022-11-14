Read full article on original website
Family Dollar is Closing a Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
TC Transcontinental Packaging Opens State-of-the-Art ASTRA Center’s Recycling Technology Lab in MenashaShonne F EhrhardtMenasha, WI
3 Great Pizza Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Fox11online.com
Northeast Wisconsin Gives Thanks food drive lands 3,200 pounds, $3,000 in Menasha
MENASHA (WLUK) -- The Fox Valley portion of the FOX 11 Food Project: Northeast Wisconsin Gives Thanks food drive resulted in some holiday help for the St. Joseph Food Program. FOX 11 was at Festival Foods in Menasha on Tuesday to collect donations. In addition to the 3,230 pounds of...
Fox11online.com
Holidays made easy with Lamers Dairy
Shari from Lamers Dairy joins the show with some ideas to make gift giving this holiday season super easy. Take a look. Stop by their shop at N410 Speel School Rd. in Appleton for some great ideas or visit their website at lamersdairyinc.com.
Fox11online.com
FOX 11 Food Drive continues Tuesday in Menasha for St. Joseph Food Program
MENASHA (WLUK) -- FOX 11 is teaming up with area food pantries to help fight hunger again this Thanksgiving season. FOX 11 Food Project: Northeast Wisconsin Gives Thanks offers people the opportunity to donate non-perishable food items as food banks prepare for the busy holiday season. Tuesday is a collection...
Fox11online.com
Festival Foods Turkey Trot returns for 15th year
(WLUK) -- Lace up your running shoes before gathering around the dinner table for that Thanksgiving feast. This year marks the 15th annual Festival Foods Turkey Trot. Events are held Thanksgiving day throughout a variety of communities. In northeast Wisconsin, Turkey Trots are planned for Appleton, Green Bay, Fond du Lac, Manitowoc and Oshkosh.
Fox11online.com
St. Joe's Food Pantry receives $2,500, food donations through FOX 11 Food Project
MENASHA (WLUK) -- Northeast Wisconsin is coming together to support those in need ahead of Thanksgiving. The FOX 11 Food Project: Northeast Wisconsin Gives Thanks continued Tuesday in Menasha to support St. Joe's Food Pantry in the Fox Valley. Donations were collected for 12 hours at a Menasha Festival Foods;...
94.3 Jack FM
Paul’s Pantry in Green Bay Getting Ready for Thanksgiving
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Paul’s Pantry in Green Bay has been feeding the community since 1984. The goal of Paul’s Pantry is to provide families with enough food so they can put their money towards shelter, utilities, and more. “The people we’re seeing now, are people...
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh Area Community Pantry ensuring everyone has a Thanksgiving feast
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – With Thanksgiving approaching quickly, some of the less fortunate families were expecting to go without a turkey. However, thanks to Feeding America and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, turkeys were given out at the Oshkosh Area Community Pantry on Monday, ensuring families will have a Thanksgiving feast.
wxerfm.com
The Top 12 Things Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend
The Weekend Whassup for Friday, 11/18/2022! The Point keeps you connected to the top 12 things happening around Sheboygan this weekend!. No School Friday? No Problem! YMCA’s Camp Y-Koda in Falls hosts a day camp with fun activities for school-aged day-campers! https://ymcacampykoda.campbrainregistration.com/. See the movie Love Actually tonight (Friday)...
Door County Pulse
Aurora Closure Puts Pressure on New Clinic
With the news that Aurora Health Care will close its Sister Bay clinic at the end of November, Door County Medical Center (DCMC) is adjusting plans slightly for its new clinic. “The news came as a surprise to us,” DCMC CEO Brian Stephens said when asked about the situation during...
wearegreenbay.com
Light Up Appleton kicks off holiday season
(WFRV) – Music, activities, treats, and more will light up Appleton this weekend. Local 5 Live visited with a preview of Light Up Appleton where you can see roaming performances from choirs, a holiday sing-a-long, and a 16-stop treat walk!. Details from appletondowntown.org:. Join us as we kick off...
Fox11online.com
FOX 11 Food Project makes a final stop at Father Carr's in Oshkosh
(WLUK) -- FOX 11 is again teaming up with area food pantries to help fight hunger this Thanksgiving season. Non-perishable food items have been collected all week at sites in Green Bay and Menasha. Today is the final day for the FOX 11 Food Drive. FOX 11's Emily Deem spent...
Fox11online.com
Broadway District kicks off holidays with lights and a new market
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay's Broadway District kicks off the holidays this weekend with the annual Lighting Ceremony on Broadway and the launching of the new Christkindlmarket. The official countdown for the lighting ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will be officiated by Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich....
doorcountydailynews.com
Sturgeon Bay resident displaced after apartment fire
A candle in an entertainment center is to blame for a fire in an apartment Wednesday afternoon. The Sturgeon Bay Fire Department responded to the fire shortly before 3:40 p.m. Sturgeon Bay Assistant Fire Chief Kalin Montevideo says thanks to the quick work of a neighbor, the fire was largely extinguished by the time firefighters arrived.
Fox11online.com
Pulaski bonfire victim returns to Milwaukee hospital for surgery
(WLUK) -- One of the Pulaski area bonfire victims returns to a Milwaukee burn center Wednesday. Brandon Brzeczkowski is having a major four-hour surgery on his legs. He's expected to be in the hospital for five to eight days. Brandon was one of several people severely injured in the bonfire...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay lights annual 'Peace Tree' to kick off holiday celebrations
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- It's the time for tradition, and in Green Bay, nothing says the start of the holiday season like the lighting of the Peace Tree. “We came every year they have it, probably for the past six or seven years to the Peace Tree lighting,” said Diane Ginnow of Green Bay. “Every year, I've just loved it.”
Fox11online.com
'No contract, no coffee': Green Bay Starbucks participates in national strike
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Employees at a Green Bay Starbucks participated in a national strike on one of the company's busiest days of the year. Thursday marked Starbucks' annual Red Cup Day -- when the company gives customers ordering holiday drinks a free, reusable cup with their order. It also...
This Pretty Christmas Town in Wisconsin Has All The Hallmark Movie Vibes You Love
If you've ever visited Cedarburg, Wisconsin before, I'm sure you're well aware of the historic charm it provides, but have you ever seen it at Christmas? It's straight out of a Hallmark movie!. One of Wisconsin's Prettiest Christmas Towns. Being from Illinois, when I think about charming Christmas towns the...
Fox11online.com
Berlin's 37th Annual Holiday Parade
BERLIN (WLUK) -- One of the first holiday parades in our area steps off tonight in Green Lake County. Berlin will host its 37th annual holiday parade at 6:30 p.m. The parade route begins at the intersection of Brooklyn and Broadway. It travels east along Main Street to N. State Street, ending on the west side of Nathan Strong Park. All roads along the parade route will close.
WBAY Green Bay
Fond du Lac Dairy Queen owner celebrates daughter’s birthday with sweet donation
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac County family is celebrating their daughter’s second birthday and they’re including the community in their celebration. Yana Patel of North Fond du Lac is turning two years old on November 16th. And, her parents are very proud. According to her dad Manny Patel, “I just want a blessing for her, everyone give her blessed. And it’s her second birthday so I want to celebrate in some different way.”
