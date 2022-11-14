Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
From Canada to Kingston: Christmas Tree Farm's Grand Opening Will Include Food, Festive Fun & a Fire!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
Family-Owned Coffee Shop Unexpectedly Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCambridge, MA
Local Business is Giving Away 120% Store Credit to Everyone Who Helps Them Get Plumbing, Heating & WindowsDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Walgreens Is Abandoing Low-Income NeighborhoodsC. HeslopBoston, MA
Related
Turnto10.com
Man charged in 1994 rape of woman in Attleboro
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — Police arrested a man accused of raping a woman in Attleboro in 1994 after a previously untested rape kit linked him to the crime, the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office announced on Thursday. Authorities arrested Eduardo Mendez, 48, nearly three decades after the...
NECN
Man Charged in 1994 Attleboro Rape, Latest Arrest in Push to Test Old Rape Kits
A 48-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in a 1994 unsolved rape case out of Attleboro, Massachusetts, the Bristol County District Attorney's Office announced. This is the latest arrest Bristol County prosecutors have announced resulting from their initiative to test a backlog of over 1,000 sexual assault kits that were never fully tested.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts teen charged in fatal crash that claimed the life of 16-year-old girl
A Massachusetts man was arraigned in District Court on Tuesday in connection with an October fatal crash that claimed the life of a 16-year-old girl, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr. 19-year-old Christopher Filz of Shirley was arraigned on charges of motor vehicle homicide by reckless...
Massachusetts man charged with OUI after parking in spaces reserved for state police
A Framingham man is being charged with operating under the influence after allegedly parking a truck in two parking spots designated for state police.
Providence police investigating shooting
Police were called to a parking lot on Charles Street and found a man inside a car suffering from a gunshot wound.
Turnto10.com
Suspended Providence police officer acquitted of simple assault charge
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A judge found suspended Providence police officer Jeann Lugo not guilty of simple assault after he was caught on camera hitting a woman. It happened at an abortion rights rally in June while the officer was off duty. Lugo could be seen leaving Kent County...
Turnto10.com
Fall River police seek fourth suspect in pair of shooting incidents
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — Fall River police are looking for a fourth suspect after a pair of shooting incidents over the weekend. Officers responded to the area of Locust and Linden streets at about 2:45 p.m. on Friday for a report of shots fired. Authorities found the incident...
Car slams into Pawtucket building after crash
The incident occurred around 1 a.m. at the intersection of Broadway and Central Avenue.
Man charged in 2018 police-involved shooting gets 10 years
Serge Andre, 33, was found guilty of several crimes last week, including assault and battery on a police officer with an attempt to disarm, assault with a dangerous weapon, and attempted breaking and entering.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Murder Defendant Deemed Incompetent to Stand Trial
A 34-year-old New Bedford woman, charged with murder in the March 2022 New Bedford homicide of 62-year-old Kevin Stoughton, has been deemed incompetent to stand trial at this time and has been civilly committed. Chelsea Pimentel was arrested in late March by Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to this office...
ABC6.com
Man injured after car shot at multiple times in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A man was injured after his car was shot at multiple times in Providence overnight. Providence police received a 911 hang up call just before 1 a.m. and were dispatched to a home on Yorkshire Street. When officers arrived, the residents of the home told...
Suspicious antisemitic packages found in North Providence
Detectives are making headway in their search for who scattered dozens of packages containing racially charged messages throughout a Warwick neighborhood.
Search continues for missing Warwick woman
Charlotte Lester was last seen on May 16 in Apponaug, specifically near Arnold's Neck Drive and Staples Avenue.
fallriverreporter.com
24-year-old woman who abandoned her young dog in Bristol County sentenced
A 24-year-old woman who admitted to abandoning her young Chihuahua in Massachusetts this year has received her punishment. Dominique Scott of Pawtucket was sentenced to two years of probation. She saw her case continued without a finding if she completes a class for people that are charged with animal cruelty, and she does not own any pets while on probation.
Turnto10.com
North Providence student accused of bringing BB gun to school
North Providence police said Wednesday that they charged a high school freshman accused of bringing a BB gun to school. The 14-year-old boy, whose name was not released because of his age, was charged with possession of weapons on school grounds. Police said another student told a school resource officer...
Missing North Smithfield man found
A North Smithfield man reported missing Wednesday has been found, according to authorities.
fallriverreporter.com
East Providence man held without bail after arrest, indictment, on child molestation charges
A local man is being held without bail after being indicted on multiple disturbing charges. According to police, on Monday, East Providence Police arrested 52-year-old Steven Silva of East Providence on one count of first-degree child molestation and two counts of second-degree child molestation. A grand jury recently indicted Silva on all three counts and issued a warrant for his arrest.
26-year-old man dies after being shot in Lowell, DA says
LOWELL, Mass. — A 26-year-old man has died hours after being shot on Chelmsford Street in Lowell, police said. Shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday, Lowell Police responded to Chelmsford Street and Maitland Avenue for a report of a man suffering trauma, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said in a statement on Wednesday.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Rhode Island man arrested on drug charges
A Rhode Island man was arraigned Monday morning in Edgartown District Court for allegedly being in possession of cocaine with an intent to distribute. Members of the Oak Bluffs Police Department and the Martha’s Vineyard Drug Task Force “executed a search warrant for James K. Marshall, 54, of Providence, RI, at the Vineyard Haven Steamship Authority,” according to a Facebook message posted by the Oak Bluffs Police Department. Edgartown District Court issued the warrant “to search for cocaine and proceeds related to cocaine.” This took place on Thursday, Nov. 10.
Turnto10.com
Police: 2 drivers in Cranston crash expected to recover
(WJAR) — Cranston police said two drivers involved in a crash on Scituate Ave on Tuesday night are expected to survive. According to police, the driver of a Jeep apparently lost control, crossed the center lane and crashed head-on into another car driving in the opposite direction. Both drivers...
Comments / 1