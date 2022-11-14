ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee Lady Vols basketball score vs. Indiana: Live updates

By Cora Hall, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 3 days ago
The Tennessee Lady Vols get a chance to redeem themselves against Big Ten basketball competition a week after their season-opening loss to Ohio State.

The No. 4 Lady Vols (1-1) host No. 11 Indiana (2-0) on Monday (6 p.m. ET, ESPN2) at Thompson-Boling Arena. They may do it without senior starter Jordan Horston, too. Horston sustained a "left lower extremity injury" and her status is still day-to-day.

Indiana is another early challenge for Tennessee, which is still finding its rhythm on a team full of newcomers. The Lady Vols' defense will be tested with Indiana's ability to score inside and out.

FIRST WIN OF THE SEASON:Unpacking Lady Vols' costly win over UMass – and the signature dominance that was missing

SCOUTING REPORT:Tennessee Lady Vols basketball vs. Indiana: Score prediction, scouting report

The gritty reputation of the Hoosiers, who made a run to the NCAA Sweet 16 last season, proceeds them.

"The first thing about Indiana is they are tough," Lady Vols coach Kellie Harper said. "They are tough minded, they're physical, they just find a way to win, find a way to make plays ... when you watch them, you just have to love and admire the toughness they step out in the court with."

Monday's game will be about execution on both ends of the court – especially against a team that has forced 48 turnovers in two games – toughness and consistency.

WATE

Knoxville restaurant owner puts health insurance on the bill

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Healthcare can be expensive, especially if you can’t get insurance through your job. A Knoxville restaurant took a particular step to help workers get the healthcare they need. Providing healthcare for employees in the service industry is almost unheard of but that’s exactly what...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

