Pink Announces 2023 Tour With Stop at Nashville’s Geodis Park

By Donna Vissman
Wilson County Source
 3 days ago

Pink announced a stadium tour kicking off in 2023 with a stop in Nashville.

Titled the “Pink Summer Carnvial Tour”, the concert will be held at Geodis Park on September 22 with special guests Brandi Carlile and Pat Benatar appearing on certain dates.

Opening acts are Grouplove and DJ KidCutUp. Tickets go on presale for Citi cardmembers from Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. local time through Nov. 20 at 11 p.m. local time. Another presale for members of the Verizon Up loyalty program will go on sale for select shows from Nov. 17 at noon local time through Nov. 20 at 11 p.m. local time. General on-sale tickets then become available Nov. 21 at 10 a.m.

In 2019, Pink performed at Bridgestone Arena and after that performance, she surprised an audience at Tootsie’s when she jumped on stage. Read more here.

Earlier, it was announced Shania Twain’s tour will stop at Geodis Park in June 2023.

