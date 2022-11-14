Read full article on original website
Burlington officials celebrate early completion of roundabout
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Chittenden County’s first modern roundabout is now officially open in Burlington, and state and city leaders say it is already making a difference in improved traffic flow. “It was pretty sketchy before and now it is a lot safer, I think, for cars and pedestrians,”...
Burlington City Council Candidates Have Different Approaches to Housing, Public Safety
Three political newcomers are vying to fill a city council seat on Burlington's east side, where residents have been without full representation for two months. In September, Progressive councilor Jack Hanson stepped down in the East District, which covers Wards 1 and 8, to apply for a job in city government. A few weeks later, Ward 8 Progressive Ali House resigned for personal reasons.
Work underway on filling ‘The Pit,' long an eyesore in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Work is underway on a massive construction project in Burlington, Vermont, that has been stalled for the better part of five years, becoming a real eyesore in the city’s busy shopping and dining district popular with tourists. Just steps off Burlington’s iconic Church Street Marketplace,...
Ribbon-cutting reveals new phase of the Moran Plant
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The city of Burlington Tuesday celebrated the latest phase in the rebirth of the former Moran Plant on the city’s waterfront. It’s been 30 years since the former cola-fired plant was decommissioned, and after many attempts to figure out what to do at the site, they officially cut the ribbon on the Moran FRAME, the structure made from the bones of the original structure.
Burlington’s Church Street Marketplace holiday tree arrives Friday
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Good news for Burlington’s Church Street Marketplace and the holiday spirit. City leaders said they found a holiday tree for the Marketplace. The spruce is being donated from a home in South Burlington and will arrive downtown around 10:30 a.m. this Friday. It will be...
The bike thieves of Burlington, Vermont
A hunt for stolen goods has put citizens and business owners in the center of a debate about policing and a growing, sometimes violent, problem with crime. Burlington, Vermont, is a bike-friendly city. There are multiple bike stores, a network of bright green bike lanes on many major streets and a waterfront bike path with views of the dazzling sunsets over Lake Champlain and the Adirondack Mountains.
Pho Vo Reopens in South Burlington
Although the sign and door at 2026 Williston Road in South Burlington still bear the name of the previous restaurant occupant, Phuong Lam reopened Pho Vo in the building she owns in late October. New signage is coming, said Lam, 42. She originally opened Pho Vo in that location right...
Killington to purchase new town administrative building
KILLINGTON TO PURCHASE NEW TOWN ADMINISTRATIVE BUILDING ALLOWING FOR DEVELOPMENT OF A YOUTH & SENIOR CENTER IN CURRENT TOWN HALL. Killington vows to create a sense of place for visitors and community pride with new purchase. KILLINGTON, VT. (November 15, 2022) – As residents and visitors pull off Route 100...
Single-vehicle crash in Chittenden
CHITTENDEN — A 24-year-old man from Rutland was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Chittenden yesterday. The crash took place on Mountain Top Road at around 3:25 p.m. According to the report, Patrick Fowler was traveling south prior to the crash. Police say the vehicle’s right-side tires exited the...
Stuck in Vermont: Saying Goodbye to Burlington’s Penny Cluse Café
Burlington's Penny Cluse Café opened in 1998 and quickly became legendary for its tasty and creative breakfasts and lunches. Not only is it the place to eat when visiting the Queen City — just ask President Joe Biden — but it also has a tight-knit family both behind the counter and in front of it.
Hundreds meet in Burlington to try solving the housing crisis
Hundreds meet in Burlington to try solving the housing crisis
Thursday Weathercast
When the weather dips, Ray Colton's business heats up. 1st-of-its kind program to help feed Muslims in Burlington area. Muslim Vermonters now have the chance to access the food they need in an easy way.
Smuggler's Notch Road officially closed for the season
CAMBRIDGE, Vt. — Smuggler's Notch is now officially closed for the 2022-2023 winter season, according to the Vermont Agency of Transportation. V-Trans said crews have closed the narrow mountain road with gates on either side of Mt. Mansfield. Digital signs will also alert drivers that the roadway is closed...
Town officials resign in Chelsea, following heated town meeting
Kids VT is publishing a monthly multimedia storytelling series on role models and people who inspire kids in their communities. It's called Vermont Visionaries. A new report by the American Lung Association shows how Vermont's low rate of lung cancer screenings could be leading to needless deaths.
Board of Ed approves Lincoln plan to become its own district
LINCOLN, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s State Board of Education Wednesday approved a proposal to allow the Lincoln School District to form its own supervisory union. It follows last week’s failed merger attempt between the Mount Abraham Unified School District and the Addison Northwest School District. The potential merger prompted the town of Lincoln to withdraw from MAUSD earlier this fall. School leaders say they were concerned the Lincoln Community School would close and they wanted local control.
Nichols appointed to lead South Burlington schools
Violet Nichols had been serving as the district's interim superintendent since July 1.
North Country Manufacturing Day sees large crowds
PLATTSBURGH | On Nov. 16 the 10th annual North Country Manufacturing Day was held at Clinton Community College (CCC) and the Institute for Advanced Manufacturing (IAM). The event connects high school students with local manufacturers. Around 500 high school students from Clinton, Essex, and Frankin Counties show up to participate in this event despite the snowy weather.
New housing option for Vermont seniors opens in South Hero
SOUTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - Cathedral Square, a 45-year-old nonprofit, is expanding into its 27th location in Vermont to help seniors who need a place to go. “We are just so thrilled to be able to be here and to let folks remain in the islands as they age, and now they can,” said Kim Fitzgerald, the CEO of Cathedral Square.
Notch Road closed for winter
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - With the first winter storm expected to hit the region, VTrans officials Tuesday said they have closed the Notch Road for the season. With up to 7 inches of snow expected late Tuesday and Wednesday, VTrans made the call to close for the season. They say crews closed the gates on both sides and digital message signs have been modified to alert drivers.
1st-of-its kind program to help feed Muslims in Burlington area
When the weather dips, Ray Colton's business heats up. UVM Health Network officials say the organization lost tens of millions of dollars in fiscal year 2022, and on Thursday they released a plan to get back on track.
