BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The city of Burlington Tuesday celebrated the latest phase in the rebirth of the former Moran Plant on the city’s waterfront. It’s been 30 years since the former cola-fired plant was decommissioned, and after many attempts to figure out what to do at the site, they officially cut the ribbon on the Moran FRAME, the structure made from the bones of the original structure.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO