easttexasradio.com

Pflugerville ISD Teacher Fired For Saying He Was Ethnocentric

A Pflugerville ISD teacher reportedly made racist comments during a conversation with students in a Bohls Middle School class is no longer working for the district. It started when a student walked into the room wearing a BLM sticker on his shirt was told to remove it. Next, a student’s video shows an unnamed teacher telling students, “Deep down in my heart, I am ethnocentric, which means I think my race is the superior one.” Following the comments, you can hear a middle school student saying, “I am not racist. I like all kinds.”
fox7austin.com

Stony Point High School on lockdown

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Stony Point High School is on lockdown right now due to a reported threat in the area, according to the school's principal Anthony Watson. He says, "All students and staff are safe and secure in the building." The Round Rock ISD Police Department is on site...
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

4Ever Family: Adriana

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. Meet 16-year-old Adriana, who is seeking to become part...
wimberleyview.com

The Battle for the Heart of Texas comes to Wimberley

An “Impact Screening” of Battle for the Heart of Texas, a documentary detailing the travails of Hill Country landowners dealing with construction of the Permian Highway Pipeline, takes place this Saturday in Wimberley. At the heart of the matter is the use of governmental eminent domain power by...
Community Impact Austin

Leander ISD eyes rezoning for secondary schools

From left, Leander ISD board trustees Anna Smith and Sade Fashokun, and Superintendent Bruce Gearing discussed rezoning secondary school districts Nov. 15. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) The Leander ISD board of trustees discussed its annual demographic report and updates to the 10-year long-range plan during a workshop meeting Nov. 15, as...
fox7austin.com

Austin's Brentwood neighborhood is booming

AUSTIN, Texas - From local coffee shops to craft studios, Austin's Brentwood neighborhood is bustling. It's located in North Central Austin and is home to many Austinites and businesses. Beehive Craft Studio. 7010 Burnet Road, Suite B. Beehive Craft Studio is a modern fabric and notions store carries a wide...
proclaimerscv.com

A “Green Wave”- Five Texas Cities Have Legalized Cannabis Use

In Tuesday’s midterm, the winner was not a democrat or a republican. The winner was a policy. In Texas, this week, cannabis has gained legal ground. The five cities of Texas have passed local ballot measures to decrease or remove penalties for low-level cannabis/weed possession. Voters and citizens in Killeen, Elgin, San Marcos, Denton, and Harker Heights all voted to decrease criminal penalties for low-level cannabis possession.
mcknightsseniorliving.com

This senior living community has celebrity chef, restaurant open to public

When The Hacienda at Georgetown opens near Austin, TX, in early 2023, the amenities on the 13-acre campus will include fine-dining meals prepared by celebrity chef Stephan Pyles. Among the five dining options at the resort-style community will be an outward-facing restaurant called Alma, which means “soul” in Spanish....
KVUE

What items TSA allows at airports

AUSTIN, Texas — As the holidays creep closer, airports across the nation will see an uptick in travelers, including at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (ABIA). The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) wants travelers to be prepared before the screening process. On its website, there is a list of allowed items for travelers to help make their travel experience go smoothly.
KTEM NewsRadio

Highly Contagious Dog Flu Spreading Throughout Central Texas

There is a "decent sized outbreak" that is moving through the Killeen, Temple, and Waco, Texas communities. The H3N2 is a highly-contagious strain of the canine influenza. According to the CDC, Canine influenza (also known as dog flu) is a contagious respiratory disease in dogs caused by specific type A influenza viruses known to infect our four legged besties.
fox7austin.com

Earthquake in West Texas; tremors reportedly felt in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - An earthquake in West Texas caused tremors that were reportedly felt in Austin. The National Weather Service out of Midland says the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 and happened northwest of Pecos. A staff member of the University of Texas at Austin sent an email...
