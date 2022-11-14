Read full article on original website
easttexasradio.com
Pflugerville ISD Teacher Fired For Saying He Was Ethnocentric
A Pflugerville ISD teacher reportedly made racist comments during a conversation with students in a Bohls Middle School class is no longer working for the district. It started when a student walked into the room wearing a BLM sticker on his shirt was told to remove it. Next, a student’s video shows an unnamed teacher telling students, “Deep down in my heart, I am ethnocentric, which means I think my race is the superior one.” Following the comments, you can hear a middle school student saying, “I am not racist. I like all kinds.”
fox7austin.com
Stony Point High School on lockdown
ROUND ROCK, Texas - Stony Point High School is on lockdown right now due to a reported threat in the area, according to the school's principal Anthony Watson. He says, "All students and staff are safe and secure in the building." The Round Rock ISD Police Department is on site...
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
4Ever Family: Adriana
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. Meet 16-year-old Adriana, who is seeking to become part...
Southside Speaks Out About His Son’s Teacher After He Made Racist Comments
The super producer previously posted a damning video of his son's disturbing interaction with the teacher.
wimberleyview.com
The Battle for the Heart of Texas comes to Wimberley
An “Impact Screening” of Battle for the Heart of Texas, a documentary detailing the travails of Hill Country landowners dealing with construction of the Permian Highway Pipeline, takes place this Saturday in Wimberley. At the heart of the matter is the use of governmental eminent domain power by...
Leander ISD eyes rezoning for secondary schools
From left, Leander ISD board trustees Anna Smith and Sade Fashokun, and Superintendent Bruce Gearing discussed rezoning secondary school districts Nov. 15. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) The Leander ISD board of trustees discussed its annual demographic report and updates to the 10-year long-range plan during a workshop meeting Nov. 15, as...
Constraints on entry into a Christmas parade divide a Texas town
An organization added language to a Christmas parade application that some felt excluded LGBTQ groups from participating. It said “entries must be consistent with traditional biblical and family values.”
These Texas restaurants have the best banana pudding in the world: report
What are some of the best desserts in the southern United States? Pecan Pie to some is the best of the best, but there's something to be said about the humble but ridiculously delicious banana pudding.
‘He was my everything’: Austin woman calls off search for dad after body found
Paull had dementia and had been staying at the secure memory care facility since May, according to Patterson.
fox7austin.com
Austin's Brentwood neighborhood is booming
AUSTIN, Texas - From local coffee shops to craft studios, Austin's Brentwood neighborhood is bustling. It's located in North Central Austin and is home to many Austinites and businesses. Beehive Craft Studio. 7010 Burnet Road, Suite B. Beehive Craft Studio is a modern fabric and notions store carries a wide...
Austin man picks up, moves entire house instead of letting property buyer tear it down
The home was behind Hotel San Jose and the Texas School for the Deaf, near the heart of South Congress.
New Texas bill aimed at Austin’s guaranteed income program
Austin could become the last Texas city to enact a guaranteed income program if a bill filed Monday becomes law.
CBS Austin
North Texas State Rep. pushing for bill that abolishes the City of Austin's government
AUSTIN, Texas — A State Representative is pushing for a bill that would abolish the City of Austin’s government and replace it with a “District of Austin.” This would strip away powers from Austin city council along with the mayor and allow elected state leaders to do the job instead.
School bus crashes into Lockhart business after colliding with another vehicle
A school bus crashed into a business after colliding with another vehicle early Thursday morning, according to the City of Lockhart.
proclaimerscv.com
A “Green Wave”- Five Texas Cities Have Legalized Cannabis Use
In Tuesday’s midterm, the winner was not a democrat or a republican. The winner was a policy. In Texas, this week, cannabis has gained legal ground. The five cities of Texas have passed local ballot measures to decrease or remove penalties for low-level cannabis/weed possession. Voters and citizens in Killeen, Elgin, San Marcos, Denton, and Harker Heights all voted to decrease criminal penalties for low-level cannabis possession.
Honest Mary’s to Open in Cedar Park
"We emphasize honestly good ingredients, beautifully designed restaurants and genuine hospitality.”
mcknightsseniorliving.com
This senior living community has celebrity chef, restaurant open to public
When The Hacienda at Georgetown opens near Austin, TX, in early 2023, the amenities on the 13-acre campus will include fine-dining meals prepared by celebrity chef Stephan Pyles. Among the five dining options at the resort-style community will be an outward-facing restaurant called Alma, which means “soul” in Spanish....
What items TSA allows at airports
AUSTIN, Texas — As the holidays creep closer, airports across the nation will see an uptick in travelers, including at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (ABIA). The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) wants travelers to be prepared before the screening process. On its website, there is a list of allowed items for travelers to help make their travel experience go smoothly.
Highly Contagious Dog Flu Spreading Throughout Central Texas
There is a "decent sized outbreak" that is moving through the Killeen, Temple, and Waco, Texas communities. The H3N2 is a highly-contagious strain of the canine influenza. According to the CDC, Canine influenza (also known as dog flu) is a contagious respiratory disease in dogs caused by specific type A influenza viruses known to infect our four legged besties.
fox7austin.com
Earthquake in West Texas; tremors reportedly felt in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - An earthquake in West Texas caused tremors that were reportedly felt in Austin. The National Weather Service out of Midland says the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 and happened northwest of Pecos. A staff member of the University of Texas at Austin sent an email...
