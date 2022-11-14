ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Front Office Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

AP source: Glazer to decide on Ronaldo’s Man United future

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United co-owner Joel Glazer will make the final decision about Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at the club after the forward’s incendiary TV interview, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. Ronaldo’s position at United is considered untenable after saying...
NBC Sports

15 Richest Players in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The countdown to the 2022 FIFA World Cup has begun. The best soccer talent from around the world is getting ready to square off and represent their respective home countries, giving the competition even more meaning. With all the hard work players put into perfecting their craft comes a paycheck...
Front Office Sports

Netflix Interested in Purchasing Pro Sports Leagues, Rights

Netflix was nearly an owner of a pro sports league, and it’s not backing down from the thought of buying other leagues — for the right price. The streaming giant was in discussions to purchase the World Surf League late last year, according to The Wall Street Journal, but those discussions fell apart when the sides couldn’t agree on a price tag.
fourfourtwo.com

UK and Ireland officially submit bid to UEFA to host Euro 2028 – here are the stadiums

The UK and Ireland have formally submitted their bid to host Euro 2028, with the five football associations encompassed in the nations providing UEFA with their preliminary bid dossier. As part of the bid submission, the 14 shortlisted host stadiums have been revealed. Wembley, the London Stadium, the Tottenham Hotspur...
Yardbarker

Liverpool star edging closer to signing a new deal at the club

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones is edging closer to signing a new deal at the club. Jones isn’t considered a guaranteed starter for Liverpool but to even be a squad player at the age of 21 is a huge achievement. Jones has been involved in the first team for three seasons now and with Jurgen Klopp often looking to rotate his squad, he still has an important role to play for Liverpool.
The Independent

World Cup 2022 LIVE: England squad meet migrant workers in Qatar as Sadio Mane is ruled out for Senegal

England have begun training in Qatar as they prepare for their World Cup-opener against Iran on Monday, having also met migrant workers in a country where thousands have reportedly died during preparations for the tournament.Having controversially been awarded hosting rights in 2010, the Gulf state’s suitability and human rights record have been intensely scrutinised. Last year a report by the Guardian said 6,500 migrant workers had died in Qatar since the award of the World Cup – something “categorically” denied by authorities.The FA organised for migrant workers to meet England’s squad and coaching staff, and those involved were given...
BBC

J﻿ones extends Liverpool contract

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. C﻿urtis Jones says Liverpool is the "perfect place" for him to remain after signing a new deal that runs until 2027 with the club. T﻿he 21-year-old, who has made 81 senior appearances for the Reds, said: “It’s my...
Yardbarker

Liverpool star who has featured just seven times this season set to be offered new contract – Paul Joyce

Curtis Jones is set to be handed a new contract at Liverpool with Jurgen Klopp continuing to be impressed by the England youth international’s development. The Academy graduate signed a new long-term deal with the club back in 2020 but negotiations are underway for another fresh deal that will see him remain at the club past the current expiry date of 2025, that’s according to Paul Joyce of The Times.
Yardbarker

Euro giants preparing transfer raid for £192,000-a-week Tottenham star

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-Min is thought to be a summer target for German champions Bayern Munich. According to a report from Fichajes, the German outfit are looking to bring the South Korean international back to the Bundesliga. Son moved to Tottenham in a £22 million transfer from Bayer Leverkusen...
ESPN

Transfer Talk: Liverpool, Juventus monitor Mason Mount's Chelsea status

The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Liverpool, Juventus eye Mount.
GEORGIA STATE
Yardbarker

Newcastle contacted Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent in October – Eddie Howe says he’s “outstanding”

Newcastle United reportedly made contact with Cristiano Ronaldo’s agents in October. The player is now unsettled and likely to leave Manchester United in January. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner did an exclusive interview with Piers Morgan, in which he detailed his lack of respect for Erik ten Hag, how he feels “betrayed” by United and how the manager and other senior members of the board are forcing him out of the club.
Yardbarker

Exclusive: English clubs are following €35m forward amid reported Liverpool and Man City interest

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that English clubs are following Red Bull Salzburg forward Noah Okafor amid reported interest from Man City and Liverpool. Okafor is the latest Salzburg youngster to be linked with a move away from the club. The Austrian side are well-known for helping to develop players for elite clubs, with the likes of Sadio Mane and Erling Haaland two of the names who have once played for Salzburg.
Front Office Sports

Front Office Sports

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of sports.

 https://gofos.co/3M1BVnN

Comments / 0

Community Policy