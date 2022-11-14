Read full article on original website
ESPN
Liverpool are for sale, and if you've got a few billion to spend, there's no better investment
What is the appeal of owning a Premier League football club like Liverpool? To those with the funds and ambition to even contemplate a deal that is likely to cost at least £4 billion, the answer is incredibly simple. Who wouldn't want to invest in a global sporting brand...
AP source: Glazer to decide on Ronaldo’s Man United future
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United co-owner Joel Glazer will make the final decision about Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at the club after the forward’s incendiary TV interview, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. Ronaldo’s position at United is considered untenable after saying...
Yardbarker
Sports group executive makes big claim about FSG’s Liverpool sale – good news for the Reds
With FSG reportedly willing to sell Liverpool in full, it begs the question as to exactly how much interest the Americans will receive and from who. Chris Mann, a leading executive at Sportsology, reckons there’ll be plenty prepared to throw their hat in the ring for a giant of a club.
SkySports
Liverpool: Fenway Sports Group have received 'a lot of interest' in potential investment says Sam Kennedy
Fenway Sports Group (FSG) have received "a lot of interest" in Liverpool investment, according to FSG partner Sam Kennedy. FSG are believed to be considering a sale, although they would prefer to attract new investors by selling a minority stake. They have asked Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to gauge...
SkySports
Wayne Rooney: Ex-Manchester United captain bemused by criticism from former team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo
Wayne Rooney is bemused by the criticism levelled at him by former Manchester United team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo, Sky Sports News understands. In a bombshell interview with TalkTV, published by The Sun, Ronaldo took aim at former United colleague Rooney after he warned the Portuguese forward last week that he is becoming an "unwanted distraction" at Old Trafford.
ESPN
Which World Cup records can be broken at Qatar 2022? How Messi, Ronaldo, Neymar, Kane can make history
With mere days to go until the first ball is kicked in Qatar, the 2022 World Cup is almost upon us as football fans all over the globe prepare for a midseason feast of men's international action. As well as global glory and sporting immortality on the line, there are...
NBC Sports
15 Richest Players in the 2022 FIFA World Cup
The countdown to the 2022 FIFA World Cup has begun. The best soccer talent from around the world is getting ready to square off and represent their respective home countries, giving the competition even more meaning. With all the hard work players put into perfecting their craft comes a paycheck...
World Cup could mean redemption for Brazil forward Neymar
The hype surrounding Neymar was considerable when he was preparing to play at his first World Cup for Brazil back in 2014
Netflix Interested in Purchasing Pro Sports Leagues, Rights
Netflix was nearly an owner of a pro sports league, and it’s not backing down from the thought of buying other leagues — for the right price. The streaming giant was in discussions to purchase the World Surf League late last year, according to The Wall Street Journal, but those discussions fell apart when the sides couldn’t agree on a price tag.
fourfourtwo.com
UK and Ireland officially submit bid to UEFA to host Euro 2028 – here are the stadiums
The UK and Ireland have formally submitted their bid to host Euro 2028, with the five football associations encompassed in the nations providing UEFA with their preliminary bid dossier. As part of the bid submission, the 14 shortlisted host stadiums have been revealed. Wembley, the London Stadium, the Tottenham Hotspur...
Yardbarker
Liverpool star edging closer to signing a new deal at the club
Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones is edging closer to signing a new deal at the club. Jones isn’t considered a guaranteed starter for Liverpool but to even be a squad player at the age of 21 is a huge achievement. Jones has been involved in the first team for three seasons now and with Jurgen Klopp often looking to rotate his squad, he still has an important role to play for Liverpool.
World Cup 2022 LIVE: England squad meet migrant workers in Qatar as Sadio Mane is ruled out for Senegal
England have begun training in Qatar as they prepare for their World Cup-opener against Iran on Monday, having also met migrant workers in a country where thousands have reportedly died during preparations for the tournament.Having controversially been awarded hosting rights in 2010, the Gulf state’s suitability and human rights record have been intensely scrutinised. Last year a report by the Guardian said 6,500 migrant workers had died in Qatar since the award of the World Cup – something “categorically” denied by authorities.The FA organised for migrant workers to meet England’s squad and coaching staff, and those involved were given...
BBC
Jones extends Liverpool contract
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Curtis Jones says Liverpool is the "perfect place" for him to remain after signing a new deal that runs until 2027 with the club. The 21-year-old, who has made 81 senior appearances for the Reds, said: “It’s my...
Cristiano Ronaldo reveals appreciation for Liverpool fans during family tragedy
Cristiano Ronaldo reflects on support from Liverpool fans after the tragic loss of his infant son during childbirth.
Yardbarker
Liverpool star who has featured just seven times this season set to be offered new contract – Paul Joyce
Curtis Jones is set to be handed a new contract at Liverpool with Jurgen Klopp continuing to be impressed by the England youth international’s development. The Academy graduate signed a new long-term deal with the club back in 2020 but negotiations are underway for another fresh deal that will see him remain at the club past the current expiry date of 2025, that’s according to Paul Joyce of The Times.
Yardbarker
Euro giants preparing transfer raid for £192,000-a-week Tottenham star
Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-Min is thought to be a summer target for German champions Bayern Munich. According to a report from Fichajes, the German outfit are looking to bring the South Korean international back to the Bundesliga. Son moved to Tottenham in a £22 million transfer from Bayer Leverkusen...
ESPN
Transfer Talk: Liverpool, Juventus monitor Mason Mount's Chelsea status
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Liverpool, Juventus eye Mount.
Yardbarker
Newcastle contacted Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent in October – Eddie Howe says he’s “outstanding”
Newcastle United reportedly made contact with Cristiano Ronaldo’s agents in October. The player is now unsettled and likely to leave Manchester United in January. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner did an exclusive interview with Piers Morgan, in which he detailed his lack of respect for Erik ten Hag, how he feels “betrayed” by United and how the manager and other senior members of the board are forcing him out of the club.
Yardbarker
Exclusive: English clubs are following €35m forward amid reported Liverpool and Man City interest
Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that English clubs are following Red Bull Salzburg forward Noah Okafor amid reported interest from Man City and Liverpool. Okafor is the latest Salzburg youngster to be linked with a move away from the club. The Austrian side are well-known for helping to develop players for elite clubs, with the likes of Sadio Mane and Erling Haaland two of the names who have once played for Salzburg.
