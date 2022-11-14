‘I had no clue how expensive it would be’ | Richard Allen gets court-appointed attorney in Delphi murders case

Read full article on original website
Carroll County prepares for hearing into Delphi murders case
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — Carroll County officials are meeting this week to determine how to handle the anticipated rush of media and onlookers who will throng to the county courthouse in downtown Delphi next Tuesday for the first public hearing into the case of the man accused of killing two girls near the Monon High […]
One of the most significant arrests in recent times happened just this month in November of 2022 in Delphi, Indiana. 50-year-old Richard Allen was arrested in connection with the double homicide of teen girls Abigail Williams and Liberty German. This arrest has been a long time coming since the two young women were found murdered on February 13, 2017.
Delphi murders suspect may have approached police early in investigation
The man arrested and charged with the murder of two Delphi, Indiana girls may have gone to the police himself years earlier. Sources say this happened five years ago, and police dismissed Richard Allen, saying his claims weren't credible. Sources tell Indianapolis media that Allen went to the police, telling...
Lafayette stabbing suspect awaits judge's verdict
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A suspect accused of stabbing her brother to death now awaits a judge's decision. This comes after Tianna Holmes' week-long bench trial on a murder charge. Prosecutors pointed to several "smoking guns" during closing arguments on Thursday. Those include Holmes' DNA on a knife used...
Judge appointed to Delphi case sticking with Nov. 22 date for hearing; Allen gets attorneys
DELPHI, Ind. – Court proceedings related to the Delphi murders of Abby Williams and Libby German will remain in Carroll County. Allen Superior Judge Fran Gull has already started her work on the case. She was appointed to handle the proceedings after Carroll County Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Diener recused himself. Diener cited concerns about […]
Delphi murder suspect granted defense attorney by court
DELPHI — Richard Allen, the suspect currently jailed and accused of murdering Delphi teens Libby German and Abby Williams has been appointed an attorney. According to court records, Bradley Rozzi of Hillis, Hillis, Rozzi and Dean is the lead attorney on the case. Andrew Joseph Baldwin, with Baldwin Perry...
Delphi murder case: Next court hearing set for November 22
DELPHI, Ind. - Despite a change in judges, court proceedings related to the Delphi murders will remain in Carroll County. Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull says she has begun work on the case and will be prepared to hear arguments next week at a public access hearing. The court date was previously set by a Carroll County Circuit Court judge who later recused himself.
Suspect in Purdue University student's killing plans to use insanity defense
The suspect accused of fatally stabbing his roommate last month in their Purdue University dorm plans to use an insanity defense in court, records show.
Carmel police: Deadly shooting was a murder, attempted suicide
CARMEL, Ind. — Police in Carmel have confirmed that a deadly shooting incident over the weekend was a murder and attempted suicide. CPD was called around 8:25 a.m. Saturday to the 700 block of Johnson Drive for a welfare check. Upon arrival, officers found a woman, identified as 63-year-old Susan Shaw, dead.
Student faces felony charges for making bomb threat
BUNKER HILL, Ind. — A student faces felony charges after police say he sent the elementary school a bomb threat. The Maconaquah School Corporation Police Department said the school got a voicemail message Wednesday morning saying “there’s a bomb coming your way.”. The call came in at...
Purdue student charged with killing roommate claims insanity
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A Purdue University student charged with murder in the stabbing death of his dormitory roommate has filed notice in court that he plans to use an insanity defense. In a motion electronically filed Friday, Ji Min Sha’s attorney, Kyle Cray, requested the court to appoint...
Delphi man killed in crash on Schuyler Avenue
A Delphi man was killed in a two-car accident on Schuyler Avenue in Lafayette.
Northern Indiana woman dies in 2-vehicle crash in Carroll County
A northern Indiana woman died in a two-vehicle crash early Monday in Carroll County, according to Indiana State Police.
IMPD: Man arrested in deadly east side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was arrested in the Tuesday deadly shooting of a man on Indianapolis' east side, IMPD announced Wednesday morning. Anvictor Butler, 46, was arrested on a preliminary murder charge, police said. The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will make final charging decisions in the case. Around 9:45...
Student arrested after alleged threat
MONTICELLO, Ind. (WLFI) — A student is in custody after police investigated a threat toward Twin Lakes High School. A Twin Lakes staff member and student reported the threat on Friday to Monticello Police Department. Police later arrested a 17-year-old on suspicions of dangerous possession of a firearm. Investigators...
Kokomo alum Bodie Kitchel now part of ‘the future of agronomy’
KOKOMO, Ind. – Bodie Kitchel can’t say enough about the value of his Ivy Tech Community College degree, and neither can his dad, but it wasn’t always that way. Bodie comes from a family big on education – more specifically Purdue University education. His grandfather, Bob Kitchel, and father, Jon Kitchel, both were known for their basketball skills as students there; his uncle, Kelly Kitchel, played football there and continued as a Purdue sports commentator. The black-and-gold runs deep in these Boilermakers.
Theft of New Garbage Totes by Unknown Individuals Troubling to City Officials
During the first two weeks of the City’s new trash pickup, a very unexpected and troubling problem has come up with the new totes that residents are using for trash pickup — they’re being stolen. “This has been a problem since we started,” said Frankfort Street Superintendent...
Man Is First To Get Lifetime Hunting Ban In Indiana
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A West Lafayette man is the first person in Indiana to receive a lifetime hunting suspension, the Department of Natural Resources announced Monday. Hanson Pusey, 25, was sentenced Thursday to a lifetime hunting suspension, home detention, probation, and payment of replacement fees. He owes over $8,000.
Gov. Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff in Marion County
INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff in Marion County to honor the life of former state representative Rex Early. Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Wednesday, Nov. 16 in Marion County. Gov. Holcomb is asking businesses and residents in Marion County to lower their flags.
Weather conditions believed to be a factor in Cass county crash
CASS COUNTY, Ind. -- Deputies responded to reports of a single-vehicle injury crash Sunday around 9:17 a.m. on M-60 near Stone Lake Drive, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Department. Investigations show that the driver, a 50-year-old man from South Bend, was headed east around 1 a.m. at the time...
