Mitchell Area CrimeStoppers and Mitchell police asking for public’s help in finding two who forcibly entered a business

KELOLAND TV
Miner County Sheriff called for a refuse to leave
HOWARD, S.D. (KELO) — One person was arrested for multiple charges after an incident in Howard Monday morning. The Miner County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a home just before 3 a.m. for someone refusing to leave. While on scene, they learned that a fire had...
KELOLAND TV
Wanted man accused of threatening officer with hatchet
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man wanted for questioning in connection with an Aberdeen disappearance is in the Minnehaha County jail, accused of threatening a police officer with a hatchet. Sioux Falls Police arrested Joshua Ortley Monday afternoon. Court documents, filed this morning, say Ortley not only had...
pureoldies1035.com
One arrested after stabbing in Mitchell
On 11-13-22 at approximately 0131 hours, the Mitchell Police Department responded to the 1100 block of East First Ave for a reported stabbing. Responding officers discovered three stabbing victims with non-life-threatening injuries. As a result of the investigation, 26-year-old Anthony Zotti, DOB 5-1-1996 was arrested for 1 count Domestic Aggravated Assault SDCL 22-18-1.1 and 1 count Aggravated Assault 22-18-1.1. All parties involved knew each other and alcohol appears to be a factor in this incident.
KELOLAND TV
Man arrested for receiving marijuana through the mail
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars accused of trying to use FedEx to get ten pounds of marijuana. 43-year-old Willie Jackson appeared in court this afternoon in Minnehaha County. A prosecutor called him a career criminal with a history of drugs and violence.
KELOLAND TV
Authorities respond to ‘active situation’ in Howard
HOWARD, S.D. (KELO) — One person was arrested after what officials describe as an “active situation” in Howard over the weekend. In a statement posted to Facebook, the Miner County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 9:45 Friday night. The subject had left the scene before...
KELOLAND TV
Court orders man to stay away from minors
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Minnehaha County judge has ordered a Sioux Falls man to stay away from the YMCA and anyone under the age of 18. 62-year-old Craig Brockel is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, stalking and indecent exposure. Court papers say the alleged crimes...
amazingmadison.com
Fire damages truck and tools
Madison and Chester firefighters responded to a call Monday morning of a truck fire in the southern part of Lake County. Madison Fire Chief Randy Minnaert said that the call came in just after 7:00 Monday morning for a truck fire at the intersection of Highway 19 and 244th Street. He said that the vehicle was a 2019 Freightliner with a cube box full of tools, and the fire had started in the back of the truck in the cargo area near a heater. Minnaert said there was substantial damage to both the truck and the inventory in it. He said that Madison had three and Chester had one truck at the scene, where they were for around an hour. Minnaert said that the truck’s driver was from Tea and was enroute to Madison at the time that the fire broke out.
mitchellnow.com
“SOPHIE” THE CAT! (BEADLE COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY IN HURON)
Sophie was found in our breezeway with her kittens. She is an adult female who likes everyone she meets. Sophie is sweet and lovable. To set up a time to meet Sophie, please call the shelter directly at 605-352-8955. You can also check out our website at www.dakotacritters.petfinder.com.
mitchellnow.com
Main Street Informational Meeting to be held Tuesday
Join us to discuss the revitalization of downtown buildings, streetscape progress, Mitchell Main Street & Beyond Business Improvement District (BID), Mitchell Main Street loan/grant program information, and Main Street Art Contest update. Mitchell Main Street & Beyond staff, board members and BID board members will be present to answer questions.
KELOLAND TV
RCP&E changes plan on federal rail grant request
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota railroad’s application for a federal grant will now be limited to building a new locomotive shop in Huron. Jerry Vest explained the latest version of the Rapid City, Pierre & Eastern plan Wednesday to the South Dakota Railroad Board. Vest said...
mitchellnow.com
Debbie Sue Dufrain, 64, Stickney
Debbie went to her heavenly home Saturday, November 12 at Avera Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell. Memorial service will be Friday, November 18 at 10:30 am at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Stickney. Visitation will be Thursday, November 17 from 5 to 7 pm with a short prayer service at 6:00 pm at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Stickney. Arrangements by Koehn Bros. Funeral Home in Stickney.
Madison Daily Leader
Ericksons promise new adventures at Prairie Shores
Since being established as a 4-H campground in 1941, Camp Lakodia has been a key site near Madison and has operated with a variety of functions. It was purchased in 2002 by the Communication Services for the Deaf (CSD), who hosted camps for deaf or hearing-impaired children. The CSD also...
wnax.com
Yankton County Commission to Reconsider Raises
The Yankton County Commission will take another look at raises for county employees. Commissioner Cheri Loest says the Yankton City Commission approved a higher raise for their employees……https://on.soundcloud.com/W8XZ5. Loest says they should at least have a discussion about it….https://on.soundcloud.com/saHHz. Loest says its something they should debate and...
