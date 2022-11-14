Jennifer Siebel Newsom, wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, testifies that Harvey Weinstein raped her

Read full article on original website
Virginia AG will begin an external review of the UVA shooting as investigation continues to unfold
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares will begin an external review of the fatal shooting at the University of Virginia as new details about the suspect's attempted gun purchases emerge almost a week after three football players were killed and two others were wounded. Miyares announced his review Thursday at the...
Arizona will now give undocumented students in-state tuition rates. Here's why that matters
Arizona once boasted one of the most stringent policies barring access to higher education for undocumented students. But a recent shift in the state could signal changing perceptions of undocumented youth. This week, Arizona voters narrowly passed Proposition 308, which allows undocumented students both access to in-state tuition rates and...
U.S. Army Corps sued over proposed titanium mine near Okefenokee Swamp
ATLANTA – Opponents of a proposed titanium mine near the Okefenokee Swamp filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday challenging a decision by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to turn jurisdiction over permits for the project to the state. The federal agency suspended the Georgia Environmental Protection Division’s (EPD) review...
