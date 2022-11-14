ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Jennifer Siebel Newsom, wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, testifies that Harvey Weinstein raped her

By Nouran Salahieh, CNN
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Arizona will now give undocumented students in-state tuition rates. Here's why that matters

Arizona once boasted one of the most stringent policies barring access to higher education for undocumented students. But a recent shift in the state could signal changing perceptions of undocumented youth. This week, Arizona voters narrowly passed Proposition 308, which allows undocumented students both access to in-state tuition rates and...
ARIZONA STATE
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

U.S. Army Corps sued over proposed titanium mine near Okefenokee Swamp

ATLANTA – Opponents of a proposed titanium mine near the Okefenokee Swamp filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday challenging a decision by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to turn jurisdiction over permits for the project to the state. The federal agency suspended the Georgia Environmental Protection Division’s (EPD) review...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy