Robert Morris matches single-game scoring record in win over West Virginia Wesleyan
Enoch Cheeks’ 21 points helped Robert Morris defeat West Virginia Wesleyan, 111-56, on Wednesday night. RMU matched its single-game record for points in the victory. It was the most points scored by an RMU team since a 111-107 overtime loss at Seton Hall in 2007 and a 1981 win over Ohio Wesleyan.
Moon fends off Mars again to return to state championship game
Just 11 days ago, Mars and Moon met for the WPIAL Class 3A girls soccer championship. The Tigers bested the Planets by a goal that day to capture their fifth title. The high stakes rematch tonight took place Wednesday night at North Allegheny with a spot in the PIAA championship game on the line.
Ohio GOP aims to change voting laws during lameduck session
COLUMBUS — Ohio’s elections chief on Thursday championed a lameduck push to require a supermajority of voters in order to pass certain constitutional amendments, a move that came the same day further voter restrictions were added to a significant rewrite of Ohio’s election laws. Republican Secretary of...
Colin McNickle: The union elephant in PASSHE’s room
The 14-school Pennsylvania State System of High Education, or PASSHE, has been beset with many woes over the past dozen years. There’s the tanking enrollment. Then there’s a darn-near open acceptance policy for those who do enroll, which does a disservice to those wholly unprepared for college-level studies.
Letter to the editor: Thank those who educate our students
American Education Week is Nov. 14-18. Every year, right before Thanksgiving, we take time as a nation to celebrate our public schools and to say thank you to all the Pennsylvanians who come together to make our schools strong. That includes educators and support professionals as well as students, parents,...
Letter to the editor: What will Oz's next moves be?
A few weeks ago, I asked if Dr. Mehmet Oz loses the election for U.S. senator of Pennsylvania, would he move to another state. Now, I would like to ask if he moves, will he move to a highly gerrymandered Republican state giving him a better chance of winning? Or is his political career over?
