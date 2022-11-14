ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills take over Lions den by moving Browns game to Ford Field

Due to heavy snow in Buffalo, the Bills will host the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday. This week, there were weather forecasts that predicted that Buffalo would be hit by a huge lake-effect snow event, bringing anywhere between three and six feet of snow to the area. As of Wednesday, Nov. 16. the game was still planned to go on as scheduled at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. There is now an update on the status of the game.
