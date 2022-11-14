Read full article on original website
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: What to expect heading into the weekend
PHOENIX — It was a windy Wednesday across parts of Arizona. Peak gusts hit 40 mph in Flagstaff and 39 mph in Lake Havasu City. Here in Phoenix, gusts topped out between 25 and 30 mph. Winds are now backing off overnight and will stay less than 10 mph...
ABC 15 News
WOW! Check out this amazing smile makeover from Dental Specialty Associates (DSA)
Dental Specialty Associates is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living. Dental Specialty Associates (DSA) was founded with the mission of "Improving quality of life by restoring smiles in a healthy, functional and beautiful way". Dr Brian Lilien and Dr Lior Berger, with over 20 years of partnership, have made it their passion to aid in making beautiful smiles a luxury that all can have the privilege of.
ABC 15 News
'Giving machines' return to Valley for fifth year
The ‘Giving Machines’ are back for another year. The machines, which are essentially vending machines, are making their return to Gilbert and expanding to other cities to let people give back to those in need. One week before Thanksgiving, as many think of being grateful, many remember to...
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Winds cranking up in parts of our state
PHOENIX — Another storm system is headed our way, but it's not going to bring any rain or snow. Instead, it's just winds picking up across our state. Wind Advisories are already in effect in Mohave County along the Colorado River Valley through Wednesday. Northerly winds could hit 40 mph with peak gusts near 50 mph in Bullhead City, Lake Havasu City, Fort Mohave and Lake Mead.
ABC 15 News
More people turning to discount stores amid inflation
PEORIA, AZ — People like Beth, who came to Arizona to retire, know just how much every penny counts. "I'm on a fixed income," she said. "I budget carefully, and I try to make it go further." That's why you'll often find her at Peoria Discount Grocery, stocking up...
ABC 15 News
MVD adds changes to driving test to make new drivers more confident and well-rounded
A determined Scottsdale high school student stands proudly next to his very anxious mom. "I'm feeling good," said 17-year-old Robert Clarkson. "I'm the nervous parent about this," said his mother, Laura. "I am. I am. But I think he is ready." Operation Safe Roads caught up with the Clarkson family...
ABC 15 News
‘Brady’ list officer changed name to infamous movie gangster
When Officer James Beasley resigned from the Phoenix Police Department, his history of misconduct didn’t follow him to his new agency. His subsequent name change – the same as an infamous movie gangster – only further obscured his record. James Beasley is now Michael Corleone. While his...
ABC 15 News
Police investigating murder-suicide of family of five near 7th and Northern avenues
PHOENIX — Police are investigating the deaths of a family of five as a murder-suicide at a Phoenix home Wednesday morning. Police say the incident occurred at a home near 7th and Northern avenues. Firefighters were initially called to the home for reports of a gas leak just after...
ABC 15 News
Liberty Elementary School District to shift to 4-day school week
The Liberty Elementary School District is switching to a four-day school week next year after a decision by its governing board Monday night. The shift to a shorter school week will begin next year, a district spokesperson says. "The idea was first explored last year as a cost savings measure...
ABC 15 News
Family continues to seek justice for Valley Marine killed in hit-and-run crash
It's been exactly four years since the hit-and-run death of a Marine along U.S. 60 near Higley Road in Mesa. His family continues to look for justice. "I put these signs here, so people who are walking can look at the sign and see his name,” said Nora Garcia.
ABC 15 News
MAP: 70 polling places that had ballot printer issues on election day
PHOENIX — ABC15 has obtained a list of 70 polling places that had issues printing ballots on Election Day in Maricopa County. The locations are spread across the Valley and even some areas outside the Valley. The locations had issues with the Ballot on Demand printers, not the tabulation...
