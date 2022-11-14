PHOENIX — Another storm system is headed our way, but it's not going to bring any rain or snow. Instead, it's just winds picking up across our state. Wind Advisories are already in effect in Mohave County along the Colorado River Valley through Wednesday. Northerly winds could hit 40 mph with peak gusts near 50 mph in Bullhead City, Lake Havasu City, Fort Mohave and Lake Mead.

