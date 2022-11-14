ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

WOW! Check out this amazing smile makeover from Dental Specialty Associates (DSA)

Dental Specialty Associates is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living. Dental Specialty Associates (DSA) was founded with the mission of "Improving quality of life by restoring smiles in a healthy, functional and beautiful way". Dr Brian Lilien and Dr Lior Berger, with over 20 years of partnership, have made it their passion to aid in making beautiful smiles a luxury that all can have the privilege of.
'Giving machines' return to Valley for fifth year

The ‘Giving Machines’ are back for another year. The machines, which are essentially vending machines, are making their return to Gilbert and expanding to other cities to let people give back to those in need. One week before Thanksgiving, as many think of being grateful, many remember to...
GILBERT, AZ
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Winds cranking up in parts of our state

PHOENIX — Another storm system is headed our way, but it's not going to bring any rain or snow. Instead, it's just winds picking up across our state. Wind Advisories are already in effect in Mohave County along the Colorado River Valley through Wednesday. Northerly winds could hit 40 mph with peak gusts near 50 mph in Bullhead City, Lake Havasu City, Fort Mohave and Lake Mead.
PHOENIX, AZ
More people turning to discount stores amid inflation

PEORIA, AZ — People like Beth, who came to Arizona to retire, know just how much every penny counts. "I'm on a fixed income," she said. "I budget carefully, and I try to make it go further." That's why you'll often find her at Peoria Discount Grocery, stocking up...
PEORIA, AZ
‘Brady’ list officer changed name to infamous movie gangster

When Officer James Beasley resigned from the Phoenix Police Department, his history of misconduct didn’t follow him to his new agency. His subsequent name change – the same as an infamous movie gangster – only further obscured his record. James Beasley is now Michael Corleone. While his...
PHOENIX, AZ
Liberty Elementary School District to shift to 4-day school week

The Liberty Elementary School District is switching to a four-day school week next year after a decision by its governing board Monday night. The shift to a shorter school week will begin next year, a district spokesperson says. "The idea was first explored last year as a cost savings measure...
GOODYEAR, AZ

