Soroptimist 6th Annual Chili Cookoff Coming to Town
OAKHURST — Soroptimist International of the Sierras is hosting their 6th Annual Chili Cookoff at the Oakhurst Community Center. There will be a judging contest for “best chili,” live music, and a raffle. This is one of the major Soroptimist fundraisers for the year and will help...
Game Night is Coming to the Sierra Senior Center
OAKHURST — Get your game face on because it’s going to be Game Night at the Sierra Senior Center on November 21 from 6 – 8 p.m. Play old favorites, learn a new game, or bring a game to share!. There will be pumpkin pie, hot chocolate,...
Old Town is getting her glam on!
Old Town Clovis will officially kick off the holiday season with their annual event, “One Enchanted Evening” on Thursday, Nov. 17th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Street lights will illuminate the evening across Old Town Clovis, the shops will be open for the community to stop in for some holiday shopping.
Pines Village Arts & Crafts Fair Coming to Bass Lake
BASS LAKE — Join us for the Pines Village Arts & Crafts Fair at The Pines Resort at Bass Lake. This awesome event will be held November 25 – 27, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free admission!. There will be over 20 unique craft vendors on...
Fresno Chaffee Zoo's reimagined ZooLights event called IllumiNature kicks off Friday
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno Chaffee Zoo announced that ZooLights has been reimagined into a new cultural spectacular called IllumiNature. The decorations will feature handmade Chinese lantern displays illuminated throughout the Zoo. Guests will experience specially-themed areas including nature, Christmas, Lunar New Year, and more. The event will also...
Sanger 5th grader donates over $4,000 to his school
SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Sanger 5th grader is donating more than $4,000 to help his school’s farm and agriculture department. Fairmont Elementary student Bode Downs won $4,016 prize money for his sheep that he exhibited at the livestock auction at the Big Fresno Fair earlier this year. However, he didn’t choose to keep the […]
Inflation causes bistro to close its doors in Downtown Reedley
REEDLEY, Calif (FOX26) — Rising prices aren't just affecting us at the grocery store, some restaurants have been forced to raise prices... but the chef and owner of Tomanni Bistro said he would not sacrifice the quality of the food and the affordability. That's why he'd rather make a tough call than have his customers pay the price.
Where’s the best Phở in Fresno?
It’s on cool days and nights like we’re having that the need for a hot steaming bowl of Pho really makes the difference. If you are not familiar, Phở, is pronounced “fuh,”. It’s usually a beef bone broth, rice noodles, sliced beef, sprouts and other things. Walk into any Vietnamese restaurant and you’ll find at least 10 different variations on the basic recipe.
Elderly woman and two dogs treated after fire in Northwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — An elderly woman and her two dogs were treated for smoke inhalation after a house fire in Northwest Fresno. The Fresno Fire Department was called out to an area near Valentine and Herndon Avenues for reports of a house fire. When crews arrived, they say...
CLOSED: Why Fresno’s Sanctuary Youth Shelter shut down forever
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – The Sanctuary Youth Shelter in Fresno permanently closed this month following a decision by the Fresno EOC. The operators say the facility permanently shut its doors after 30 years of operation due to a lack of clients – but those against the decision say Fresno EOC did not do enough outreach.
Two Late Season Fires
MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES–The Cal Fire Madera-Mariposa-Merced Unit found themselves responding to two late-season fires today, Tuesday, November 15th, 2022. One fire was near North Fork in Madera County and the other fire was near the town of Mariposa in Mariposa County. Flat Fire. The first fire started at approximately 11:15...
Fresno experts offer tips for bringing utility bills down this winter
Action News spoke with energy and hardware experts who shared simple steps you can take so you don't break the bank this season.
Unconscious man dragged from pool, rushed to the hospital in Northwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was rushed to the hospital Tuesday after deputies say he was found unconscious inside a pool in Northwest Fresno. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says a gardener using a leaf blower accidentally fell into the pool and was later found by a coworker.
Fresno native returns to coach for the ‘Dogs
The Fresno State track team has added an experienced, local talent to its coaching staff. Hannah Waller, a Buchanan High School graduate and track champion, finished second place in the 400 meters in the California Interscholastic Federation State Championship her senior year. In addition, Waller’s prior season ended with a 2015 state championship win in the 400 meters and her being named the fastest junior in the country.
City Approves EIR And Master Plan of 900+ Acres
Despite the dissatisfaction of multiple Clovis residents present at Monday’s City Council meeting, the Clovis Council decided to move forwards on an agreement with De Novo Planning Group. The De Novo Planning Group originally had a plan to prepare an Environmental Impact Report over a year ago but were...
Duarte flips the script, recaptures lead over Gray in tight north Valley House race
Farmer John Duarte (R–Modesto) has retaken a slim lead over Asm. Adam Gray (D–Merced) following a dump of ballots in Merced and Madera counties on Wednesday. Duarte held a slight lead of less than half a point over Gray on election night. Monday, Gray captured the lead and posted a 761-vote lead over Duarte, the largest such lead since Election Night counting concluded.
Madera driver dodges death, unsecured wood flies through windshield on Hwy 145
FRESNO, Calif (FOX26) — A Madera driver had a close call while driving to work as a large piece of plywood flew through her windshield inches away from her Saturday evening. In California, it is against the law to drive a vehicle on the highway with a load unsecured or improperly covered, according to California Vehicle Code Sections 23114 and 23115.
Merced 3 car crash leaves one dead
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was pronounced dead after having collided with two other cars in Merced on Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol. On Tuesday around 5:00 p.m., officials say they were called out to a collision on Santa Fe Drive and Avenue Two. CHP says a 52-year-old woman from Winton, CA […]
‘A dire situation’: Visalia hospital boss’ open letter to Newsom
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The chief executive officer of Tulare County’s Kaweah Delta Health Care District says the COVID-19 pandemic, and its aftermath, have brought district hospitals to the brink of financial collapse. In an open letter to Governor Gavin Newson, Gary Herbst described the dire situation district hospitals like Kaweah Health are currently facing. […]
Traffic Alert | Two Traffic Collisions Hwy 41
COARSEGOLD–The California Highway Patrol is currently reporting two motor vehicle accidents have occurred on Highway 41 in the Coarsegold area. One accident is near Road 207 and involves 3 vehicles. An ambulance is enroute and there is some lane blockage. The other accident involves 2 vehicles near Road 415. Again, an ambulance is enroute and there is lane blockage. Injuries are unknown at this time for both accidents.
