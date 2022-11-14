ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 1

Related
Hutch Post

Applications open for state food assistance

MANHATTAN, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Agriculture (KDA) announced on Nov. 15 it is accepting applications from producers to participate in the Kansas Local Food Purchase Assistance (LFPA) Program. According to the KDA, the Kansas LFPA Program will strengthen the state’s local food system by providing expanded wholesale...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Blue Cross Blue Shield recognizes, brings awareness of healthcare fraud

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas wants to bring awareness to the community about health care fraud. Nov. 13 to Nov. 19 is International Fraud Awareness week, and BCBSKS has decided to raise awareness for fraud to hopefully reduce the impact it inflicts on Kansans. According...
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Early spike to seasonal illness leading to school absences across Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Ahead of Thanksgiving, schools across Kansas already are seeing spikes in absences due to seasonal illness. In the Wichita area, Andover Middle School sent a note to parents to let them know 7% of the school is out sick and asking parents if their child is sick to keep them home. That’s advice, doctors say, is a must.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly pledges focus on water: ‘Waiting for a miracle is not an option’

MANHATTAN — Kansans have “a responsibility to do something” about the state’s rapidly depleting water supply and the risk of widespread contamination, Gov. Laura Kelly said at a conference Wednesday in Manhattan. “Waiting for a miracle is not an option,” she told a crowd of about 500 at the 11th annual Governor’s Conference on the […] The post Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly pledges focus on water: ‘Waiting for a miracle is not an option’ appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Kansas to receive at least $15 million in opioid settlement with Walmart

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced on Tuesday that his office has secured at least $15 million for Kansas in a settlement with Walmart to resolve allegations that the company contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by failing to appropriately oversee the the dispensing of opioids at its stores.
TOPEKA, KS
KU Sports

Regents approve policy that will require KU, other state universities to get new approvals to change athletic conferences

If the University of Kansas ever decides it wants to change athletic conferences, it will have to win some state approvals that aren’t required today. Members of the Kansas Board of Regents on Wednesday unanimously approved a policy that will require any Regents university — KU, K-State, Wichita State, Fort Hays State, Pittsburg State and Emporia State — to get approvals from at least three non-university officials before moving to a new athletic conference.
LAWRENCE, KS
kggfradio.com

Latest Drought map shows Extreme Drought in SE Kansas

Montgomery County and the entire region of Southeast Kansas and Northeast Oklahoma remain in the extreme drought category, according to the most recent U.S. Drought Monitor map. A majority of the region varies between the extreme drought tier and the exceptional drought tier, which are the two most severe tiers...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS
columbusnews-report.com

Kansas deer herd decimated by EHD

The Eastern Kansas white tailed deer herd has been decreased nearly 50 percent by Epizootic hemorrhagic disease. EHD is a hemorrhagic disease caused by a virus and spread by the bite of a midge or small fly, usually during the late summer or early fall, when the midge becomes active. This virus is not transmissible to humans. The virus is not known to be transmissible from an infected deer to…
KANSAS STATE
adastraradio.com

Congratulations to the Kansas Winners in the 2022 National Wheat Yield Contest

MANHATTAN, Kan. – While triple-digit yields may have seemed impossible during this year’s drought, Kansas wheat producers exemplified how the right combination of genetics, management and luck pay off with the winning entries in the 2022 National Wheat Yield Contest. National and state winners were recently released by the National Wheat Foundation, which has organized the competition for the past seven years.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Google to pay $5.9 million to Kansas, change location tracking practices

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Google is set to pay $5.9 million to the State of Kansas and change its location tracking practices after a settlement was reached. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced on Monday, Nov. 14, that a settlement has been reached with Google over its location tracking practices in account settings. The settlement resulted in an agreement for Google to alter its business practices to safeguard the personal identification information of users.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

‘Potato King’ of Kansas emerged from slavery to thrive and prosper as groundbreaking businessman

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Jim Leiker is professor of history at Johnson County Community College in Overland Park. The success of “Tiger King” has me wondering if executives at Netflix would […] The post ‘Potato King’ of Kansas emerged from slavery to thrive and prosper as groundbreaking businessman appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy