WIBW
As cold season ramps up, officials warn Kansans to use antibiotics wisely
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As cold season ramps up, officials have warned Kansans to use antibiotics wisely. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she has proclaimed the week between Nov. 18 - 24 as Use Antibiotics Wisely Week in the Sunflower State. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it...
kcur.org
With Kansas' long-term care facilities priced out of workers, advocacy groups want reform
Rachel Monger, the chief advocacy officer for LeadingAge Kansas, agrees with the idea that a "silver tsunami" is coming in Kansas, as the number of people aged 85 and older will increase by 260% in the years ahead. Meanwhile, long-term care facilities, which commonly care for the aging population, are...
Kansas cities dealing with higher water and sewer plant costs
The price you pay for water and sewer could be going up as many cities across Kansas say it is getting more expensive for them to operate the plants.
Applications open for state food assistance
MANHATTAN, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Agriculture (KDA) announced on Nov. 15 it is accepting applications from producers to participate in the Kansas Local Food Purchase Assistance (LFPA) Program. According to the KDA, the Kansas LFPA Program will strengthen the state’s local food system by providing expanded wholesale...
WIBW
Blue Cross Blue Shield recognizes, brings awareness of healthcare fraud
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas wants to bring awareness to the community about health care fraud. Nov. 13 to Nov. 19 is International Fraud Awareness week, and BCBSKS has decided to raise awareness for fraud to hopefully reduce the impact it inflicts on Kansans. According...
Kansas lawmakers will not have legislative oversight
Kansas voters have narrowly rejected a proposal to curb the power of the governor and other officials over how the state regulates businesses.
KWCH.com
Early spike to seasonal illness leading to school absences across Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Ahead of Thanksgiving, schools across Kansas already are seeing spikes in absences due to seasonal illness. In the Wichita area, Andover Middle School sent a note to parents to let them know 7% of the school is out sick and asking parents if their child is sick to keep them home. That’s advice, doctors say, is a must.
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly pledges focus on water: ‘Waiting for a miracle is not an option’
MANHATTAN — Kansans have “a responsibility to do something” about the state’s rapidly depleting water supply and the risk of widespread contamination, Gov. Laura Kelly said at a conference Wednesday in Manhattan. “Waiting for a miracle is not an option,” she told a crowd of about 500 at the 11th annual Governor’s Conference on the […] The post Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly pledges focus on water: ‘Waiting for a miracle is not an option’ appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WIBW
Kansas to receive at least $15 million in opioid settlement with Walmart
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced on Tuesday that his office has secured at least $15 million for Kansas in a settlement with Walmart to resolve allegations that the company contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by failing to appropriately oversee the the dispensing of opioids at its stores.
KU Sports
Regents approve policy that will require KU, other state universities to get new approvals to change athletic conferences
If the University of Kansas ever decides it wants to change athletic conferences, it will have to win some state approvals that aren’t required today. Members of the Kansas Board of Regents on Wednesday unanimously approved a policy that will require any Regents university — KU, K-State, Wichita State, Fort Hays State, Pittsburg State and Emporia State — to get approvals from at least three non-university officials before moving to a new athletic conference.
KWCH.com
Ballot deadline passes, Constitutional Amendment fails by less than 1 percent
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The tight races remained tight as Monday’s deadline for mail ballots to arrive at local elections offices passed. Because of Veterans Day falling on Friday, ballots postmarked by Tuesday, Nov. 8 and arriving by Monday counted in the general election totals. The Secretary of State’s...
kggfradio.com
Latest Drought map shows Extreme Drought in SE Kansas
Montgomery County and the entire region of Southeast Kansas and Northeast Oklahoma remain in the extreme drought category, according to the most recent U.S. Drought Monitor map. A majority of the region varies between the extreme drought tier and the exceptional drought tier, which are the two most severe tiers...
columbusnews-report.com
Kansas deer herd decimated by EHD
The Eastern Kansas white tailed deer herd has been decreased nearly 50 percent by Epizootic hemorrhagic disease. EHD is a hemorrhagic disease caused by a virus and spread by the bite of a midge or small fly, usually during the late summer or early fall, when the midge becomes active. This virus is not transmissible to humans. The virus is not known to be transmissible from an infected deer to…
kcur.org
Kansas town threatens to kick out library after it refused to remove ‘divisive’ books
Pottawatomie Wabaunsee Regional Library is decorated for the holidays, with a snow-filled tiny Christmas village placed in the center of the book stacks. There’s a princess mural on one wall, complete with a unicorn, and a dinosaur figurine over by the children’s nook. All of it might be...
adastraradio.com
Congratulations to the Kansas Winners in the 2022 National Wheat Yield Contest
MANHATTAN, Kan. – While triple-digit yields may have seemed impossible during this year’s drought, Kansas wheat producers exemplified how the right combination of genetics, management and luck pay off with the winning entries in the 2022 National Wheat Yield Contest. National and state winners were recently released by the National Wheat Foundation, which has organized the competition for the past seven years.
$391.5M paid out by Google to Kansas, 39 other states
A settlement has been reached with the internet search engine Google over its location tracking practices on Monday.
WIBW
Google to pay $5.9 million to Kansas, change location tracking practices
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Google is set to pay $5.9 million to the State of Kansas and change its location tracking practices after a settlement was reached. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced on Monday, Nov. 14, that a settlement has been reached with Google over its location tracking practices in account settings. The settlement resulted in an agreement for Google to alter its business practices to safeguard the personal identification information of users.
‘Potato King’ of Kansas emerged from slavery to thrive and prosper as groundbreaking businessman
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Jim Leiker is professor of history at Johnson County Community College in Overland Park. The success of “Tiger King” has me wondering if executives at Netflix would […] The post ‘Potato King’ of Kansas emerged from slavery to thrive and prosper as groundbreaking businessman appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KWCH.com
Light snow blankets parts of Kansas, moisture encourages farmers
A recent survey shows a majority of Kansans favor expanding Medicaid for the state. Christian Evans' life was cut short at the age of 20. His wife says his death doesn't seem real, but she still forgives the man who is being held responsible.
KAKE TV
How likely is Kansas to pass medical marijuana after Missouri votes to legalize recreational use?
Teressa Hammond opened The Health Connection, CBD store, in Wichita in 2018 after her husband started using the product to help is COPD. Today, she says they see all sorts of illness. “We see people every day that are suffering with high blood pressure, anxiety, Crohn's, cancer.”. Hammond says...
