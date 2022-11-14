Read full article on original website
Related
U.S. Bank asks its employees to come into the office three times a week
Minneapolis-based U.S. Bank is asking its employees to start coming into the office three days a week. In a recent email to employees, CEO Andy Cecere said the company wishes to reintroduce more on-site work into its model as the nation adapts to the deadly COVID pandemic, saying that while performance is strong when employees work remotely, things "collaboration" and "engagement" suffer.
CNBC
Sen. Elizabeth Warren calls Wells Fargo CEO 'evasive,' presses bank for fraud complaints on Zelle payment platform
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., wrote to the CEOs of Wells Fargo and Early Warning Services, the parent company Zelle, to request more data on fraud and scam claims on the money sharing platform. Warren said that complaints by Wells Fargo customers were more than twice as high than as it...
Wells Fargo accused of union busting as workers try to organize
One of the nation's largest labor groups is accusing Wells Fargo of trying to deter employees at the financial giant from forming a union. The Communication Workers of America filed two charges against Wells Fargo this week, alleging that managers threatened and disciplined workers for supporting the organizing effort, which is illegal under federal law. According to one person involved in the drive to unionize Wells Fargo, the country's fourth-largest bank, a worker in a Utah call center was disciplined for handing out flyers about the union effort in the center's break room.
Meta expected to announce massive layoffs this week that could impact thousand as tech bloodbath continues: WSJ
Meta is expected to announce layoffs for thousands of employees as soon as Wednesday, WSJ reported. The company already started downsizing and cutting expenses in recent months. Meta joins a growing list of tech companies slashing their workforces as a recession nears. Meta is expected to announce a massive round...
Tech layoffs are soaring this month
November is shaping up to be a brutal month for tech layoffs — and we’re only halfway through. Driving the news: Amazon is gearing up to lay off about 10,000 employees, the largest reduction to its headcount in the company's history (though a teeny fraction of its 1 million employees), the New York Times reports.
Target exec says retail theft has hurt company's gross profit margin
The chief financial officer of Target Corp. said Wednesday that theft has hurt the retail giant’s gross profit margin. CFO Michael Fiddelke, speaking during the company’s third-quarter earnings call, said a factor affecting Target’s gross margin is "inventory shortage, or shrink, which is a growing problem facing all retailers."
Here are the Big Tech companies that have announced layoffs in 2022
Big Tech companies have announced tens of thousands of layoffs in recent weeks amid stock losses, jumbo interest rate hikes implemented by the Federal Reserve and consumers’ pivot away from goods in the aftermath of the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. At the height of the pandemic, the Federal...
Comments / 0