One of the nation's largest labor groups is accusing Wells Fargo of trying to deter employees at the financial giant from forming a union. The Communication Workers of America filed two charges against Wells Fargo this week, alleging that managers threatened and disciplined workers for supporting the organizing effort, which is illegal under federal law. According to one person involved in the drive to unionize Wells Fargo, the country's fourth-largest bank, a worker in a Utah call center was disciplined for handing out flyers about the union effort in the center's break room.

UTAH STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO