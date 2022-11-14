Read full article on original website
Jarden Golden Secures 3rd Term in House of Representatives.
AUGUSTA, Maine (WAGM) -We now have a winner for Maine’s 2nd congressional district. After three days of Ranked Choice voting tabulation which was livestreamed by the Secretary of State’s office in which volunteers first had to verify every ballot and the total count from each municipality in Maine’s 2nd congressional district and then reallocating the second choice results for those who voted for tiffany bond or a write in candidate. Congressman Jared Golden has officially secured his 3rd term to the house of representatives with 53% of the vote.
Catholic Charities asking for community help to build a food truck
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Your help is needed to build a truck...a food truck...made out of food. Going with a Wizard of Oz theme, Catholic Charities Maine is asking the community to help them build Glinda the Food Truck out of non perishable food donations. The truck will be built inside the Aroostook Center Mall in front of the Hope Chest Boutique. Dixie Shaw, the director of Hunger and Relief Services for Catholic Charities Maine says they are hoping to build the truck by the weekend of December 2nd, 3rd and 4th, in time for the festival of trees and craft fair events taking place in the mall, so they are collecting the food now. She says they are hoping to make it as life like as possible. They plan to use the food to help people during what is shaping up to be a very difficult winter.
Helping Hands Telethon Guideline Changes
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -WAGM, in Partnership with United Way of Aroostook and ACAP, will be holding our annual heating telethon. Anticipating additional need this year, the guidelines for who qualifies for this emergency aid have been changed. Sarah Duncan, the Executive Director of the United Way of Aroostook says,...
Golden Wins 2nd Congressional District in Ranked Choice Voting
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Incumbent Maine Democrat Rep. Jared Golden has won a third term in the House of Representatives after capturing a majority of votes Wednesday evening in ranked-choice voting, which decided the winner of Maine’s 2nd congressional district for the second time in four years. Golden finished...
POLICE: Multiple Active Shooter Hoaxes At Schools Throughout Maine
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Update: 10:15am - Fort Fairfield School District has reported they received an active shooter call around 9:20am on Tuesday, Police did investigate the scene and deemed the threat a hoax. Multiple schools throughout the state have reported active shooter threats. According to the Maine Department of...
A final goodbye to Mike McNally
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - On Tuesday, we here at WAGM helped say goodbye to a beloved member of our WAGM family. Mike McNally passed away last week. He worked here for almost 30 years, retiring almost three years ago. Mike helped many reporters over the years. He was funny and passionate about photography. Mike took great pride in a project that he started. He shot and produced the segment called Grandpa’s Attic. We end the Tuesday show with an episode featuring the Limestone Caswell Historical Society.
Budget Concerns Heading into the Winter
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - Inflation and rising costs will strain everyone’s budget this year. EJ Huck, the CFO at Thompson Financial Group says careful budgeting and planning will be required for everyone this winter. Huck says, “This amount is based on a household that earns 50,000 dollars in...
HEAP Funds Available
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - In addition to donation dollars, Home Energy Assistance Program or HEAP funds are available to help. According to Josh Mcatee, the HEAP Manager for ACAP, they have already helped more than 4000 people and expect to be around 5000 by the end of the month. He says that’s 10 times more applications than they had taken by this time last year. Mcatee says, “We have additional higher guidelines this year and we’re able to use medical deductions for out of pocket expenses for the last 12 months to reduce 1 months worth of income. All of them went up a couple hundred dollars for the number of people in each household, so please check to see if you are close to the guidelines to see and there are those medical deductions that can help you too. For those who are in subsidized housing, as well as TANF and SNAP. If you receive those benefits such as food stamps you are categorically eligible.” For more information on the guidelines to see if you qualify, you can visit ACAP’s website.
Multiple Vehicle Crash on Route 11 in Portage Wednesday
Portage, Maine (WAGM) - On November 16, 2022 at approximately 1100 hours, the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a multiple vehicle crash on Route 11 in Portage. It was determined that 60 year old Andrew Bouchard of Fort Kent, was headed north on the Portage Road in his 2013 Western Star tractor trailer truck. A Propane Truck being operated by 66 year old Eric Bull of Caribou was heading south. Bouchard’s and Bull’s vehicles collided and the cause of the crash is under investigation. Bouchard was treated on scene and released. Bull was transported to Northern Light AR Gould Hospital in Presque Isle with serious injuries.
Medical Monday Health without proper heating, medication or food
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - With rising costs, this winter could be a struggle for some. To pay the bills, some may have to chose between heating, food and medication. Dr. Robert McFadgen, Primary Care Physician at Northern Light AR Gould Hospital says your health could be at risk if your home is adequately heated.
Some Sunshine to Start Tomorrow, as Temperatures Struggle to Reach the Upper 20s
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Thursday. I hope you were able to watch part one of my winter season forecast which aired earlier in the show. Don’t worry if you missed it, you’ll still have another chance to see it, but also make sure to tune into parts two and three of the winter season forecast, airing tomorrow night and next week on Newssource 8. If you miss them on the air, they’ll be posted online later in the week.
Snow Beginning Late Tomorrow Morning will Lead to a Messy Evening Commute
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Tuesday. This evening’s weather setup shows a weak area of high pressure which has been in control of our weather during the day today. While it is now sitting over us, cloud cover has been able to work into the region from a weak disturbance to our north, and our next weather maker sitting to our south and west. This low pressure system will eventually make its way north and east and into the Gulf of Maine, providing another round of snowfall to much of the area going through the day tomorrow.
Scattered Snow Showers Expected This Afternoon with Highs in the 30s
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Thursday. Yesterday we had plenty of snow across the county with temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s. We really didn’t see the snow taper off until the overnight hours and because of that we had some higher totals in terms of snowfall accumulation.
UMFK National Champions In Men’s And Women’s Soccer Once Again
Fort Kent, Maine (WAGM) - The UMFK Men’s and Women’s Soccer Teams have brought back two USCAA National Championships to Fort Kent, For the Men’s it’s their 4th title and first since going back to back in 2015-16, for the women, it’s their 9th title and first since 2019. newssource 8s Jonathon Eigenmann was in Fort Kent and has the reactions.
