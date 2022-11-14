ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, KY

linknky.com

Galley Food Hall set to open at Newport on the Levee next summer

Coming in the summer of 2023, frequenters of Newport on the Levee will get to enjoy a new 7,900-square-foot micro food hall and bar in the development’s entertainment district. Galley Food Hall will operate adjacent to the central plaza at the Levee. Once a customer orders from their desired...
NEWPORT, KY
cincinnatimagazine.com

These 10 Restaurants Are Cooking for You This Thanksgiving

These Greater Cincinnati restaurants are doing the cooking for you this year, whether you want to pre-order a full to-go feast, individual items, or dine out. From classic turkey dinners to completely vegan meals, you’ll find what you’re looking for here. Coppin’s at Hotel Covington is hosting their...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

1010 Russell Street – A Historic Home in Covington

Covington is home to some incredibly ornate historic homes and the one we’re looking at today doesn’t disappoint. The Ashbrook home at 1010 Russell Street, # 16, Covington, is worth seeing. If you like this place enough to buy it, you’re in luck because it’s currently on the market.
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

More than $100K in damage in Pleasant Ridge fire

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were displaced by a fire early Tuesday morning at a home in Pleasant Ridge. The homeowner called 911 around 4:30 a.m. and said they woke up to the smell of smoke and crackling sounds. Firefighters arrived at Girard Avenue between Fairhurst and Lisbon avenues and...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

December feels: Snow, cold temperatures in fall forecast again

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Winter-like cold is here and, unfortunately, it looks like it is here to stay. Temperatures only rebound into the low 40s on Monday under mostly sunny skies ahead of the next weathermaker. The Tuesday/Wednesday system will bring in a spotty wintry mix of rain and snow flakes Tuesday with better chances for light snow late Wednesday into Thursday. Light accumulations up to an inch are possible.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

City of Covington staff brush up on their Spanish to better assist citizens

City of Covington employees are soon to embark on an 8-week Spanish course to promote inclusion and diversity. An initiative from the City of Covington’s Human Resources Department, Spanish is being taught to staff by Fares da Silva, president of Silva Languages LLC, to help promote diversity, equality and inclusion amongst city employees and citizens.
COVINGTON, KY
cincinnatimagazine.com

Even More Curious Cincinnati Street Names: The Syphilis Doctor, The Janitor, And The Confederate General

And now, the final part in this series explaining the origins of our city’s street names, from R to Z. Ravogli Avenue (Westwood) Dr. Augustus Ravogli had an important but unusual specialty. He was a syphilologist. In the days before penicillin and other antibiotics became available, Ravogli and his colleagues struggled to find a cure for syphilis, or what the newspapers of the day referred to as the “loathsome disease.” He was also a renowned dermatologist, and served as Italian consul in Cincinnati. His efforts to improve the image of Italian-Americans by condemning organized crime earned him several death threats, purportedly from the Mafia.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Fiona, Tucker breeding not unexpected, Cincinnati Zoo says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - While it might sound bizarre, Fiona and Tucker have been breeding and it is not unexpected, the Cincinnati Zoo says. Tucker arrived at the Cincinnati Zoo in 2021 from San Francisco to mate with Bibi, Fiona’s mom. Henry, the father of Cincinnati’s most popular hippo, passed several years ago due to a chronic illness.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Tom Tilmes receives NKY Community Award

Tom Tilmes was awarded the NKY Community Award Tuesday morning at the NKY Chamber’s Eggs ‘N Issues. Tilmes is the vice president of Business Banking for Republic Bank’s Covington location and is retiring this year after more than 30 years. Tilmes has held a wide array of...
COVINGTON, KY
WCPO

'The opportunity we have now is unprecedented': NKY residents weigh in on 4th Street Bridge design

COVINGTON, Ky. — Stuck between two of Northern Kentucky’s largest upcoming riverfront developments is an aging bridge that could be given new life. Several dozen people flocked to an open house Tuesday evening. Their goal? To provide input on the future of the 4th Street Bridge. The Devou Good Foundation released three renderings of what the bridge could be. Those renderings were labeled "Spin," "Spoke" and "Tube."
NEWPORT, KY
WLWT 5

Carthage family displaced in Sunday house fire, firefighters say

CINCINNATI — A Carthage family lost their home as a result of a fire Sunday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. More than 40 Cincinnati firefighters responded to 6641 Lebanon Street at 12:20 p.m. after receiving a report of a bedroom on fire at the residence.
CINCINNATI, OH

