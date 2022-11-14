Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Kentucky man composed one of the most popular Christmas songs covered and recordedAmarie M.Covington, KY
T.J. Maxx's Sierra Store Opened Cincinnati AreaBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Kentucky witness describes huge slow-moving triangle in night skyRoger MarshErlanger, KY
tmpresale.com
Pepper Presents: Justin Moore in Highland Heights, KY Feb 9th, 2023 – presale code
We have the latest most current Pepper Presents: Justin Moore presale code:. This is a great chance for you to buy tickets to take in Pepper Presents: Justin Moore ahead of the general public 🙂. You don’t want to miss Pepper Presents: Justin Moore’s event in Highland Heights do you?...
linknky.com
Galley Food Hall set to open at Newport on the Levee next summer
Coming in the summer of 2023, frequenters of Newport on the Levee will get to enjoy a new 7,900-square-foot micro food hall and bar in the development’s entertainment district. Galley Food Hall will operate adjacent to the central plaza at the Levee. Once a customer orders from their desired...
cincinnatimagazine.com
These 10 Restaurants Are Cooking for You This Thanksgiving
These Greater Cincinnati restaurants are doing the cooking for you this year, whether you want to pre-order a full to-go feast, individual items, or dine out. From classic turkey dinners to completely vegan meals, you’ll find what you’re looking for here. Coppin’s at Hotel Covington is hosting their...
linknky.com
New Beer and chicken-focused spot from Riverside Korean owners to open in Covington
Riverside Korean Restaurant owners are opening a hip new spot in Covington that will focus on beer and Korean fried chicken. Since the 1990s, Riverside Korean Restaurant has been a Covington institution. In 2006, Bruce Kim and his wife, Yujin, moved to the area from Chicago and started working for Riverside. In 2014, they bought the restaurant.
Kentucky man composed one of the most popular Christmas songs covered and recorded
The song is "Santa Claus is Coming to Town," first published in 1934. Cover to Original Sheet Music (Fair Use) **Information for this article was sourced from educational and historical websites, and are cited within the story**
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: 'Big baby' Sci-fi needs a forever home
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Sci-fi is a terrier mix who is as "sweet as can be", according to Ray Anderson at Cincinnati Animal CARE. She is good with other dogs and needs a forever home.
linknky.com
1010 Russell Street – A Historic Home in Covington
Covington is home to some incredibly ornate historic homes and the one we’re looking at today doesn’t disappoint. The Ashbrook home at 1010 Russell Street, # 16, Covington, is worth seeing. If you like this place enough to buy it, you’re in luck because it’s currently on the market.
WLWT 5
Ticketmaster gives update after 'historically unprecedented demand' for Taylor Swift tickets
CINCINNATI — Someone check on Taylor Swift fans. Fans have been waiting in a virtual line for hours Tuesday, hoping to snag tickets to her 2023 shows, including two in Cincinnati. Presale for Taylor Swift's 2023 tour, including her two shows in Cincinnati, began at 10 a.m Tuesday. Only...
P!NK announces 2023 concert in Cincinnati
Following the Nov. 4 release of her latest single "Never Gonna Not Dance Again", P!NK will be making her way to Ohio as part of the “Summer Carnival 2023" tour.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Zoo elephant making temporary move to help species survival
CINCINNATI — One of Cincinnati Zoo's elephants is moving away, but the good news is that it's only temporary. The 10,000-pound bull elephant is being moved to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, where he will be introduced to three breeding-age females. “Sabu is one of the most genetically valuable...
Fox 19
More than $100K in damage in Pleasant Ridge fire
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were displaced by a fire early Tuesday morning at a home in Pleasant Ridge. The homeowner called 911 around 4:30 a.m. and said they woke up to the smell of smoke and crackling sounds. Firefighters arrived at Girard Avenue between Fairhurst and Lisbon avenues and...
WKRC
December feels: Snow, cold temperatures in fall forecast again
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Winter-like cold is here and, unfortunately, it looks like it is here to stay. Temperatures only rebound into the low 40s on Monday under mostly sunny skies ahead of the next weathermaker. The Tuesday/Wednesday system will bring in a spotty wintry mix of rain and snow flakes Tuesday with better chances for light snow late Wednesday into Thursday. Light accumulations up to an inch are possible.
linknky.com
City of Covington staff brush up on their Spanish to better assist citizens
City of Covington employees are soon to embark on an 8-week Spanish course to promote inclusion and diversity. An initiative from the City of Covington’s Human Resources Department, Spanish is being taught to staff by Fares da Silva, president of Silva Languages LLC, to help promote diversity, equality and inclusion amongst city employees and citizens.
Welcome House asks for ‘snack packs’ items to be distributed for National Hunger and Homeless Week
Through November 17, Welcome House, Inc. will be collecting snack items to create snack packs for those experiencing homelessness in our region in honor of National Hunger and Homeless Week. Welcome House’s mission is to provide a continuum of services that takes everyone we serve from housing uncertainty to housing...
cincinnatimagazine.com
Even More Curious Cincinnati Street Names: The Syphilis Doctor, The Janitor, And The Confederate General
And now, the final part in this series explaining the origins of our city’s street names, from R to Z. Ravogli Avenue (Westwood) Dr. Augustus Ravogli had an important but unusual specialty. He was a syphilologist. In the days before penicillin and other antibiotics became available, Ravogli and his colleagues struggled to find a cure for syphilis, or what the newspapers of the day referred to as the “loathsome disease.” He was also a renowned dermatologist, and served as Italian consul in Cincinnati. His efforts to improve the image of Italian-Americans by condemning organized crime earned him several death threats, purportedly from the Mafia.
Fox 19
Fiona, Tucker breeding not unexpected, Cincinnati Zoo says
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - While it might sound bizarre, Fiona and Tucker have been breeding and it is not unexpected, the Cincinnati Zoo says. Tucker arrived at the Cincinnati Zoo in 2021 from San Francisco to mate with Bibi, Fiona’s mom. Henry, the father of Cincinnati’s most popular hippo, passed several years ago due to a chronic illness.
linknky.com
Tom Tilmes receives NKY Community Award
Tom Tilmes was awarded the NKY Community Award Tuesday morning at the NKY Chamber’s Eggs ‘N Issues. Tilmes is the vice president of Business Banking for Republic Bank’s Covington location and is retiring this year after more than 30 years. Tilmes has held a wide array of...
WCPO
'The opportunity we have now is unprecedented': NKY residents weigh in on 4th Street Bridge design
COVINGTON, Ky. — Stuck between two of Northern Kentucky’s largest upcoming riverfront developments is an aging bridge that could be given new life. Several dozen people flocked to an open house Tuesday evening. Their goal? To provide input on the future of the 4th Street Bridge. The Devou Good Foundation released three renderings of what the bridge could be. Those renderings were labeled "Spin," "Spoke" and "Tube."
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you also love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
WLWT 5
Carthage family displaced in Sunday house fire, firefighters say
CINCINNATI — A Carthage family lost their home as a result of a fire Sunday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. More than 40 Cincinnati firefighters responded to 6641 Lebanon Street at 12:20 p.m. after receiving a report of a bedroom on fire at the residence.
